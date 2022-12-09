Blaine E. Shoemaker, beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, and grandfather, 85 of Oklahoma City, OK, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. Funeral Services will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, December 14, at the College Avenue Presbyterian Church in Aledo. Burial is in the Aledo Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Memorials may be left to the Mercer County 4-H. Fippinger Funeral Home, Aledo, is in charge of arrangements and online condolences can be made at fippingerfuneralhome.com.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO