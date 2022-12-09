ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

5 reasons to put some Nola in your holiday menu with Ruby Sunshine

The holidays are a time of togetherness, whether you’re planning a company lunch, a casual family get-together or the ultimate end-of-year party. What do all of these gatherings need to be a success? Amazing food, of course! Read on for five reasons you’ll be glad you chose Ruby Sunshine to cater your special event.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
21 January events to kick off the new year in Birmingham including BourbonHAM

Want to make 2023 a year to remember? Then break out that planner—it’s time to fill it with these memorable January events taking place around Birmingham. What: It’s time for every toddler’s (and their parents!) favorite family of pups. Bluey’s Big Play is a brand-new theatrical adaption of the Emmy award-winning children’s TV series. Expect an original story, fun music + brilliant puppets brought to life on stage. More info.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Faith Skate Supply is Birmingham’s first skate shop—learn more

What started as a hobby after school to fill up time as Peter Karvonen waited for his mom to come home from work turned into his full-time job. He went from skating in Vestavia as a kid to establishing Birmingham as an epicenter for skateboarding in Alabama. Read on to learn all about Peter’s store, Faith Skate Supply— Birmingham’s first skate shop.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
I Heart Mac & Cheese + 8 other new and coming soon businesses

From mouth-watering food to gorgeous flowers, there are so many new businesses that just opened or are coming soon to Birmingham. Read on to learn about your new favorite spot in The Magic City. 1. Biscuit Love | Cahaba Heights. @bhamnow. It’s brunch time, Birmingham! 🥂 🧇 Check out Cahaba...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The “hot light” is gone. Krispy Kreme on 280 closes.

Tell me it’s not so. How would Santa let this happen? So I had to see it in person. The Krispy Kreme on Highway 280 in Hoover has closed. The “hot light” has been turned off. News About Krispy Kreme Closing on 280. Late Monday evening, Bham...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
EVEREVE coming to The Summit on Friday, Dec 16

Women’s fashion brand, EVEREVE, is opening its doors this Friday, December 16 in The Summit. They will be running a grand opening sale from Friday, December 16 to Tuesday, December 20. Keep reading to learn more and how to shop. EVEREVE opens its first store in Alabama. EVEREVE sells...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
5 places with free meals this holiday season + how to volunteer

Garland, Christmas presents and cookies may be filling your head, but there are more ways to spread the holiday cheer. Whether you want to serve and deliver meals or donate items, here’s how you can give back to the Birmingham community. 1. Christmas Blessings. Little Hands Serving Hearts, a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
33% of our audience said their boss is most like Rudolph—what about yours?

Known for his optimism, leadership, and of course, his bright, red nose, Rudolph is a jolly, holiday character indeed. Birmingham bosses should be thrilled to know that Rudolph won our most recent LinkedIn poll: “What holiday character best describes your boss?”. Keep reading to view the results and our next LinkedIn poll to participate in.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Job-seekers: There are over 22K openings in Birmingham right now

Start polishing off your resume because there are so many opportunities in The Magic City that are dream-job worthy. According to Indeed.com, there are over 22K job openings in the Greater Birmingham Area. Read on to learn about the labor market and which companies are hiring. Check out Bham Now’s...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

