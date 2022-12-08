10 Amazing Animals That Are Endangered and Living in Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania spans the Northeastern, Mid-Atlantic, Appalachian, and Great Lake regions of America. The fifth most populous state in the country has more than just people living in it. There’s also a healthy wildlife population living in one of the heavily-forested states in the country. The state of Pennsylvania hosts different species of native wildlife. Unfortunately, some of these animal species don’t have thriving populations. Several animals living in Pennsylvania have their population under threat of extinction mainly due to man-caused factors and climate change. This post lists 10 of the most amazing animals that are endangered and living in Pennsylvania.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO