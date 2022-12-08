Read full article on original website
OKC facing historic numbers for eviction filings as protections end
Oklahoma is facing an unprecedented wave of evictions statewide, with Oklahoma County leading in historically high numbers. The post OKC facing historic numbers for eviction filings as protections end appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
a-z-animals.com
The 8 Best Lakes for Ice Fishing in Colorado
Colorado is one of the colder states in the union. However, the state has turned that into a huge benefit. Many tourists come from all over for the winter activities in Colorado. While skiing is easily one of the most popular winter activities in this area, you can also find lots of ice fishing opportunities.
KFOR
Tracking a chance for strong to severe thunderstorms Tonight into Tuesday Morning!
A strong storm system and Pacific Front moves across Oklahoma late tonight and Tuesday with a line of strong to severe storms possible first developing in western OK this evening and then reaching OKC very early Tuesday AM. It’s a Slight to Marginal Risk for severe storms with hail and wind the main threats. Watching!
This Oklahoma Town has Been Named the Ugliest City in the Entire Sooner State
First let me say, don't shoot the messenger. I didn't call this the ugliest town in Oklahoma, I'm just letting you know what's being said and reported. After all, I actually live in this city. I will say there is some truth to this, as much as that hurts to say. My hometown certainly isn't going to win any beauty contests any day soon.
Film depicting landmark Native American case to be shot in Oklahoma
A landmark case that changed the course of Native American rights in the United States will soon be depicted on the big screen.
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
The Best Place To Live In Oklahoma
If you want to find the best place to live in Oklahoma, it will take careful consideration of a few regions. But here's the best city in the state to live in.
Peek Inside This Historic 8.5 Million Dollar Oklahoma Mansion That’s For Sale
You have to check out this massive mansion and epic estate that's for sale in Oklahoma. It's one of, if not the most expensive homes for sale in the Sooner State. This place is beyond amazing and if you've ever wondered what 8.5 million dollars will buy, it's a lot! Take a virtual tour. Check out the photo gallery below.
a-z-animals.com
The 5 Best Lakes for Ice Fishing in Vermont
There are many lakes in Vermont where you can go ice fishing. Most are open for ice fishing. However, there are some restrictions in some places. Therefore, it’s important to check the lakes’ restrictions before fishing. With all that said, some are better than others. Only certain fish...
a-z-animals.com
10 Amazing Animals That Are Endangered and Living in Pennsylvania
10 Amazing Animals That Are Endangered and Living in Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania spans the Northeastern, Mid-Atlantic, Appalachian, and Great Lake regions of America. The fifth most populous state in the country has more than just people living in it. There’s also a healthy wildlife population living in one of the heavily-forested states in the country. The state of Pennsylvania hosts different species of native wildlife. Unfortunately, some of these animal species don’t have thriving populations. Several animals living in Pennsylvania have their population under threat of extinction mainly due to man-caused factors and climate change. This post lists 10 of the most amazing animals that are endangered and living in Pennsylvania.
Con Air is Real and Based Out of Oklahoma
If I were to ask "What is JPATS?" You'd likely have no idea. Why would you? Even if we went as far as to spell it out as the Justice Prisoner and Alien Transportation System... still, no clue... But if I asked if you've ever heard of Con Air, who wouldn't know?
KXII.com
Several schools across Oklahoma on lockdown after hoax threat
Okla. (KXII) - Around 11:00 a.m. Thursday, approximately eight Oklahoma schools received threats of an active shooter. Police have confirmed hoax shooting calls in Ardmore, Durant, Stillwater, Tulsa, Perry, Enid, Medford and Miami. Here in Texoma, Ardmore, Dickson and Durant Public Schools were among those supposedly targeted in calls to...
16 Oklahoma Phrases That Would Stump Out-of-Towners
When it comes to the Oklahoma lexicon, things get a little weird. Newbies to the state often hear words and phrases that'll likely have them guessing. While the notion may paint Oklahoma as a little "off" from mainstream America, the same can be said about every state in the nation.
kswo.com
Arizona man sent to hospital following Grady Co. wreck
GRADY CO., Okla. (KSWO) - An Arizona man is recovering after a wreck in Grady County sent him to the hospital. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, it happened around 3 a.m. Sunday, about three miles west of Chickasha. The 23-year-old headed eastbound on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike when his...
Hoax Active Shooter Calls Made Against At Least 10 Oklahoma Schools
Someone called in at least 10 fake school shooter threats Thursday and that kept officers all over the state on alert. The calls happened at Will Rogers high in Tulsa, as well as Enid, Bartlesville, Stillwater, and at least six other schools. The caller had an accent and told nearly...
Oklahoma Gov. Stitt bans TikTok on government devices
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt issued an Executive Order on Thursday banning TikTok for state agencies, employees and contractors on state-issued devices.
Service Oklahoma To Begin Managing Tag Agencies Next Month
Service Oklahoma, a new branch of the state Office of Management and Enterprise Services began operating driver’s license services last month and will begin managing tag agencies next year. The Operator Board of SO met Wednesday to discuss the contract for tag agencies, which is still being finalized. Jay...
Rare mid-December severe weather outlook issued for South nearly a week in advance
The FOX Forecast Center is already warning of a possible severe weather outbreak early next week in parts of the South, where tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail will all be possible beginning late Monday.
KFOR
OSDH: Oklahoma’s COVID-19 hospitalizations increase
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Department of Health says COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Sooner State are continuing to rise. OSDH announced in March 2022 that it was discontinuing its daily situation updates that monitor the daily case counts, and instead, release weekly data on Thursdays. On Thursday,...
KOCO
Federal grants for Oklahoma broadband projects could be at risk
OKLAHOMA CITY — Federal dollars set aside for rural broadband projects in Oklahoma could be at risk because of an inaccurate map. A preliminary map from the Federal Communications Commission showed that the state has 100% access to basic broadband, but the Oklahoma Broadband Office said this is false.
