Children at primary schools affected by the Strep A outbreak could be given antibiotics as a blanket prevention measure, in a move described as “rare” by health officials.A government minister revealed the plan in response to the eighth death of a child from the infection.According to the i, the “highly unusual” move would see penicillin or an alternative antibiotic given to all children in a year group that had been hit by a case of Strep A – even if they did not have symptoms.Health officials reportedly confirmed the plan to the newspaper – which the i noted is contrary...

9 DAYS AGO