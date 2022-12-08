ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

a-z-animals.com

The 8 Best Lakes for Ice Fishing in Colorado

Colorado is one of the colder states in the union. However, the state has turned that into a huge benefit. Many tourists come from all over for the winter activities in Colorado. While skiing is easily one of the most popular winter activities in this area, you can also find lots of ice fishing opportunities.
COLORADO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
OKLAHOMA STATE
a-z-animals.com

The 5 Best Lakes for Ice Fishing in Vermont

There are many lakes in Vermont where you can go ice fishing. Most are open for ice fishing. However, there are some restrictions in some places. Therefore, it’s important to check the lakes’ restrictions before fishing. With all that said, some are better than others. Only certain fish...
VERMONT STATE
a-z-animals.com

10 Amazing Animals That Are Endangered and Living in Pennsylvania

10 Amazing Animals That Are Endangered and Living in Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania spans the Northeastern, Mid-Atlantic, Appalachian, and Great Lake regions of America. The fifth most populous state in the country has more than just people living in it. There’s also a healthy wildlife population living in one of the heavily-forested states in the country. The state of Pennsylvania hosts different species of native wildlife. Unfortunately, some of these animal species don’t have thriving populations. Several animals living in Pennsylvania have their population under threat of extinction mainly due to man-caused factors and climate change. This post lists 10 of the most amazing animals that are endangered and living in Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KLAW 101

Con Air is Real and Based Out of Oklahoma

If I were to ask "What is JPATS?" You'd likely have no idea. Why would you? Even if we went as far as to spell it out as the Justice Prisoner and Alien Transportation System... still, no clue... But if I asked if you've ever heard of Con Air, who wouldn't know?
OKLAHOMA STATE
KXII.com

Several schools across Oklahoma on lockdown after hoax threat

Okla. (KXII) - Around 11:00 a.m. Thursday, approximately eight Oklahoma schools received threats of an active shooter. Police have confirmed hoax shooting calls in Ardmore, Durant, Stillwater, Tulsa, Perry, Enid, Medford and Miami. Here in Texoma, Ardmore, Dickson and Durant Public Schools were among those supposedly targeted in calls to...
DURANT, OK
Z94

16 Oklahoma Phrases That Would Stump Out-of-Towners

When it comes to the Oklahoma lexicon, things get a little weird. Newbies to the state often hear words and phrases that'll likely have them guessing. While the notion may paint Oklahoma as a little "off" from mainstream America, the same can be said about every state in the nation.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kswo.com

Arizona man sent to hospital following Grady Co. wreck

GRADY CO., Okla. (KSWO) - An Arizona man is recovering after a wreck in Grady County sent him to the hospital. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, it happened around 3 a.m. Sunday, about three miles west of Chickasha. The 23-year-old headed eastbound on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike when his...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
KFOR

OSDH: Oklahoma’s COVID-19 hospitalizations increase

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Department of Health says COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Sooner State are continuing to rise. OSDH announced in March 2022 that it was discontinuing its daily situation updates that monitor the daily case counts, and instead, release weekly data on Thursdays. On Thursday,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Federal grants for Oklahoma broadband projects could be at risk

OKLAHOMA CITY — Federal dollars set aside for rural broadband projects in Oklahoma could be at risk because of an inaccurate map. A preliminary map from the Federal Communications Commission showed that the state has 100% access to basic broadband, but the Oklahoma Broadband Office said this is false.
OKLAHOMA STATE

