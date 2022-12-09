Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Hoover Man Falls Overboard the Night Before Thanksgiving & Miraculously Survives Floating in the Ocean for 20 HoursZack LoveHoover, AL
Four Girls Killed In Church by a BombDee F. CeeBirmingham, AL
A Domestic Extremist Organization Bombed a Church Killing Children.William Saint ValBirmingham, AL
5 reasons to put some Nola in your holiday menu with Ruby Sunshine
The holidays are a time of togetherness, whether you’re planning a company lunch, a casual family get-together or the ultimate end-of-year party. What do all of these gatherings need to be a success? Amazing food, of course! Read on for five reasons you’ll be glad you chose Ruby Sunshine to cater your special event.
Janet Jackson is coming to Legacy Arena this Spring. Tickets go on sale Dec. 16
Janet Jackson has added Birmingham to her nationwide 33-date “Together Again” tour. Celebrating her 50th year in entertainment, the Birmingham tour date is set for April 22nd (Earth Day), a Saturday, inside Legacy Arena at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex (BJCC). Ludacris will join Jackson on the tour as...
John’s City Diner mac and cheese declared best in Alabama by Tasting Table
The Tasting Table, a well-known modern food media site, just announced the best mac & cheese in each state. Local Birmingham restaurant, John’s City Diner, has won it for the state of Alabama and we aren’t surprised. Continue reading to find out how they came up with this all-time mac and cheese recipe.
21 January events to kick off the new year in Birmingham including BourbonHAM
Want to make 2023 a year to remember? Then break out that planner—it’s time to fill it with these memorable January events taking place around Birmingham. What: It’s time for every toddler’s (and their parents!) favorite family of pups. Bluey’s Big Play is a brand-new theatrical adaption of the Emmy award-winning children’s TV series. Expect an original story, fun music + brilliant puppets brought to life on stage. More info.
11 unique experience gifts in Birmingham for the person that has everything
Struggling to find a holiday gift for the person who seems to have everything already? Try gifting an experience this year. From beer tours, wine tasting, candle making and axe throwing, these gifts might just be your answer. Keep reading to learn about some of the top experience gifts in Birmingham.
Birmingham native director, Ayanna Shon, releases new Christmas movie
Birmingham native, Ayanna Shon, is making a name for herself in her most recent release “Christmas Hypnosis”—a comedy-drama film that will have the whole family laughing. Keep reading to find out how to watch and support Ayanna Shon’s newest film. This Birmingham native will be on...
MELT moving to Mountain Brook Village in Jan. 2023; closing original Avondale location
After 8 ½ years, MELT, one of Birmingham’s most popular eateries, is closing its Avondale location. According to an Instagram post today, the restaurant will close at lunch on December 23rd, with plans to move into Lane Parke at Mountain Brook Village. The new MELT expects to open...
Faith Skate Supply is Birmingham’s first skate shop—learn more
What started as a hobby after school to fill up time as Peter Karvonen waited for his mom to come home from work turned into his full-time job. He went from skating in Vestavia as a kid to establishing Birmingham as an epicenter for skateboarding in Alabama. Read on to learn all about Peter’s store, Faith Skate Supply— Birmingham’s first skate shop.
I Heart Mac & Cheese + 8 other new and coming soon businesses
From mouth-watering food to gorgeous flowers, there are so many new businesses that just opened or are coming soon to Birmingham. Read on to learn about your new favorite spot in The Magic City. 1. Biscuit Love | Cahaba Heights. @bhamnow. It’s brunch time, Birmingham! 🥂 🧇 Check out Cahaba...
The “hot light” is gone. Krispy Kreme on 280 closes.
Tell me it’s not so. How would Santa let this happen? So I had to see it in person. The Krispy Kreme on Highway 280 in Hoover has closed. The “hot light” has been turned off. News About Krispy Kreme Closing on 280. Late Monday evening, Bham...
EVEREVE coming to The Summit on Friday, Dec 16
Women’s fashion brand, EVEREVE, is opening its doors this Friday, December 16 in The Summit. They will be running a grand opening sale from Friday, December 16 to Tuesday, December 20. Keep reading to learn more and how to shop. EVEREVE opens its first store in Alabama. EVEREVE sells...
Top 5 stories you don’t want to miss, including local plant shop Botanica closing
Happy Monday, Birmingham! We hope your season has been merry and bright. As we head into a new week, we’ve got you covered with the top stories you may have missed, including Botanica plant shop closing and a new American Airlines route that’ll take you from Birmingham to New York City nonstop. Read on for more.
5 places with free meals this holiday season + how to volunteer
Garland, Christmas presents and cookies may be filling your head, but there are more ways to spread the holiday cheer. Whether you want to serve and deliver meals or donate items, here’s how you can give back to the Birmingham community. 1. Christmas Blessings. Little Hands Serving Hearts, a...
33% of our audience said their boss is most like Rudolph—what about yours?
Known for his optimism, leadership, and of course, his bright, red nose, Rudolph is a jolly, holiday character indeed. Birmingham bosses should be thrilled to know that Rudolph won our most recent LinkedIn poll: “What holiday character best describes your boss?”. Keep reading to view the results and our next LinkedIn poll to participate in.
Job-seekers: There are over 22K openings in Birmingham right now
Start polishing off your resume because there are so many opportunities in The Magic City that are dream-job worthy. According to Indeed.com, there are over 22K job openings in the Greater Birmingham Area. Read on to learn about the labor market and which companies are hiring. Check out Bham Now’s...
