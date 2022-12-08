ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

a-z-animals.com

Are Backyard Mushrooms Poisonous? Everything You Should Know

If you have a flush of mushrooms growing in your backyard, you may be wondering if they’re poisonous or edible, and how you can tell? There’s no short answer to the question of backyard mushroom edibility as it totally depends on the species of mushroom in question. Well,...
a-z-animals.com

What to Plant in January: The Complete Guide

Knowing what to plant in January is key to establishing a thriving garden come springtime. Depending on your region or Hardiness Zone, you may be fairly limited as to what you can plant safely in January. However, there are still plenty of things that are best established during this time of year as well as plants you can protect if the weather is still a bit cold.
OREGON STATE
WJBF

Wheat pennies could bring you a pretty penny

JOPLIN, Mo. — Lincoln Wheat pennies are one of the most popular series of U.S. coins that coin collectors strive to build a complete set. Rare coins such as the 1909-S VDB and 1914-D are the “Holy Grails” of any Lincoln Wheat cent collection. Before you go down the path of building a complete set of […]
GEORGIA STATE
Popculture

Coca-Cola Issues Recall

You're going to want to a double take before you take a sip of that Coke. Amid the holiday season, Coca-Cola recalled a holiday-themed product in the United Kingdom due to a potential health hazard. Issued on Nov. 16, the recall covers Coca-Cola Zero Sugar multipacks with Christmas cardboard and was issued in response to a packaging mishap.
Q 105.7

Abandoned New York Property with 2 Vintage Vehicles Left Behind! Stunning!

Have you ever felt the ghosts of those that came before you? I remember being in the old Yankee Stadium on an off day. The place was empty yet I could still hear the fans chanting and could smell the roasted peanuts. There is energy everywhere we go but sometimes it takes the silence and solitude to feel it.
Looper

Chumlee's One Piece Of Advice To Anyone Thinking Of Coming To The Gold & Silver Pawn Shop - Exclusive

Who knew there was so much to learn at a pawn shop? That's certainly the case if you visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, Nevada, home to History's "Pawn Stars." People from all over the globe travel to this hock shop to see all of the treasures hidden within its walls. Plus, if you have a rare antique you're looking to get some cash for, you can always bring it in and learn something about the item from Rick Harrison or one of his many experts.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Thrillist

Ice Cream Has Been Recalled in 7 States

Once every year, the Starks are right. Winter is coming, and that means it is not really ice cream season. But if you love ice cream, it’s always ice cream season. So, ice cream lovers should know that some ice cream has been recalled in seven states. Weis Markets...
VIRGINIA STATE
Andrei Tapalaga

Where Is the Garden of Eden Located Today?

Painting depicting the Garden of EdenPhoto byWikimedia Commons. Everything that we see with our eyes was made in six days, yet at least on Earth, many things that are listed in ancient texts are absent. The existence of the Garden of Eden has been the subject of a protracted argument for many years. The first three rivers that flow out of Eden's Garden are commonly known, but the fourth and Eden's exact locations are still a mystery.

