Maroons Pull Away from Rockets in Second Half
Moline pulled away from Rockridge in the second half on their way to a 66-48 win Tuesday night. The Rockets briefly led 32-30 in the third quarter. Jase Whiteman scored 20 points to lead Rockridge. Brock Harding poured in a game-high 26 points for the Maroons. Moline improves to 6-1. Rockridge is 5-2.
Eagles Fall Short Against Bombers
Mercer County’s comeback attempt fell short in a 52-50 loss to Macomb Monday. The Golden Eagles trailed 41-28 at the end of the third quarter. Mercer County cut the deficit to two in the final minute, but couldn’t get any closer than that. Jackson Long missed deep three-pointer as time expired. The Golden Eagles were led by Owen Relander with 21 points. J.T. Jeter paced the Bomber with 16 points. Mercer County is now 7-2. Macomb is 8-2.
High School Spotlight: MERCO Girls Basketball Runs in Hofmann Family
WRMJ talked with Mercer County junior basketball player Maddie Hofmann for the High School Spotlight Wednesday. Hofmann scored 18 points in back-to-back games against Stark County and ROWVA-Williamsfield last week. Her sister, Molly, is a sophomore on the team. Hofmann’s youngest sister, Sarah, was a member of the Mercer County seventh grade girls basketball team that qualified for the IESA State Tournament earlier this month.
Blaine E. Shoemaker – Services 12/14/22
Blaine E. Shoemaker, beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, and grandfather, 85 of Oklahoma City, OK, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. Funeral Services will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, December 14, at the College Avenue Presbyterian Church in Aledo. Burial is in the Aledo Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Memorials may be left to the Mercer County 4-H. Fippinger Funeral Home, Aledo, is in charge of arrangements and online condolences can be made at fippingerfuneralhome.com.
Patricia A. Stancliff – Services 12/14/22
Patricia A. Stancliff, 81 of Aledo, IL, died Friday, December 9, 2022 at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria. Services are 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, December 14, at Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo. Burial will be in the Aledo Cemetery. Visitation is 1 p.m. until the time of services at Fippinger’s where memorials may be left to the Richard L. Owens Hospice Home. Online condolences can be made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.
John K. Schmidt – Services 12/17/22
John K. Schmidt DDS, 78 of Sherrard, passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, December 17, at First Lutheran Church, 3117 175th Ave., Sherrard. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m., Saturday, at the church. Burial with military honors will be in Sherrard Cemetery. Memorials may be made in care of the Mercer County Animal Shelter.
Open Enrollment For Aledo City Residential Pipe Repair Program Closing Soon
Time is running out for City of Aledo Residents to enroll in a program designed to protect themselves against costly repairs of the pipes that connect their homes to the water and sewer mains. This past January, the City of Aledo announced a yearlong open enrollment period for the Water-Sewer...
Ewing Proud Of Mental Health Action Program & Collaboration As Her Time Winds Down At Health Dept.
Mercer County Health Department Administrator Carla Ewing winding down her final days on the job. She says she’s proud of helping create a Mercer County mental health action program. She’s also been pleased with collaboration within the county. Ewing is retiring at the end of the month.
More Animal Cruelty Charges Filed Against Sherrard Woman
A Sherrard woman is now facing twelve animal cruelty charges stemming from an August investigation where 198 dogs were rescued from her property. 59-year-old Karen Plambeck was originally facing five felony counts, but the seven new counts were filed Monday in Mercer County Circuit Court says Mercer County State’s Attorney Grace Simpson.
Former Keithsburg Officer’s Theft & Official Misconduct Case Continued To February
A former Keithsburg police officer’s theft and official misconduct case has been pushed to next year. 52-year-old Thomas Bennett of Seaton appeared in Mercer County Circuit Court Monday morning with the matter continued to Feb. 6. The delay was attributed to the defense. Bennett faces Class 1, Class 2, and Class 3 felony counts. He is accused of receiving compensation from the city of Keithsburg for hours he did not actually work.
