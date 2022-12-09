ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exton, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mainlinetoday.com

A Neglected Farmhouse Becomes a Chester County Dream Home

This neglected farmhouse got a major glow-up. Photos by Jana Bannan. A previously uninhabitable Chester County farmhouse is reimagined to create a couple’s open-concept dream home. Resurrecting a tumbledown house is more complicated than building from the ground up, but there are distinct advantages. You can preserve the charm...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

DA: School administrator stole $579K, spent money on vacations and fertility treatments

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A former administrator at a Christian school is accused of misusing funds to pay for vacations, restaurant meals, Amazon purchases and in-vitro fertilization treatments, the Montgomery County District Attorney's office said Wednesday.Katherine Paprocka faces 29 felony counts related to the theft of $579,000 from the Penn Christian Academy in East Norriton and businesses that worked with the school.Police and county detectives found that Paprocka, 36, forged signatures of other school employees and volunteers on paperwork, obtained credit cards in their names and claimed to lenders and other companies that she was the owner of the school.But...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Monica Leigh French

Berks County, PA's Restaurant from Controversial Chain Closes Permanently

After 32 years in Wyomissing, the restaurant is closing its doors. Hungry customers shopping at the Berkshire Mall will no longer be able to purchase the famous chicken sandwiches and waffle fries of this popular restaurant. After 32 years at its current location in the food court of the Berkshire Mall in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, Chick-fil-A will permanently close on December 31, 2022 at 4pm.
WYOMISSING, PA
VISTA.Today

New Senior Associate Joins Lamb McErlane as Part of Family Law Department

Lamb McErlane PC has announced that Cara Williams has joined the firm as a senior associate in its Family Law department. Williams’ primary focus will be in all areas of domestic law including divorce, equitable distribution, custody, alimony, child support and related litigation and mediation tools. She will also work with clients on prenuptial and postnuptial agreements.
WEST CHESTER, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania woman convicted of stealing $169K from elderly father

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman from Bucks County has been convicted Tuesday of stealing more than $169,000 from her elderly father over a period of three years. According to the Bucks County District Attorney’s office, 49-year-old Diane L. Rohrman of Downingtown was found guilty of theft, identity theft, access device fraud, and computer trespass.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

Delco Home to Three of Pennsylvania’s Safest-Driving ‘Cities’

A new report ranks three towns in Delaware County among the safest-driving “cities” in Pennsylvania, writes Adam Johnson for QuoteWizard. The report ranks “cities” based on overall driver quality. To determine the rankings, the site compiled more than 100,000 data points from users across Pennsylvania. Each place was then compared on their overall incidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, and citations throughout the last year.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
15K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy