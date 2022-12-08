If relaxing in the desert beneath a clear sky after taking a cool plunge in a tranquil pond sounds like a small slice of nirvana, it’s closer than you might expect. Whether you want to take a refreshing splash through an old watering hole or a frigid swim in a secret highland lake, Idaho has you covered. There are countless possibilities for families to experience awesome swimming in this state. These locations are ideal for a fast pit break on your upcoming expedition, a simple day trip, or a weekend escape. Let’s learn about the best swimming holes in Idaho!

IDAHO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO