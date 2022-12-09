Read full article on original website
Heavily Armed Security Loss And Protection Agents To Protect North Philadelphia Gas Station Grocery StoreYoel DavidsonPhiladelphia, PA
Expected Sweeping Change Has Been Approved For Longstanding Cracker Barrel LocationJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
Berks County, PA's Restaurant from Controversial Chain Closes PermanentlyMonica Leigh FrenchWyomissing, PA
River LINE Light Rail Brings “Polar Express” to LifeMorristown MinuteCamden, NJ
Philadelphia Eagles Flying, Clinch Playoff BerthJarrod PartridgePhiladelphia, PA
A Neglected Farmhouse Becomes a Chester County Dream Home
This neglected farmhouse got a major glow-up. Photos by Jana Bannan. A previously uninhabitable Chester County farmhouse is reimagined to create a couple’s open-concept dream home. Resurrecting a tumbledown house is more complicated than building from the ground up, but there are distinct advantages. You can preserve the charm...
fox29.com
DA: Ex-official embezzled nearly $600k from Montgomery County school for family vacations, IVF treatment
MONTGOMERY COUNTY - More than half a million dollars was stolen from a private school to help fund the extravagant lifestyle of a former senior administrator, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office. Katherine Paprocka, 36, has been charged with 29 felonies in connection to the theft of $579,000...
Chester County OIC Awarded $20,000 to Support Coatesville Work Enclave Program
Photo byChester County OIC. The Chester County OIC (CCOIC) has been awarded $20,000 for the Work Enclave Program from the American Water Charitable Foundation’s Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program.
Malvern 7-Year-Old Already Finding Her Place on Big Screen
Despite being just seven years old, Malvern’s Rose Decker is already leaving her mark on the big screen with her roles in Nanny and Mare of Easttown, writes Kim Douglas for Main Line Today. Decker got her start as a baby, when her photo was selected as the winner...
DA: School administrator stole $579K, spent money on vacations and fertility treatments
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A former administrator at a Christian school is accused of misusing funds to pay for vacations, restaurant meals, Amazon purchases and in-vitro fertilization treatments, the Montgomery County District Attorney's office said Wednesday.Katherine Paprocka faces 29 felony counts related to the theft of $579,000 from the Penn Christian Academy in East Norriton and businesses that worked with the school.Police and county detectives found that Paprocka, 36, forged signatures of other school employees and volunteers on paperwork, obtained credit cards in their names and claimed to lenders and other companies that she was the owner of the school.But...
Downingtown 12th Grader Starts Nonprofit to Destigmatize Hearing Loss
A senior at Downingtown STEM Academy is using his experience with hearing loss to help others. In addition to being a full-time student, Yaduraj Choudary is the founder of 3 Tiny Bones, a nonprofit that raises awareness about hearing loss, writes Tom Kretschmer for 6ABC. Choudary, who was born with...
Berks County, PA's Restaurant from Controversial Chain Closes Permanently
After 32 years in Wyomissing, the restaurant is closing its doors. Hungry customers shopping at the Berkshire Mall will no longer be able to purchase the famous chicken sandwiches and waffle fries of this popular restaurant. After 32 years at its current location in the food court of the Berkshire Mall in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, Chick-fil-A will permanently close on December 31, 2022 at 4pm.
Chester County Boasts Six of the 25 Best Places to Buy a House in the Philadelphia Area
Chester County boasts six of the 25 Best Places to Buy a House in the Philadelphia Area, according to rankings from Niche.com. To measure the quality and stability of an area’s real estate market, Niche.comtook into account key factors of a location’s housing market, such as home values, taxes, crime rates, and quality of local schools.
phillyvoice.com
Employee allegedly stole $579,000 from now-closed Montgomery County private school
A former administrator at Penn Christian Academy in Montgomery County is charged with stealing more than $579,000 in funds from the school, mostly by stealing coworkers identities and forgery, investigators said. The closed this year due to financial problems. Katherina Paprocka, 36, of Paoli, Chester County, had been responsible for...
Temple University President, Henderson Grad Will Be First in Decades to Move to School’s North Philly Neighborhood
Temple University President Jason Wingard, a Henderson High School graduate who grew up in West Chester, plans to move from his current Chestnut Hill home to the school’s North Philadelphia neighborhood to be closer to the campus and its surrounding community, writes Susan Snyder for The Philadelphia Inquirer. This...
Around 16 Percent of Bridges in Chester County Are in ‘Poor Condition.’ See Their Locations.
This bridge at North Reeds Rd. in East Brandywine Township is one of many in poor condition. Many bridges in Chester County have deteriorated so badly that they are marked as being in poor condition and are in dire need of repairs, writes Joe Brandt for CBS Philadelphia. According to...
New Senior Associate Joins Lamb McErlane as Part of Family Law Department
Lamb McErlane PC has announced that Cara Williams has joined the firm as a senior associate in its Family Law department. Williams’ primary focus will be in all areas of domestic law including divorce, equitable distribution, custody, alimony, child support and related litigation and mediation tools. She will also work with clients on prenuptial and postnuptial agreements.
76-year-old Pa. woman charged in cold case after DNA disproves goose story | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
abc27.com
Pennsylvania woman convicted of stealing $169K from elderly father
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman from Bucks County has been convicted Tuesday of stealing more than $169,000 from her elderly father over a period of three years. According to the Bucks County District Attorney’s office, 49-year-old Diane L. Rohrman of Downingtown was found guilty of theft, identity theft, access device fraud, and computer trespass.
Delco Home to Three of Pennsylvania’s Safest-Driving ‘Cities’
A new report ranks three towns in Delaware County among the safest-driving “cities” in Pennsylvania, writes Adam Johnson for QuoteWizard. The report ranks “cities” based on overall driver quality. To determine the rankings, the site compiled more than 100,000 data points from users across Pennsylvania. Each place was then compared on their overall incidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, and citations throughout the last year.
Domestic Tourism Boost Philadelphia’s Center City Retail Scene
Retailers in Philadelphia are getting a major boost from the recovery of domestic tourism back to its pre-pandemic levels, but lagging international travel is dampening a further surge, writes Jack Rogers for Globest.com. A new report from JLL on prime urban retail corridors found that domestic tourism is currently above...
West Chester University Program Aims to Help School Districts ‘Grow Their Own’ Teachers
West Chester University student Imere Williams has wanted to be a teacher since a young age. Now, he's part of WCU's PRIZE Program.Photo byJessica Griffin, The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Friends Association Helps Administer Emergency Rental Assistance Funds
The Friends Association will be working with the Chester County Department of Community Development to relaunch the Chester County Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) with new eligibility guidelines. The program relaunches Monday, Dec. 12, and includes support for individuals and families facing court-ordered evictions, utility shutoffs or who need security...
Police in Chester County working to locate bathrooms where people were recorded
The investigation began after a father noticed someone trying to take pictures of his son inside a bathroom by a mall food court.
glensidelocal.com
Abington’s Battle of Edge Hill named new marker by PA historical commission
The Battle of Edge Hill in Abington Township, one of the last events of the American Revolution, has been named a new historical marker by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission. A historical marker recognizes a significant person, place or event that shaped Pennsylvania’s development. The Battle of Edge Hill...
