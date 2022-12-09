Read full article on original website
Think Of Avatar: The Way Of Water Like A TV Series Wrapped Up In One Movie
In the current era of prestige television, much has been made of TV shows that feel like one long movie. Even film critics have blurred the lines between television and cinema. At the end of 2019, the venerated French film journal Cahiers du Cinéma named David Lynch's "Twin Peaks: The Return" the best film of the decade (via Indiewire).
The Daredevil Prop That Charlie Cox Never Brought Back
Talk about a feat: with a single theatrical feature film appearance to his name in the Marvel franchise's 14 years, Charlie Cox has been able to slowly and steadily rise to become one of the most beloved actors in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. His performance as Matt Murdock, a.k.a. Daredevil, has been roundly acclaimed from the get-go — beginning with his work on the Netflix MCU shows (remember those?), out of which his own "Daredevil" series was handily the most popular.
Looper Unearths Which CSI Couple Fans Really Can't Stand - Exclusive Survey
When they're not investigating grisly murders and other heinous crimes, the "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" team manages to make a little bit of time for affairs of the heart. Between 15 seasons worth of content from the original series, as well as the epilogue seasons that have come in the form of the sequel show "CSI: Vegas," fans have gotten to see each beloved "CSI" character grow in both their personal and interpersonal lives, with many embarking on some absolutely aww-inspiring relationships.
Criminal Minds' Kirsten Vangsness Believes The Show's Supportive Cast Is The Key To Its Success
While there are many crime shows available to watch at any given time, "Criminal Minds" is likely one of the first shows to come to mind when thinking about the genre. Like the crime-fighting powerhouse universe of "Law & Order," "Criminal Minds" also has several spin-offs. From "Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders" to "Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior," the franchise has proven that it's willing to experiment with different angles and perspectives to create compelling and entertaining stories.
Rings Of Power Reveals Its Full Slate Of Directors For Season 2
"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" Season 1 was a massive event. It took half a decade to produce (including some significant pandemic delays) and officially aired during the late summer and early fall of 2022. The return to cinematic Middle-earth (this time in streaming format) already had a head of steam going into its first season premiere, and Season 2 was greenlighted and had even started production before Season 1 ended.
Why It Took Netflix So Long To Announce Sandman Season 2
2022 saw the long-awaited premiere of the live-action adaptation of Neil Gaiman's classic "The Sandman" comic in the form of a series on the premium streaming network Netflix. And while it wasn't the breakaway hit that something like "Stranger Things" has been for the company, "The Sandman" definitely made its own impact on critics and audiences. As of this writing, Season 1 sits at a solid 86% on Rotten Tomatoes, with many critics noting that it was extremely faithful to the source material.
Tanya's Arc In The White Lotus Season 2 Was Inspired By Jennifer Coolidge's Personal Quirks
Warning: This article contains spoilers for "The White Lotus" Season 2 finale. It's easy to write off "The White Lotus" as a quirky hotel murder mystery, but the series is much more than that. Having recently concluded its second season, the HBO hit has firmly cemented itself as a project with an ever-present eye on what lies beneath the surface. All of this satisfyingly fulfills the promise set out in an early synopsis. "As darker dynamics emerge with each passing day, this biting six-episode series gradually reveals the complex truths of the seemingly picture-perfect travelers, cheerful hotel employees and idyllic locale itself," HBO wrote before the series premiere (via Cosmopolitan).
Where You've Seen The Cast Of HBO's The Last Of Us Before
Video game movie adaptations have a complicated history, with the vast majority of them being disappointing for both newcomers and fans alike. Films like "Prince of Persia," "Warcraft," and "Assassin's Creed" all struggled to gain the critical and commercial clout needed to usher in a golden age of video game movies on the big screen. Aside from the "Sonic the Hedgehog" movies (which have been surprising hits), there has yet to be a truly successful video game film. So, it seems Hollywood has turned to episodic content in its newest attempt to bring huge gaming franchises to life.
Who Plays Mo'at In Avatar: The Way Of Water?
James Cameron's "Avatar: The Way of Water" features an extensive cast of both humans and Na'vi — the blue-colored beings that give the film its trademark visual identity — but few manage to give off more of an authoritative vibe than Mo'at. Head of the Omaticaya Clan and mother of heroine Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), Mo'at figures prominently into the plot of both "Avatar: The Way of Water" and its 2009 predecessor "Avatar." Her attempts to ensure the wellbeing of her species while facilitating contact with humans serves as one of the major cruxes of the franchise's central conflict.
Stranger Things Star Noah Schnapp Almost Missed Out On His Life-Changing Role
Even when the series was still new back in 2016, the popularity of "Stranger Things" was a sight to behold. While many industry vets, including star David Harbour, had expected the series to fail, it instead became one of the biggest shows on Netflix — garnering acclaim that the show continues to receive today, as it heads into its fifth and final season.
A. J. Cook Admires The 'Streaming Version' Of Prentiss In Criminal Minds: Evolution
Since "Criminal Minds: Evolution" was announced, there was a question of how the series would differ from the procedural's original run on CBS. The revival debuted on Paramount+, the streaming home of many CBS shows (both are owned by parent company Paramount Global), allowing more leeway for the showrunners to lean into darker territory.
Avatar: The Way Of Water's Britain Dalton Got Important Advice From James Cameron
"Avatar: The Way of Water" is finally on track to wash into cinemas after years of anticipation. Set over a decade after the original 2009 box office juggernaut, the sequel sees Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña) raising their children on Pandora. Older and wiser, "The Way of Water" puts Jake and Neytiri as not just clan leaders but also role models for their children.
Who Played Alice On The Big Bang Theory?
In the Season 5 episode of "The Big Bang Theory" entitled "The Good Guy Fluctuation," Leonard is tempted to cheat on his girlfriend, Priya, when he meets an attractive woman named Alice in a comic book store who's not just a fan of comics, but also a comic artist herself. Leonard ends up making out with Alice, but stops himself from going any further, only to find that Priya has slept with her ex-boyfriend, making him regret the wasted opportunity with Alice.
Why Dr. Ian Garvin In Avatar: The Way Of Water Looks So Familiar
James Cameron is officially back to take over the box office with "Avatar: The Way of Water." The highly-anticipated sequel hits theaters later this week, and people are already singing some pretty high praise. It'll be interesting to see if the sequel can recapture the money-making magic from the original, which still holds the spot as the highest-grossing movie of all time (via Box Office Mojo).
The Blacklist's Harry Lennix Never Wants The Show To End
Fans of NBC's "The Blacklist" have had some, well, mixed thoughts about the show's progress as the show has moved through its ninth season and prepares to embark upon its tenth on February 10. Since they're facing down their second season without Liz Keen (Megan Boone), the show's former central protagonist, they have a hard row to hoe when it comes to pleasing their audience. In fact, some fans are worried that "The Blacklist" is going to be canceled amid its move to a new timeslot.
House Of The Dragon's Graham McTavish Claimed He Did Very Little Acting Thanks To The Set And Costumes
"House of the Dragon" co-creator Ryan Condal certainly felt intimidated at first about releasing a spin-off show to "Game of Thrones," one of the biggest series in TV history. Condal even told The Hollywood Reporter, "You can't follow 'Thrones', it's the Beatles." Sure, the new fantasy drama received some mockery...
Jim Parsons Talks Reprising His Big Bang Theory Role As Sheldon Cooper
"The Big Bang Theory" came to an end in 2019 after Jim Parsons decided to leave the long-running CBS sitcom. His beloved character, the nerdy Sheldon Cooper, was considered an integral part of the show, and without Parsons on board, co-creator Chuck Lorre decided that Season 12 would be the last. That said, the end of "The Big Bang Theory" didn't mean that audiences could no longer get their fill of Sheldon Cooper.
Aisha Tyler On Why Directing The Walking Dead Was 'Much More Intense' Than Directing Criminal Minds - Exclusive
Aisha Tyler has seemingly done it all. She has appeared in the "Santa Clause" film franchise and made appearances on hit shows such as "Friends," "24," and "Ghost Whisperer." She won a Daytime Emmy for co-hosting "The Talk" and has voiced Lana Kane on "Archer" for 13 seasons. But she may be best known as Dr. Tara Lewis from "Criminal Minds," which has returned on Paramount+ after ending its 15-season CBS run in 2020.
Scream 6's Director Teases A Big Risk With The Changes To Ghostface's Mask
On the morning of December 14, Paramount Pictures premiered a short teaser trailer for the sixth entry in the "Scream" film franchise, consisting largely of a scene in which the sequel's new incarnation of Ghostface antagonizes protagonists Sam (Melissa Barrera), Tara (Jenna Ortega), Mindy (Jasmin Savoy Brown), and Chad (Mason Gooding) on a New York City subway train.
How Death On The Nile Provided Inspiration For Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
As most of us know by now, "Knives Out" and Netflix's "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" are films that are heavily influenced by Agatha Christie and her legendary detective novels. But what about the movies' scores?. According to composer Nathan Johnson, it was actually an Agatha Christie adaptation —...
