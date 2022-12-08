ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
triad-city-beat.com

NC’s LGBTQ+ community struggles with more threats, violence as visibility grows

This story was originally published by NC Policy Watch on Dec. 8. Days before two Moore County power stations were shot in a targeted attack, plunging 45,000 people into a nearly a week of cold and darkness, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s National Terrorism Advisory System warned of a heightened danger of ideologically driven attacks against infrastructure.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com

The 15 Best Romantic Getaways in NC (Cabins, Inns & Resorts)

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. From the majestic mountains and scenic coastlines to history and all-out opulence, romantic getaways in NC can take on an incredible array of forms. From the rustic nature of Great Smoky Mountains National...
The Modern Times

Meat printing facility coming to North Carolina

Lab grown meat coming to America.Photo by(Believer Meats) In 2019 a formal agreement was reached between the FDA and the USDA departments of America regarding the oversight of human food that is produced using animal cell technology that is “derived from cell-lines of USDA-amenable species.”
WILSON, NC
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes In Idaho

If relaxing in the desert beneath a clear sky after taking a cool plunge in a tranquil pond sounds like a small slice of nirvana, it’s closer than you might expect. Whether you want to take a refreshing splash through an old watering hole or a frigid swim in a secret highland lake, Idaho has you covered. There are countless possibilities for families to experience awesome swimming in this state. These locations are ideal for a fast pit break on your upcoming expedition, a simple day trip, or a weekend escape. Let’s learn about the best swimming holes in Idaho!
IDAHO STATE
Cheryl E Preston

What is the probability of having a White Christmas in Southwest and Central Virginia

Will there be snow this Christmas?Photo byTim Umphreys Unsplash. According to the Almanac, the long-range forecast indicates that the Roanoke Valley will have mixed rain and snow on Christmas Day. Last year there was no precipitation but Christmas morning 2020 was a beautiful unexpected snowy day in Roanoke. My youngest son and I drove 460 through Botetourt, Bedford, and into Lynchburg, around 8:00 am, and the scenery looked like a Winter Wonderland of ice glistening from trees and virgin snow on the hillsides.
ROANOKE, VA
territorysupply.com

8 Charming North Carolina Tiny Home Rentals

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Impressive scenery and urban escapes await you in the Tar Heel State, and what better way to experience it than in a charming tiny home?. Staying...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy