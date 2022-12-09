Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train arrives in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCSaint Paul, MN
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their storiesLimitless Production Group LLCBemidji, MN
Possible fire at Yankee Tavern in Eagan, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in MinnesotaTravel MavenStillwater, MN
Related
River Falls Journal
River Falls Journal
River Falls boys pull out win at St. Paul Central
The River Falls boys basketball team held off a stubborn St. Paul Central team to pull out a 73-70 nonconference win over the Minutemen Tuesday night in St. Paul. The Wildcats used a 13-0 run at one point to build a 19-point lead before holding on for the three-point win.
River Falls Journal
Donna shines in goal in Hudson’s 3-2 win over Fusion (18 photos)
The Hudson girls hockey team needed every one of goaltender Catt Donna’s 54 saves Tuesday night against the St. Croix Valley Fusion. Donna stopped all 34 shots she faced in the first two periods and held the Fusion scoreless until the final five minutes. By then the Raiders had built a 3-0 lead and held on for a 3-2 win.
River Falls Journal
Three games to watch: First place on line in BRC wrestling
Three Big Rivers Conference wrestling teams are still undefeated and two of them will meet Thursday night. River Falls will try to knock off the two-time defending state champion Raiders when they meet for the first time this season in Hudson. The Raiders have won the last 20 meetings between the two teams dating back to January of 2012.
River Falls Journal
Building a legacy: CEO leading Anchor Paper in Hudson, River Falls
“When I think about making the bet on this place, I would have done it for sure knowing what I know now,” said Brooke Lee, CEO of Anchor Paper Company. It is likely that a lot of people, inside and outside the paper industry, including the employees at Anchor Paper and River Valley Converting would say the same thing today meaning, they would bet on Brooke Lee.
River Falls Journal
Leland “Lee” F. Offner
Leland “Lee” F. Offner, age 92, of Hudson, WI passed away December 11, 2022 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul. He was born August 21, 1930 in Ladysmith, WI to Ben and Zoe (Crye) Offner. Lee was first united in marriage to Doreen Parkinson, and they had two children, Tab and Tracey. Lee was later remarried to Mary (Arneson Houle) Offner in 1973.
onfocus.news
Winter Storm Watch in Central Wisconsin
CLARK COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – A winter storm watch has been issued for areas of Central Wisconsin, including Clark and Taylor counties. Heavy mixed precipitation is possible, with total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to one quarter of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
River Falls Journal
David Crosby
Feb. 13, 1953 - Dec. 7, 2022. NEW RICHMOND, Wis. - David Crosby, 69, New Richmond, Wis., died Wednesday, Dec. 7, in his home. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at Cullen Crea Funeral Home in New Richmond. Visitation will continue from 11 a.m. to noon, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at noon, Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Richmond. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
3 injured in western Wisconsin crash
HARTLAND TOWNSHIP, Wis. -- Authorities say three people were injured in a crash in western Wisconsin Friday evening.The crash occurred on County Trunk Highway V and County Road C in Hartland Township, per the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.An 83-year-old Bay City woman was heading south on 690th Street, crossing Highway V, when a 54-year-old man from Durand heading west on V struck her vehicle.The man from Durand and his passenger, a 49-year-old woman, were taken to Regions Hospital with unknown injuries. The Bay City woman was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing, also with unknown injuries.
wwisradio.com
Another Staple at Oakwood Mall in Eau Claire is Leaving
(Eau Claire, WI) — Another staple at the Oakwood Mall is leaving. Dhimiters, which is known for its gyros, said on Facebook over the weekend that it has outgrown its spot in the mall’s food court. There is no word on just what Dhimiters’ owners are planning, but they say they are looking to make good use of their food truck. Dhimiters will close in the mall by the start of the new year.
River Falls Journal
William Olson
Nov. 1, 1942 - Dec. 7, 2022. HUDSON, Wis. - William Olson, 80, Hudson, Wis., died Wednesday, Dec. 7, in his home. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m., Friday, Dec. 16, at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church. Memorials are preferred to the church.
River Falls Journal
J.J. Brusewitz
J.J. Brusewitz, age 88, passed away on December 8, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on July 3, 1934, in Shawano, Wisconsin to Alfred and Selma Brusewitz. J.J. graduated from Bonduel High School in 1952. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Kathryn Brusewitz; parents,...
UPDATE: One firefighter injured after fighting Holmen house fire
The home is located in an area without fire hydrants, which presented a challenge for first responders.
740thefan.com
11 bald eagles poisoned at MN landfill
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Eleven bald eagles were recently found poisoned at a Minnesota landfill. The Raptor Center at the University of Minnesota is caring for 10 of them right now, but one already died. Inver Grove Heights police found the first sick eagle on Sunday, and Raptor Center...
whbl.com
Two Elk Illegally Shot in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Two elk were illegally shot in western Wisconsin during the recent gun deer hunting season. The state Department of Natural Resources says it became aware of the first shooting on Nov. 20 when a radio collar indicated the animal had died. The female elk was found on private property near Whitney Road in the town of Knapp.
Heavy snow brings multiple crashes to southern Minnesota roads
Heavy snow has impacted roads in southern Minnesota Friday morning, causing multiple vehicle spinouts, crashes and jackknifed semis. A snowstorm passed through the state Thursday night into Friday morning, with totals coming in higher than expected. While some parts near the Iowa border were expected to see a maximum of 6 inches, there are localized reports of 8 inches and more in some areas.
River Falls Journal
Frederick “Fred” Roger Clements
We are heartbroken to announce on December 10, 2022, Frederick (Fred) Roger Clements of Hudson, WI, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 74. Fred leaves behind his wife, Faye Proulx, his children and step-children, Christopher Clements, Corey (Tara) Clements, Kelly (Cory) Jacklitch, Mara Alvarez, Maxwell Proulx, brother David (Madeleine) Clements and grandchildren Kayleigh and Aidan Clements and Lucas and Abel Jacklitch.
Roughly 150 tires dumped on the road in Forest Lake, police investigating
FOREST LAKE, Minn. -- Police in Forest Lake are investigating after roughly 150 tires were dumped on a stretch of road.Officials say that most of the tires were found on Tuesday along the 18000 block of Forest Road North, South on Forest Road to 180th Street then west on 180th Street to Fenway Avenue North.They believe the tires were dumped from a moving car."Not only is this extremely dangerous, but it's illegal," the police department wrote on its Facebook page. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 651-439-9381.
Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their stories
With the most recent disappearance of 23-year-old Bryce Borca from Eagan, Minnesota, on October 30th, there have now been three separate men who have gone missing across the state of Minnesota around Halloween over the last 20 years; Jeremy Jourdain - 17-years old of Bemidji, Minnesota, Chris Jenkins - 21-years old of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, and now Bryce Borca - 23-years old of Eagan, Minnesota.
Edina pizza joint quietly closes after 38 years
Cheetah Pizza in Edina quietly closed its doors late last month. After 38 years in business, the by-the-slice pizza joint, located at 5125 Edina Industrial Blvd, closed its doors on Nov. 23. A sign on the front door of the business reads: “We have been blessed to have had such...
Comments / 0