Village of Onsted Lifts Most Recent Boil Water Advisory

Onsted, MI – The Village of Onsted reports that the most recent boil water advisory has been lifted. A news release to WLEN News Monday night said that repairs were completed on December 10th. The Village said that they are meeting the requirements put forward by the Michigan Department...
What Outgoing APS Trustee Rudy Flores Learned in his Time on the Board

Adrian, MI – Rudy Flores attended his last meeting as an Adrian Board of Education Trustee this week, and the other members of the board recognized him for his dedication to education and the community. At the conclusion of the meeting, Flores spoke to WLEN News about his nearly...
City of Tecumseh Announces Final 2022 Fall Yard Waste Collection Dates

Tecumseh, MI – The City of Tecumseh announced their final yard waste collection of the season will be next week. The Eastern Zone yard waste collection is scheduled for Tuesday, December 20th…with the Western Zone to take place on Wednesday, December 21st. Contact the City of Tecumseh for...
Area Businesses Awarded MEDC Match on Main Grants

Adrian, MI – Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced thirty-five communities around Michigan, including some in the WLEN listening area, have been awarded over $800,000 in grants through the Match on Main grant program. The program is aimed at supporting small local businesses to create resiliency and strengthen downtowns. The...
HOPE Community Center in Adrian Receives $6,500 Donation from TLC

Adrian, MI – TLC Community Credit Union announced that the employees donated $6,500 to The HOPE Community Center in Adrian. Each year the employees of TLC are given the opportunity to participate in Denim for a Donation. This program gives employees the option of having payroll deductions every week to dress down and wear denim on Fridays and Saturdays.
City of Adrian to Hold Annual Food Drive Saturday

Adrian, MI – The City of Adrian will hold their Annual Food Drive this coming weekend. The drive will take place on Saturday, the 17th from 8am to 1pm. The drive will be in the parking lot of the West Maumee Street shopping plaza. City of Adrian employees will...
Whitmer appoints Brighton man to public safety board

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has reappointed Jon Unruh of Brighton to the Michigan Public Safety Communications Interoperability Board for a term that expires in 2026. Unruh, the fire chief of the Farmington Hills Fire Department, holds a Bachelor of Science in Public Safety Studies from Sienna Heights University and a Master of Science in Homeland Security/Emergency Management from Eastern Michigan University.
Lenawee County Democratic Party Elects New Board

Tecumseh, MI – The Lenawee County Democratic Party held its Executive Committee meeting on Dec. 8th, and elected its new County Board. The Board is made up of four leadership positions, each serving a two-year term. Bill Swift was elected as the new Chair of the Lenawee County Democratic Party. Juanita Kelley was elected as the Vice-chair, Scott Smith was elected as the Treasurer, and Andrew Winckles was elected as the Secretary.
DTE Energy retires two southeast Michigan coal plants in ongoing carbon-free transition

As it continues to shift toward carbon-free sources of power, DTE Energy of Michigan announced last week the retirement of two more coal plants without any loss of workforce. A no-layoff commitment was established for ... Read More » The post DTE Energy retires two southeast Michigan coal plants in ongoing carbon-free transition appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
Frank Dick and Lenawee Community Foundation Recognized by ProMedica for Philanthropy

Lenawee County, MI – ProMedica has announced that there are two Lenawee area recipients of the ProMedica Foundation 2022 Philanthropy Awards. ProMedica’s Philanthropist of the Year was posthumously awarded to Frank Dick. The ProMedica Philanthropist of the Year Award is given to individuals or couples who set a standard of excellence in the health and well-being in the community.
Bowling Green welcomes new business to former Wall Street Journal site

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Vital & FHR America LLC (Vital/FHR) are looking to employ dozens of people and begin operations in Bowling Green, Ohio. According to a statement from Bowling Green’s department of Economic Development, Vital/FHR purchased 1203 Brim Road, Bowling Green, from Dow Jones, publisher of the Wall Street Journal, in November.
