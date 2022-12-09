Tecumseh, MI – The Lenawee County Democratic Party held its Executive Committee meeting on Dec. 8th, and elected its new County Board. The Board is made up of four leadership positions, each serving a two-year term. Bill Swift was elected as the new Chair of the Lenawee County Democratic Party. Juanita Kelley was elected as the Vice-chair, Scott Smith was elected as the Treasurer, and Andrew Winckles was elected as the Secretary.

