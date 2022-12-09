Read full article on original website
Related
Drake Unveiled A Custom Necklace Made Up Of 42 Diamonds Representing Each Time He Thought About Proposing And It’s Sparked A Conversation About His “Indestructible Reputation”
“Imagine making a necklace for every major L you've ever had? Drake has such big loser energy, so embarrassing dude.”
progameguides.com
Roblox Choo-Choo Charles Codes (December 2022)
In Roblox Choo-Choo Charles, you can collect Coins that are found around the map, as well as earn coins for successfully surviving a round or winning the round as the Killer. Coins are used to purchase fun cosmetic items like various skins, knives, traps, and abilities that look great and can help you progress further each round.
progameguides.com
Is Madden 23 Down? How to check EA server status
Every multiplayer game depends on the quality of servers, as you don't want to be thrown out in the middle of the match. That's especially the case if you're playing popular games like Madden 23. Be prepared for these situations by checking the EA server status. This is just one of the solutions you have at your disposal if Madden 23 is down.
progameguides.com
How to get Curling Iron Emote in Fortnite
Fortnite Winterfest is rolling out, and Santa's presents are on their way. Some new and interesting Outfits, Emotes, Sprays, and more have been announced, as well as some collaboration content. One such is the Curling Iron Emote. Spread the Winterfest cheer to flex your new emote!. How can you unlock...
progameguides.com
Where is Cozy Lodge in Fortnite?
Winterfest 2022 has arrived in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, and players will get to collect various free cosmetics during the festive event. Like every year, players visit the Winterfest Lodge or the Cozy Lodge where they will find several gift boxes. Here's how players can find and visit the Cozy Lodge in Fortnite.
progameguides.com
How to get Christmas Guff Gringle Skin for free in Fortnite
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 is off to a brilliant start, with several new collaborations coming to the game. The festive celebrations will begin with Winterfest 2022, and players can unlock various cosmetic items for free during this event. The Guff Gringle skin was added with an update, and players need to know how to get this cosmetic item for free. Here's how to get the Guff Gringle skin in Fortnite.
Henry Cavill won't be returning to Superman role: 'My turn to wear the cape has passed'
Henry Cavill revealed the "sad news" that he won't be reprising his role as the Man of Steel in an Instagram post on Wednesday.
progameguides.com
Roblox DBZ Demo Codes (December 2022)
As the DBZ in the name hints at, be prepared to be taken to the world of Dragonball-Z, Roblox action-RPG style! In DBZ Demo, you'll start defeating the rather weak thieves who have invaded Jarf Bozos' private island. But soon, you'll be learning new moves and battling huge bosses, ultimately defeating your mentors in combat to learn devastating Ultimate attacks!
progameguides.com
What does Lucky Stars do in Crisis Core?
Crisis Core adds a lot to the combat system of the Final Fantasy franchise. One of the most notable new developments is the Digital Mind Wave, which is a slot machine that grants special buffs and new abilities at random times. As Zack meets powerful allies, he gains Limit Breaks, which can turn the tide of a fight. Cissnei's Limit Break is called Lucky Stars and it works a bit differently from the others.
progameguides.com
WoW Dragonflight – Is Renown account wide?
Renown is a major source of loot and other useful goodies in World of Warcraft Dragonflight. As the expansion itself is positive toward alts, or alternative characters, you may question whether or not Renown is account wide. The answer is technically no, but it is not that straightforward. Here's all that we know about Renown and how it affects your account as a whole in World of Warcraft Dragonflight.
progameguides.com
How to complete MrBeast Extreme Survival Quests in Fortnite
The MrBeast collaboration in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 features several cosmetic items, challenges, and a brand new Creative map. The MrBeast's Extreme Survival Quests are now live in the game, and players can participate to earn two unique free rewards. These challenges will be available for a few weeks, and it's best to complete them quickly. Here's how to complete MrBeast's Extreme Survival Quests.
progameguides.com
Genshin Impact Hilichurls’ Treasure Trove HoYoLAB web event guide
Hilichirls' Treasure Trove is a Genshin Impact web event set in HoYoLAB, the official community platform for all of HoYoverse's games. The event runs from December 7, 2022, to January 17, 2023, and is open to all players. Start by heading to the official web event page on HoYoLAB, which...
progameguides.com
Final Fantasy XIV unveils the incredible winners of the Reaper and Sage weapon design contest
The Final Fantasy XIV community is among the best in all MMOs, and events like Weapon Design Contests show off their passion. That’s clear if you look at any of the finalists from the winners of the Weapon Design Contest, Reaper & Sage Edition. The four winners and a dozen finalists were revealed on the FFXIV Lodestone site on December 13.
progameguides.com
Best Layla builds in Genshin Impact – Weapons, Artifacts, & more!
Genshin Impact seems to have directly modeled a character after some of its college-aged fans. Layla, a somnolent student from Sumeru's Academia, is a powerful Cyro shielder in practice. Here is how to build Layla in Genshin Impact. Genshin Impact Layla Build Guide - Layla's Playstyle. Layla's personal damage is...
progameguides.com
How to get Chill-la-la-Llama Back Bling in Fortnite
Everything is set for holiday festivities as Fortnite Winterfest is here! As it's a season of giving, there are a lot of presents to unpack here. One of them is Chill-la-la-Llama back bling, which will make you laugh as it sneezes when you interact with objects or get elimination. Here's how to get Chill-la-la-Llama Back Bling in Fortnite.
progameguides.com
Best Espathra Tera Build in Pokémon Scarelt & Violet
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet introduced many new Pokémon, including the power Psychic-type Espathra. It has access to a variety of damaging and support moves. This lets it be offensive or defensive. This may leave you wondering what the best Tera Raid build for Espathra is in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
progameguides.com
How to see your Twitch 2022 Recap
Want to know who watched you or who you watched on Twitch all year? You need to check out the Twitch 2022 Recap once Twitch releases it. It's not obvious what settings you should have turned on for this, so we made a helpful and easy-to-follow guide that will teach you just that!
progameguides.com
Fortnite Tactical Armory augment, explained
In Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, you will get to choose from a pool of Reality Augments that improve certain aspects of the game. The Tactical Armory is one of the Augments you can select in the game, and it rewards players with two weapons. Here's how to use the Tactical Armory Augment in Fortnite.
progameguides.com
How old is Sonic the Hedgehog? Explained
Everybody who lived through the '90s gaming scene knows Sonic the Hedgehog. Since his inception, Sonic has appeared in countless games, TV shows, movies, and comics making him one of the timeless characters in modern pop culture. One of the reasons why Sonic is so famous is his carefree lifestyle with some sass mixed into it.
progameguides.com
Tower of Fantasy Moonshade Update introduces Tian Lang Simulacrum
The global edition of Tower of Fantasy is closing in on the Chinese version, as we're just a few updates away from realigning. In the next ToF update, Mirafleur Moonshade, we'll focus on entertainment in Mirroria. Why? Because even heroes need to have time away from battles! Here's what we know about Tower of Fantasy Mirafleur Moonshade Update 2.2.
Comments / 0