Will Massachusetts see snow Friday? That may depend on where you are
As Massachusetts residents clear anywhere from a dusting to nearly 10 inches of snow from their sidewalks, cars and driveways, another winter storm looms on the horizon late in the week. But whether it arrives as rain or snow remains unclear, forecasters said. The National Weather Service expects a low-pressure...
Who(Or What) Owns The Most Land In Massachusetts?
I thought this would be an interesting idea to do a post about, fellow Berkshire County peeps. If you had to guess, who would you think would be the largest landowner in the Bay State?. I'll be honest, I had no idea myself, which was one of the main reasons...
Which Berkshires Town Got More Snow Than Anyone in Massachusetts?
Sunday's weekend snow (on December 11th) has came and went. As with any snowy front that comes through the Bay State, there will always be more spots that receive more of the white stuff than others. We definitely got plenty in the Berkshires. Not only did we have just some of the most snow in the Bay State within Berkshire Country, but one of our towns had the most throughout the entire state of Massachusetts.
Maine Can Expect A Whopper Of A Winter Winter Storm On Friday
So far, we have had a really mild fall. We started off November with a heatwave, after all. It definitely looks like that is changing, though. We had shocking cold over the weekend and some parts of Maine had snow on Monday morning. Now, it is looking like we are...
Weekend snow blankets the Northeast; up to 9 inches reported in higher elevations
Snow blanketed the Northeast from Sunday into early Monday, triggering travel impacts on the roads and at airports as some cities received their first measurable snowfall of the season.
7 Native Plants in Maine
Maine is home to a diverse array of native plants, many of which are unique to the state and play an important role in its natural ecosystem. These plants provide food and shelter for wildlife, help to regulate the environment, and add beauty and interest to the landscape. From the blueberry, a beloved and iconic fruit, to the lady’s slipper orchid, a rare and protected wildflower, Maine’s native plants are a valuable and beautiful part of its natural heritage.
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Pennsylvania
Raystown Lake is the largest man-made lake in Pennsylvania. The lake itself is 8,000 acres, but the area around the lake is 29,000 acres. Therefore, there are lots of things to do in and around the lake. There are many picnic areas, boat launchers, beaches, trails, and hunting opportunities. On...
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Massachusetts
Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding.
Winter weather causes more than 50 accidents in Worcester
Worcester, MA- The snowstorm caused slippery roads, spin-outs and accidents in Worcester on Sunday. According to city police, officers were called out to more than 50 accidents. A declared parking ban to keep residents from parking on the streets was issued for 8:00 pm Sunday night. “There wasn’t a lot...
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Massachusetts
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
Slippery conditions catch drivers by surprise after first snowfall in Massachusetts
Boston – The first snow of the season in the Boston area didn’t bring much accumulation but did create icy conditions that caught some drivers by surprise. MassDOT has more than 950 pieces of equipment deployed across the state. Slippery roads are a concern heading into Monday morning’s...
The 5 Best Lakes for Ice Fishing in Vermont
There are many lakes in Vermont where you can go ice fishing. Most are open for ice fishing. However, there are some restrictions in some places. Therefore, it’s important to check the lakes’ restrictions before fishing. With all that said, some are better than others. Only certain fish...
Inside The Bridgewater Triangle, The Alleged Paranormal Vortex Of Southern Massachusetts
From ghosts to UFO sightings to a Bigfoot-like creature, legends claim that the Bridgewater Triangle has long been home to a variety of unexplained occurrences. You may be familiar with the Bermuda Triangle, the mysterious region where, legend has it, all aircraft and ships disappear. But did you know there’s another triangular region known for supernatural activity in the United States?
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $100,000 prize claimed in Springfield
Two people in the commonwealth claimed $100,000 lottery prizes each from two different scratch tickets on Monday, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. One of the $100,000 prizes claimed was from a “$100,000 Holiday Bonus” scratch ticket sold from a Kwik Pik in Springfield. There was just one winning “$100,000 Holiday Bonus” scratch ticket claimed on Monday.
Northampton marijuana shop closing, first shutdown for the state’s cannabis industry
NORTHAMPTON — The Source, a marijuana shop at 58 Pleasant St. that opened only in March will close Friday. It’s the first marijuana shop in Massachusetts to shut down since the first legal adult use dispensaries opened in 2018. Many in the industry see this as a harbinger of a shakedown in a maturing industry, especially in Northampton which has 12, soon to be 11, operational stores.
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several school districts delayed the start of classes Monday morning because of the icy road conditions following Sunday's snow.Check the latest list here.
Massachusetts becomes first legal pot state to add AAA's cannabis curriculum to driver's ed
BRAINTREE, Mass. — Starting next year, Massachusetts will become the first state in the nation with legal recreational marijuana to add lessons about cannabis impairment to driver's education programs, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced. The new curriculum, "Shifting Gears: the Blunt Truth about Marijuana and Driving," was created...
Snow, rain to impact late-week travel around Boston, New England
NEEDHAM, Mass. — A storm system traveling from coast to coast will bring a wintry mix of snow and rain to much of New England on Friday. StormTeam 5 is highlighting Friday as an "Impact Weather Day." Low pressure will move toward the Great Lakes, which will help to...
MassDOT Declares Preferred Alternative For Redesign of Allston Mass Pike Multi-Modal Project
BOSTON – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is announcing it has identified a preferred design alternative for the project to reconstruct I-90 through the Allston neighborhood of Boston. The preferred design is known as the 3L Interchange Realignment with the Modified At-Grade Throat Alternative and is a result of...
Viruses are Rapidly Spreading: Are Mask Mandates Back in Massachusetts?
Massachusetts communities are dealing with increased rates of COVID, RSV, and flu to the point where many students in school systems throughout the commonwealth are staying home. Likewise, many folks have been masking up again when they are out and about, particularly if they are around other people. This makes sense since all of these viruses are strong and spreading. I myself have noticed when I'm out grocery shopping in the Berkshires that more and more people are wearing masks. About 50 percent of shoppers have a mask on whereas a few months ago, that number was greatly reduced.
