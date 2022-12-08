ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Who(Or What) Owns The Most Land In Massachusetts?

I thought this would be an interesting idea to do a post about, fellow Berkshire County peeps. If you had to guess, who would you think would be the largest landowner in the Bay State?. I'll be honest, I had no idea myself, which was one of the main reasons...
Which Berkshires Town Got More Snow Than Anyone in Massachusetts?

Sunday's weekend snow (on December 11th) has came and went. As with any snowy front that comes through the Bay State, there will always be more spots that receive more of the white stuff than others. We definitely got plenty in the Berkshires. Not only did we have just some of the most snow in the Bay State within Berkshire Country, but one of our towns had the most throughout the entire state of Massachusetts.
7 Native Plants in Maine

Maine is home to a diverse array of native plants, many of which are unique to the state and play an important role in its natural ecosystem. These plants provide food and shelter for wildlife, help to regulate the environment, and add beauty and interest to the landscape. From the blueberry, a beloved and iconic fruit, to the lady’s slipper orchid, a rare and protected wildflower, Maine’s native plants are a valuable and beautiful part of its natural heritage.
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Pennsylvania

Raystown Lake is the largest man-made lake in Pennsylvania. The lake itself is 8,000 acres, but the area around the lake is 29,000 acres. Therefore, there are lots of things to do in and around the lake. There are many picnic areas, boat launchers, beaches, trails, and hunting opportunities. On...
The 5 Best Lakes for Ice Fishing in Vermont

There are many lakes in Vermont where you can go ice fishing. Most are open for ice fishing. However, there are some restrictions in some places. Therefore, it’s important to check the lakes’ restrictions before fishing. With all that said, some are better than others. Only certain fish...
Inside The Bridgewater Triangle, The Alleged Paranormal Vortex Of Southern Massachusetts

From ghosts to UFO sightings to a Bigfoot-like creature, legends claim that the Bridgewater Triangle has long been home to a variety of unexplained occurrences. You may be familiar with the Bermuda Triangle, the mysterious region where, legend has it, all aircraft and ships disappear. But did you know there’s another triangular region known for supernatural activity in the United States?
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $100,000 prize claimed in Springfield

Two people in the commonwealth claimed $100,000 lottery prizes each from two different scratch tickets on Monday, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. One of the $100,000 prizes claimed was from a “$100,000 Holiday Bonus” scratch ticket sold from a Kwik Pik in Springfield. There was just one winning “$100,000 Holiday Bonus” scratch ticket claimed on Monday.
Northampton marijuana shop closing, first shutdown for the state’s cannabis industry

NORTHAMPTON — The Source, a marijuana shop at 58 Pleasant St. that opened only in March will close Friday. It’s the first marijuana shop in Massachusetts to shut down since the first legal adult use dispensaries opened in 2018. Many in the industry see this as a harbinger of a shakedown in a maturing industry, especially in Northampton which has 12, soon to be 11, operational stores.
Viruses are Rapidly Spreading: Are Mask Mandates Back in Massachusetts?

Massachusetts communities are dealing with increased rates of COVID, RSV, and flu to the point where many students in school systems throughout the commonwealth are staying home. Likewise, many folks have been masking up again when they are out and about, particularly if they are around other people. This makes sense since all of these viruses are strong and spreading. I myself have noticed when I'm out grocery shopping in the Berkshires that more and more people are wearing masks. About 50 percent of shoppers have a mask on whereas a few months ago, that number was greatly reduced.
