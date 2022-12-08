Read full article on original website
Related
KOLD-TV
GALLERY: Northern Arizona blanketed by December snowfall
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Viewers from all over Arizona are sharing some pretty amazing photos and videos of the snowfall that fell over most parts of Northern Arizona Monday morning. If you shot weather videos or photos and would like to share with Arizona’s Family, click here. We may use...
Huge model train at Capitol provides history lesson on 1950s Arizona
Model trains and Arizona history are colliding at the state Capitol in a project that takes people back to the 1950s, when the Southern Pacific and Santa Fe railroads dominated the state. Driving the news: Volunteers with the Arizona Railroad Historical Society have been working on a train model that fills the better part of a 1,000-square foot room on the second floor of the old Capitol. It has eight independent loops of track, stacked into four levels, with exquisitely detailed landscapes representing various points of interest from along the tracks, as they looked about 70 years ago.Work...
12news.com
Live winter storm updates: Much cooler tonight with lows falling into the 30s and lower 40s
ARIZONA, USA — Editor's note: The above video aired during an earlier newscast. Winter weather is expected to impact Arizona over the next few days, and officials are asking people to use caution on roadways or avoid them completely in northern Arizona. Winter Weather Alerts were posted for elevations...
The Best Place To Live In Utah
An in-depth study recently determined that this fascinating area in Salt Lake City is the most desirable spot to settle in the great state of Utah.
KGUN 9
As the showers exit, our next focus will be the cold air
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Clearing skies will leave some of the coldest temps of the season. Highs will struggle to make it out of the 40s for most of southeast Arizona today. Tonight we will dip to the teens and 20s across southeast Arizona. Freeze and Hard Freeze warnings...
a-z-animals.com
The 8 Best Lakes for Ice Fishing in Colorado
Colorado is one of the colder states in the union. However, the state has turned that into a huge benefit. Many tourists come from all over for the winter activities in Colorado. While skiing is easily one of the most popular winter activities in this area, you can also find lots of ice fishing opportunities.
knau.org
Highways in northern Arizona reopen following snowstorm
Northern Arizona’s major highways have reopened following Monday's snowstorm. The Arizona Department of Transportation closed Interstate 17 early this morning because of multiple disabled vehicles as the region received several inches of accumulation. ADOT also closed I-40 near Seligman for much of the morning because of numerous crashes. Photos...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
WATCH: Dust Devil Completely Rips Entire Tree From the Ground in Wild Clip
Proving that snow isn’t the only weather condition to worry about during the winter months, a dust devil was seen completely ripping an entire tree from the ground in a new viral video. Instagram account Nature Is Metal shared the video. “Dust devil obliterates a tree,” the caption reads....
KTAR.com
Snow in Arizona high country stops freeway traffic, closes schools; Phoenix gets rain
PHOENIX – The first of two predicted rounds of rain dropped on metro Phoenix early Monday, while parts of the high country got a load of troublesome snow. Bad weather conditions shut down northbound Interstate 17 near Munds Park for hours – multiple vehicles slid off the snowy road – and a snow-related crash closed eastbound I-40 near Williams until around 12:30 p.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation said.
Montana witness says animals 'spooked' after spheres crossed sky
Starry night.Photo byNick Dunlap on UnsplashonUnsplash. A Montana witness at Missoula reported watching five gray-colored, metallic-looking spheres that crossed the sky in a matter of seconds at about 10:28 p.m. on January 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
a-z-animals.com
8 Native Plants in North Dakota
As one of the coldest states in the United States, North Dakota is not likely to be first on your list as home to diverse plants. Surprisingly, however, there are many beautiful, indigenous plants that grow in North Dakota’s diverse ecosystems. This blog post will introduce you to a few of them!
Hawaii search ends for Washington state snorkeler missing after shark spotted
The search for a 60-year-old Washington state woman whose husband couldn’t find her after spotting a shark while they were snorkeling in Hawaii was called off Friday. The woman’s husband and others reported spotting a large shark about 50 yards (45 meters) from shore at at Keawakapu Point in south Maui on Thursday, according to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources.
How much rain fell in the Valley Monday morning?
PHOENIX — Flagstaff may have gotten snow but Phoenix still got some rain from the winter storms that moved across Arizona early Monday morning. As of noon, nearly every region of Valley had reported getting some amount of moisture and some northern areas reported receiving up to half an inch of rainfall.
KTAR.com
Bureau of Land Management Arizona sets aside 4,400 acres for solar project considerations
PHOENIX — The Bureau of Land Management in Arizona announced on Wednesday it is separating more than 4,400 acres of public land across two sites for two years for utility-scale solar energy project considerations. The agency is segregating approximately 1,880 acres for the Pinyon Solar project west of Maricopa...
AZFamily
Schools closed in Flagstaff, Pinetop-Lakeside on Monday due to weather
PINETOP-LAKESIDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - As an approaching winter storm takes aim at Arizona, school districts across the state are preparing for snow, rain, and winter weather. In eastern Arizona, the Blue Ridge Unified school district announced on Facebook that all schools will be closed on Monday, Dec. 12, due to weather. The district is located in Pinetop-Lakeside, Arizona, and includes an elementary, middle, and high school.
23 injured in Utah tour bus crash as snowstorm pelts region
A tour bus heading from Boise, Idaho to Salt Lake City, Utah crashed on Monday morning, flipping onto its side and injuring dozens of passengers. The post 23 injured in Utah tour bus crash as snowstorm pelts region appeared first on Local News 8.
ABC 15 News
RAINFALL TOTALS: How much has fallen in your area? 12/12/22
A cold front moving across Arizona is bringing stronger winds, widespread rain and snow, and a huge cool-down. We've seen up to a quarter-inch to a half-inch of rain in some parts of the Valley already, and several inches of snow in the high country. Here are the latest rainfall...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Louisiana
With more nicknames than you can shake a stick at, Louisiana is one of the most iconic of all the southern states. Louisiana is home to the city of New Orleans, famous as both the victim of Hurricane Katrina and as the site of the yearly Mardi Gras festival. It’s also home to thousands of square miles of bayou and waterways chock full of alligators. Louisiana’s southern border is delineated by the Gulf of Mexico, with Texas to the west and Mississippi to the east. While it sounds strange to think of snow and cold temperatures in this subtropical state, there is, in fact, one spot that’s considered the coldest place in Louisiana.
AZFamily
Storm will bring rain to metro Phoenix, snow to the mountains this week
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We have a First Alert for Monday for rain in the deserts and snow in the mountains. Sunday, for most of the day, will be quiet and calm, but big changes are expected by Sunday night in northwestern Arizona. Our next storm system is expected to bring a significant amount of snow to northern and eastern Arizona and rain to the Valley throughout the day Monday. Also, much cooler temperatures. High temperatures Sunday will be in the upper 60s Sunday, then drop to the mid-50s Monday. For the Valley, we are looking at around 1/3″ throughout the day Monday. For the mountains, the snow level will drop to 5000 feet, and many locations could get up to 8-10 inches of snow for elevations above 7000 feet.
Comments / 0