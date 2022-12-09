Read full article on original website
Binance Sees Largest Bitcoin Withdrawal In Its History, BTC Rally Set To Benefit?
The largest crypto exchange in the world, Binance has experienced the most significant Bitcoin withdrawal in its history, per recent data. The company might face a bank run as crypto investors’ confidence continues to decline following the collapse of trading venue FTX and a U.S. investigation into major crypto exchanges.
Bitcoin Zeroes In On $18,000 – Can BTC Upside Breakout Materialize?
After weeks of consolidation, Bitcoin – the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization – and the broader cryptocurrency market have witnessed a short-term bounce in response to Consumer Price Index data that exceeded expectations. The Labor Department of the United States reported that CPI climbed barely 0.1% between October...
Bitcoin Long-Term Holder Supply Reclaims ATH, Return Of Conviction?
Data shows the Bitcoin long-term holder supply has climbed back up and set a new all-time high, suggesting that conviction may be returning in the market. Bitcoin Long-Term Holder Supply Recovers From FTX Panic Selling. According to the latest weekly report from Glassnode, BTC long-term holders now hold around 72.3%...
The Three Cryptocurrencies Set To Be More Than Just Big Players In The Crypto Market Are Tron, Decred, And Big Eyes Coin
The signs are here! Big Eyes Coin (BIG) and the other two cryptos below are turning out big players in the crypto market!. Tron (TRX) is an ambitious crypto project that aims to become the host of a global system for cost-effective digital entertainment and content sharing. Over the last couple of years, Tron (TRX) has reached some quality agreements with some relevant companies including the electronics giant, Samsung.
Why The GBTC Discount Could Lead To A Bitcoin Sell-Off
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) remains the largest bitcoin trust in the world with billions of dollars worth of BTC, but in the last year, the trust has had a hard time keeping up with the market. The result of this has been a large premium that has continued to widen through the bear market. Currently, the GBTC is trading at a record-high premium, which has sparked speculations of a potential BTC sell-off in the pipeline.
Investors Consider Hex Coin (HEX) and TerraClassicUSD token (USTC) As Bad Investment As Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Announces 100% Bonus On Investment.
Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is projected to outperform established coins such as Hex Coin (HEX) and TerraClassicUSD token (USTC) which is excellent news for investors. Since Hex Coin (HEX) and TerraClassicUSD token (USTC) have disappointed investors following the bear market, investors are searching for the next significant token to invest in and capitalize on the expected bullish trend.
The Three Cryptocurrencies Most Traders Have Put Their Hopes On Are Cardano, Flow, And Big Eyes Coin
By logic, it is not wise to settle all your time and funds into one asset, because it might turn out badly as it is too risky, compared to the reverse case. The reverse is when you spread yourself across more than one asset, and sometimes going for three is an advisable number to consider rather than one.
How Will Cryptoons Become The Next Big FOMO Coin Like Solana?
The coin market is constantly in flux. This means that changes happen all the time. A crypto token may be at the top of the coin market today and dip massively by tomorrow. Similarly, a crypto gem can rise exponentially to the top of the coin market, replacing other coins that were created before it.
Toncoin (TON) Leads Market Gains With Over 27% In A Week
Toincoin is trading at $2.30, gaining 10.61% in 24 hours. The price change in this period is 0.3172. The 24-hour low is $2.05, while the 24-hour high is $2.37. Despite the recent events in the crypto space, TON has enjoyed a positive price surge today, recording gains in a volatile crypto market.
Bitcoin Bottom Or More Pain? Here’s What BitMEX Founder Arthur Hayes Thinks
Arthur Hayes, the co-founder of crypto derivatives platform BitMEX and Bitcoin pioneer, has spoken out about the current state of the market in an interview with Scott Melker. Despite the threat of a looming recession in the U.S., Hayes believes Bitcoin is in a bottom phase. According to him, the origin of the boom-and-bust cycle is the rampant monetary policy.
Dogeliens, Litecoin, or Filecoin, which one will be the Best Pick Amid the Bear market trend?
The current unpredictable situation of the crypto market has left users needing help with which cryptocurrency to pick for getting greater returns in the future. If you want to choose between Dogeliens (DOGET), Litecoin (LTC), and Filecoin (FIL), go through this article before deciding. Litecoin (LTC) – The Legacy Token...
Cardano Sees A Spike In On-Chain Activity, Should You Buy ADA Now?
Charles Hoskinson, Cardano (ADA) founder, has explained how the cryptocurrency’s future privacy protocol (Midnight) would work within their ecosystem. In a recent YouTube interview, he claimed that the planned integration would help establish a confidentiality network of smart contracts. According to him, Midnight aims to resolve the paradoxical issue of having privacy and disclosure of a protocol’s rules simultaneously.
Bitcoin Price Hints At Potential Reversal, Buy The Dip?
Bitcoin price gained pace above the $17,500 resistance after the US CPI release. BTC tested the $18,000 resistance and might correct lower in the short-term. Bitcoin was able to clear the $17,450 and $17,500 resistance levels. The price is trading above $17,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
Dogecoin Price Plunges 10%, Time To Buy DOGE on Dips?
Dogecoin reacted to the downside from the $0.1120 resistance against the US Dollar. DOGE must stay above the $0.080 support to start a fresh increase. DOGE started a fresh decline from the $0.1120 resistance against the US dollar. The price is trading below the $0.0950 zone and the 100 simple...
Dogecoin (DOGE) Climbs 2.58% In 24 Hours, Can It Reach $0.1 Before The Week Runs Out?
Dogecoin (DOGE) has seen some positive movement in the last day despite the market onslaught. The meme coin was able to see more than 2.5% gains at a time when the majority of the crypto market was struggling price-wise. Currently, DOGE is still standing at a good short-term level but $0.1 remains the level to beat for the digital asset.
Ethereum Active Addresses At Highest Since May 2021, Good News For ETH?
On-chain data shows the Ethereum daily active addresses metric is now at the highest level since May 2021, a sign that could be positive for the latest rally above $1,300. 637,000 Unique Ethereum Addresses Have Been Showing Daily Activity Recently. According to data from on-chain analytics firm Santiment, ETH is...
Ethereum Price Faces Rejection, Why ETH Holders Are Still Safe
Ethereum faced a strong rejection near $1,300 against the US Dollar. ETH is declining, but there is a major support waiting near $1,240 and $1,220. Ethereum struggled to clear the $1,295 and $1,300 resistance levels. The price is now trading below $1,260 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
