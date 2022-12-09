Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Woman Dee Ann Warner's Husband Faces an Added Criminal Contempt of Court ProceedingTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Podcast is Scheduled for Investigator to Give Update on Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Enjoy 20 Different Kinds of Pies at this Ohio DinerTravel MavenToledo, OH
Investigator to Make Good on Deadline He Issued Law Enforcement Regarding Missing Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Medical Debt Relief for Thousands of Americans Worth Up To $240 MillionAneka DuncanToledo, OH
Related
wlen.com
Lenawee County Administration Gives Update on Wage and Compensation Study
Adrian, MI – The Lenawee County Personnel/Ways and Means Committee heard an update on the ongoing Wage and Compensation Study update at their meeting Tuesday morning in Adrian. Deputy Administrator Shannon Elliott talked to WLEN News about where they are in the process, and the timeline for completion…. Tune...
wlen.com
Village of Onsted Lifts Most Recent Boil Water Advisory
Onsted, MI – The Village of Onsted reports that the most recent boil water advisory has been lifted. A news release to WLEN News Monday night said that repairs were completed on December 10th. The Village said that they are meeting the requirements put forward by the Michigan Department...
wlen.com
What Outgoing APS Trustee Rudy Flores Learned in his Time on the Board
Adrian, MI – Rudy Flores attended his last meeting as an Adrian Board of Education Trustee this week, and the other members of the board recognized him for his dedication to education and the community. At the conclusion of the meeting, Flores spoke to WLEN News about his nearly...
wlen.com
City of Tecumseh Announces Final 2022 Fall Yard Waste Collection Dates
Tecumseh, MI – The City of Tecumseh announced their final yard waste collection of the season will be next week. The Eastern Zone yard waste collection is scheduled for Tuesday, December 20th…with the Western Zone to take place on Wednesday, December 21st. Contact the City of Tecumseh for...
wlen.com
Area Businesses Awarded MEDC Match on Main Grants
Adrian, MI – Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced thirty-five communities around Michigan, including some in the WLEN listening area, have been awarded over $800,000 in grants through the Match on Main grant program. The program is aimed at supporting small local businesses to create resiliency and strengthen downtowns. The...
Citing cost increases, Ypsilanti Township to review contract with county sheriff for policing
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – The price of keeping sheriff’s deputes on patrol in Washtenaw County is rising and Ypsilanti Township officials say they’ll be considering other options. The township is the largest of roughly 10 municipalities and public entities that contract with the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office...
wlen.com
Trial Over Egg Smell in Adrian Leads to Conversation about Marijuana Odors
Adrian, MI – Crimson Holdings, LLC, the egg processing facility on East Maumee Street in Adrian is currently operating only 12 hours a day, after a court order from Lenawee County District Court Judge Laura Schaedler. The ruling came down after the City of Adrian took the company to...
wlen.com
HOPE Community Center in Adrian Receives $6,500 Donation from TLC
Adrian, MI – TLC Community Credit Union announced that the employees donated $6,500 to The HOPE Community Center in Adrian. Each year the employees of TLC are given the opportunity to participate in Denim for a Donation. This program gives employees the option of having payroll deductions every week to dress down and wear denim on Fridays and Saturdays.
Multiple emergency crews work to put out natural gas fire in Hillsdale County
Officials say it’s unknown how much damage in total was caused and why the fire was started at this time.
wlen.com
City of Adrian to Hold Annual Food Drive Saturday
Adrian, MI – The City of Adrian will hold their Annual Food Drive this coming weekend. The drive will take place on Saturday, the 17th from 8am to 1pm. The drive will be in the parking lot of the West Maumee Street shopping plaza. City of Adrian employees will...
thelivingstonpost.com
Whitmer appoints Brighton man to public safety board
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has reappointed Jon Unruh of Brighton to the Michigan Public Safety Communications Interoperability Board for a term that expires in 2026. Unruh, the fire chief of the Farmington Hills Fire Department, holds a Bachelor of Science in Public Safety Studies from Sienna Heights University and a Master of Science in Homeland Security/Emergency Management from Eastern Michigan University.
wlen.com
Lenawee County Democratic Party Elects New Board
Tecumseh, MI – The Lenawee County Democratic Party held its Executive Committee meeting on Dec. 8th, and elected its new County Board. The Board is made up of four leadership positions, each serving a two-year term. Bill Swift was elected as the new Chair of the Lenawee County Democratic Party. Juanita Kelley was elected as the Vice-chair, Scott Smith was elected as the Treasurer, and Andrew Winckles was elected as the Secretary.
'Metal striking metal': Truck allegedly damaged by gunfire after lane change on I-696 in Farmington Hills
State police are investigating into an alleged freeway shooting on I-696 Tuesday evening after a truck was shot at while changing lanes in Oakland County.
DTE Energy retires two southeast Michigan coal plants in ongoing carbon-free transition
As it continues to shift toward carbon-free sources of power, DTE Energy of Michigan announced last week the retirement of two more coal plants without any loss of workforce. A no-layoff commitment was established for ... Read More » The post DTE Energy retires two southeast Michigan coal plants in ongoing carbon-free transition appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
wlen.com
Frank Dick and Lenawee Community Foundation Recognized by ProMedica for Philanthropy
Lenawee County, MI – ProMedica has announced that there are two Lenawee area recipients of the ProMedica Foundation 2022 Philanthropy Awards. ProMedica’s Philanthropist of the Year was posthumously awarded to Frank Dick. The ProMedica Philanthropist of the Year Award is given to individuals or couples who set a standard of excellence in the health and well-being in the community.
13abc.com
Bowling Green welcomes new business to former Wall Street Journal site
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Vital & FHR America LLC (Vital/FHR) are looking to employ dozens of people and begin operations in Bowling Green, Ohio. According to a statement from Bowling Green’s department of Economic Development, Vital/FHR purchased 1203 Brim Road, Bowling Green, from Dow Jones, publisher of the Wall Street Journal, in November.
68-year-old woman killed in Hillsdale County house fire
The first call came in around 7:27 a.m. Monday and a Hillsdale County Sheriff's deputy was the first on the scene.
Master Home Inspector Warns Henry Ford Hospital’s Garage in Detroit Could Collapse
When a Master Home Inspector looks at you and says you have a structural issue that could possibly kill or hurt people, you'd think a company as well-known as Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit would take that seriously, but allegedly they aren't too concerned with the fact that apparently, their parking garage is in danger of partially collapsing.
wtvbam.com
One dead, two injured in Hillsdale County mobile home fire
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A woman lost her life and two other persons were injured Monday morning in a Hillsdale County mobile home fire. The Hillsdale County Sheriffs’ Office says the fire was reported at about 7:45 a.m. in the area of Hudson Road near Lake Avenue.
WTOL-TV
Lyons, Ohio family business closes shop after 85 years
Doyle Welding Inc. has been in the Lyons community for 85 years. On Saturday, the village honored the business as grand marshals in its Christmas parade.
Comments / 4