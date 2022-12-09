Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. There was a point in the late 80s and 90s when disposable cameras and one-hour film development dominated the world of photography. Although this put the medium in the hands of the masses in an accessible manner, the mass production that made this possible meant that the cameras were built to the lowest common denominator. But now that smartphones are in the pockets of billions of people worldwide, everyone has a high-quality camera that rivals all but the high-end DSLR cameras.

4 DAYS AGO