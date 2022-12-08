ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

GALLERY: Northern Arizona blanketed by December snowfall

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Viewers from all over Arizona are sharing some pretty amazing photos and videos of the snowfall that fell over most parts of Northern Arizona Monday morning. If you shot weather videos or photos and would like to share with Arizona’s Family, click here. We may use...
Huge model train at Capitol provides history lesson on 1950s Arizona

Model trains and Arizona history are colliding at the state Capitol in a project that takes people back to the 1950s, when the Southern Pacific and Santa Fe railroads dominated the state. Driving the news: Volunteers with the Arizona Railroad Historical Society have been working on a train model that fills the better part of a 1,000-square foot room on the second floor of the old Capitol. It has eight independent loops of track, stacked into four levels, with exquisitely detailed landscapes representing various points of interest from along the tracks, as they looked about 70 years ago.Work...
As the showers exit, our next focus will be the cold air

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Clearing skies will leave some of the coldest temps of the season. Highs will struggle to make it out of the 40s for most of southeast Arizona today. Tonight we will dip to the teens and 20s across southeast Arizona. Freeze and Hard Freeze warnings...
Highways in northern Arizona reopen following snowstorm

Northern Arizona’s major highways have reopened following Monday's snowstorm. The Arizona Department of Transportation closed Interstate 17 early this morning because of multiple disabled vehicles as the region received several inches of accumulation. ADOT also closed I-40 near Seligman for much of the morning because of numerous crashes. Photos...
Snow in Arizona high country stops freeway traffic, closes schools; Phoenix gets rain

PHOENIX – The first of two predicted rounds of rain dropped on metro Phoenix early Monday, while parts of the high country got a load of troublesome snow. Bad weather conditions shut down northbound Interstate 17 near Munds Park for hours – multiple vehicles slid off the snowy road – and a snow-related crash closed eastbound I-40 near Williams until around 12:30 p.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation said.
How much rain fell in the Valley Monday morning?

PHOENIX — Flagstaff may have gotten snow but Phoenix still got some rain from the winter storms that moved across Arizona early Monday morning. As of noon, nearly every region of Valley had reported getting some amount of moisture and some northern areas reported receiving up to half an inch of rainfall.
Schools closed in Flagstaff, Pinetop-Lakeside on Monday due to weather

PINETOP-LAKESIDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - As an approaching winter storm takes aim at Arizona, school districts across the state are preparing for snow, rain, and winter weather. In eastern Arizona, the Blue Ridge Unified school district announced on Facebook that all schools will be closed on Monday, Dec. 12, due to weather. The district is located in Pinetop-Lakeside, Arizona, and includes an elementary, middle, and high school.
RAINFALL TOTALS: How much has fallen in your area? 12/12/22

A cold front moving across Arizona is bringing stronger winds, widespread rain and snow, and a huge cool-down. We've seen up to a quarter-inch to a half-inch of rain in some parts of the Valley already, and several inches of snow in the high country. Here are the latest rainfall...
Storm will bring rain to metro Phoenix, snow to the mountains this week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - We have a First Alert for Monday for rain in the deserts and snow in the mountains. Sunday, for most of the day, will be quiet and calm, but big changes are expected by Sunday night in northwestern Arizona. Our next storm system is expected to bring a significant amount of snow to northern and eastern Arizona and rain to the Valley throughout the day Monday. Also, much cooler temperatures. High temperatures Sunday will be in the upper 60s Sunday, then drop to the mid-50s Monday. For the Valley, we are looking at around 1/3″ throughout the day Monday. For the mountains, the snow level will drop to 5000 feet, and many locations could get up to 8-10 inches of snow for elevations above 7000 feet.
