Cleveland Jewish News
Aria Shapiro
Aria Shapiro will become a bat mitzvah on Saturday, Dec. 17, at Park Synagogue. Aria is the daughter of Devora Shapiro and Brian Risling of Cleveland Heights, and the sister of Ivan and Ethan. She is the granddaughter of Pearl Znilek Raikin and Dallas Risling, and of blessed memory, Jules Shapiro and Karen Risling. Aria attends Gross Schechter Day School. She enjoys dance and theater.
Cleveland Jewish News
Margolis-Terman
Beth Margolis of Mayfield Heights and Loren (Spanky) Margolis of Beachwood happily announce the wedding of their son, Tyler Eric Margolis, to Ada Coleman Terman, daughter of Wendy Colman and Jim Terman of Highland Park, Ill. The groom is the grandson of Susan Weingold of Hunting Valley, and JoAnne and...
Cleveland Jewish News
Park Synagogue Chanukah dinner Dec. 16
Park Synagogue will host its Goffman Congregational Chanukah Dinner at 6 p.m. Dec. 16 at 27500 Shaker Blvd. in Pepper Pike. Sponsored by the Cyndi Goffman Chanukah Fund and the Wolf Religious School, the event will include services and a Chanukah dinner with latkes. Chanukah gifts will be given to children ages 12 and under. There will also be a Chanukah doughnut filling station.
Cleveland Jewish News
Beachwood police ID two minors in connection with Instagram school threats
The Beachwood Police Department identified two minors behind the threatening Instagram messages sent to Beachwood middle and high school students as their investigation concluded the morning of Dec. 14. Beachwood City Schools Superintendent Robert P. Hardis had made the school community aware of the investigation in a Dec. 12 email...
Cleveland Jewish News
Robertson-Sidhva
Kevin and Sharon Robertson of Beachwood are delighted to announce the engagement of their daughter, Linda Jo Robertson, to Farzad Fali Sidhva of Solon. Linda is the granddaughter of the late Helen and Charles Elinsky, and Marlene Robertson of Gates Mills and the late John Robertson. She graduated summa cum laude from The Ohio State University with a Bachelor of Arts degree. She also earned a Master of Occupational Therapy degree from Ohio State. Linda is a director of client services for the Office of Mannen, Munday, Slater and Bar-Shain at Cedar Brook Group.
Cleveland Jewish News
Cuyahoga County STIMulus grant winners announced
Fifty-five small businesses are to receive financial awards through the Cuyahoga County Small Business STIMulus Grant Program, Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish announced on Dec. 1. Over 2,800 businesses applied for the grant. A committee of 13 reviewed all applications and made final decisions on awards, which included representatives from...
Cleveland Jewish News
Levin, Clare
Clare Levin, 93, of Beachwood, formerly of Erie, Pa., Chautauqua, N.Y., and Sarasota, Fla., on Dec. 12, 2022. Clare was born Jan. 19, 1929, in Erie, a daughter of the late Morris P. and Luba Levine Radov. As she would have said, she was 23 years old. She received her...
Cleveland Jewish News
Margolis-Boyer
Beth Margolis of Mayfield Heights and Loren (Spanky) Margolis of Beachwood happily announce the engagement of their son, Logan Matthew Margolis, to Jessica (Jessie) Lynn Boyer, daughter of Amy and Andrew (Andy) Boyer of Pine Brook, N.J. The groom-to-be is the grandson of Susan Weingold of Hunting Valley, and JoAnne...
Cleveland Jewish News
Greene, George
George Ira Greene of Chappaqua, N.Y., died on Dec. 10, 2017, at age 61. Born and raised in Cleveland, he is survived by his beloved daughter Hannah (Noah) Zaves-Greene, other family, friends and colleagues. George is predeceased by his parents, lifelong Cleveland residents Robert and Betty Greene, and his college friend Dan Krumholtz.
Cleveland Jewish News
Old Navy store to close at Uptown Solon
Old Navy at Uptown Solon is set to close next month. The shopping center was built in 1999 at 6025 Kruse Drive in Solon. Its current owner, San Franciso-based United Growth, purchased the shopping center in April 2021 for $10.1 million from Retail Value Inc., a Beachwood company formed to sell shopping centers owned by the former DDR Corp. At the time of purchase, the plaza was 66% occupied and featured stores like Bed Bath & Beyond, Petco, Ulta Beauty and Lumber Liquidators, in addition to the Old Navy location. Petco has also since closed.
Cleveland Jewish News
Schecter, Barry
Barry H. Schecter, beloved husband of the late Barbara (nee Gede), born Dec. 21, 1949, passed away Dec. 12, 2022. Loving father of Jessica (Michael) Kane and Aaron (Amanda) Schecter. Devoted grandfather of Theodore Kane, Benjamin Kane, Hudson Schecter and Ryleigh Schecter. Dear brother of Rosalie (Arnie) Felberbaum. Cherished son of Mildred and the late Leo Schecter.
Cleveland Jewish News
Nosanchuk joins Fudge’s HUD office as assistant press secretary
As Zachary Nosanchuk takes on his new position as the assistant press secretary for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, he gives credit to his roots in Shaker Heights and working for the high school student newspaper, the Shakerite. The son of Rabbi Robert Nosanchuk and Joanie Berger...
