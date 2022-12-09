Read full article on original website
Best Espathra Tera Build in Pokémon Scarelt & Violet
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet introduced many new Pokémon, including the power Psychic-type Espathra. It has access to a variety of damaging and support moves. This lets it be offensive or defensive. This may leave you wondering what the best Tera Raid build for Espathra is in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
How to get all free items in SHEIN x Klarna Wonderland – Roblox
Fintech company Klarna and fast-fashion mogul SHEIN have teamed up to release the collab experience SHEIN x Klarna Wonderland and with it has come a few free avatar items. These items, the Buckle Backpack and Unicorn Hat, may only be available for a limited time, so be sure to claim them sooner rather than later! Continue reading below to learn more.
How to get Chill-la-la-Llama Back Bling in Fortnite
Everything is set for holiday festivities as Fortnite Winterfest is here! As it's a season of giving, there are a lot of presents to unpack here. One of them is Chill-la-la-Llama back bling, which will make you laugh as it sneezes when you interact with objects or get elimination. Here's how to get Chill-la-la-Llama Back Bling in Fortnite.
How old is Sonic the Hedgehog? Explained
Everybody who lived through the '90s gaming scene knows Sonic the Hedgehog. Since his inception, Sonic has appeared in countless games, TV shows, movies, and comics making him one of the timeless characters in modern pop culture. One of the reasons why Sonic is so famous is his carefree lifestyle with some sass mixed into it.
Where to find All 12 Resonance Amp locations in Destiny 2
Season of the Seraph brings Rasputin back to Destiny 2 and it just wouldn't be a Rasputin-themed season without his music boxes. Much like in Warmind, there are Seraph Chests to be discovered which contain season-specific loot. As players complete activities, they'll be awarded with Resonate Stems. Heading over to their inventory and using the Resonance Amps, four of these Resonate Stems can be converted into coordinates for a Seraph Chest.
How to increase Player Level in Genshin Impact Genius Invokation TCG
Increasing your Genius Invokation TCG level in Genshin Impact will unlock more gameplay content, such as Co-op duels, Tavern Card Challenges, and more. Player Levels are time-gated at the beginning of Version 3.3 based on the number of EXP-rewarding challenges available. Here's everything you can do to expedite your level-up process.
Best Layla builds in Genshin Impact – Weapons, Artifacts, & more!
Genshin Impact seems to have directly modeled a character after some of its college-aged fans. Layla, a somnolent student from Sumeru's Academia, is a powerful Cyro shielder in practice. Here is how to build Layla in Genshin Impact. Genshin Impact Layla Build Guide - Layla's Playstyle. Layla's personal damage is...
Where is Cozy Lodge in Fortnite?
Winterfest 2022 has arrived in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, and players will get to collect various free cosmetics during the festive event. Like every year, players visit the Winterfest Lodge or the Cozy Lodge where they will find several gift boxes. Here's how players can find and visit the Cozy Lodge in Fortnite.
How to get Christmas Guff Gringle Skin for free in Fortnite
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 is off to a brilliant start, with several new collaborations coming to the game. The festive celebrations will begin with Winterfest 2022, and players can unlock various cosmetic items for free during this event. The Guff Gringle skin was added with an update, and players need to know how to get this cosmetic item for free. Here's how to get the Guff Gringle skin in Fortnite.
Fortnite Winterfest 2022 – Are there any hidden things in Cozy Lodge?
Fortnite Winterfest has many fun things to do in Cozy Lodge besides opening gifts each day. Visit this colorful cabin to interact with multiple objects. While some actions are apparent, are there any hidden things in Winterfest Lodge?. What can I do in Fortnite 2022 Winterfest Cozy Lodge?. There are...
What does Lucky Stars do in Crisis Core?
Crisis Core adds a lot to the combat system of the Final Fantasy franchise. One of the most notable new developments is the Digital Mind Wave, which is a slot machine that grants special buffs and new abilities at random times. As Zack meets powerful allies, he gains Limit Breaks, which can turn the tide of a fight. Cissnei's Limit Break is called Lucky Stars and it works a bit differently from the others.
Which entryway to The Slums should you pick in High on Life?
The first bounty that you get in High on Life will ask you to head over to The Slums. However, before you get there, you'll be met with pair of guards who are positioned in front of the entryway. One is blue and one is red, and each one is guarding the entryway of its respective color. When you approach, you will be asked to settle a debate between the two of them: which one is the hottest? You'll be provided with a choice between the red guard, the blue guard, or two forms of not answering the question. Unfortunately, you have the answer if you want to proceed. So, which guard s the hottest in High on Life?
How to get the free Dr. Done-It’s Beard and Goggles avatar item in Starving Artists – Roblox
SEGA's newest Netflix show, Sonic Prime, has made its official debut inside of the Roblox Metaverse with help from Gamefam's Sonic Speed Simulator. No stranger to the Roblox platform, Netflix's launch party includes event-themed minigames, crossovers, and even a handful of free items. This launch party event, along with its obtainable items, will only be available from Saturday, December 10, 2022, to Friday, December 16, 2022, so be sure to follow along with our guides sooner rather than later!
Genshin Impact Hilichurls’ Treasure Trove HoYoLAB web event guide
Hilichirls' Treasure Trove is a Genshin Impact web event set in HoYoLAB, the official community platform for all of HoYoverse's games. The event runs from December 7, 2022, to January 17, 2023, and is open to all players. Start by heading to the official web event page on HoYoLAB, which...
Tower of Fantasy Moonshade Update introduces Tian Lang Simulacrum
The global edition of Tower of Fantasy is closing in on the Chinese version, as we're just a few updates away from realigning. In the next ToF update, Mirafleur Moonshade, we'll focus on entertainment in Mirroria. Why? Because even heroes need to have time away from battles! Here's what we know about Tower of Fantasy Mirafleur Moonshade Update 2.2.
Should you keep trading the kid potions in Crisis Core?
There are numerous side quests to complete in Final Fantasy VII Crisis Core. These provide various rewards and typically aren't as clear as the story missions. This includes the kid in the Sector Five Slums who offers to trade you potions. This may leave you wondering if you should keep trading the kid potions in Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion.
Best Chronological order of Tech Tree Upgrades in Ixion
Unlike most video games on the market that encourages users to choose and upgrade any perks that appear fancy to them, Ixion demands its players to pick the upgrades to aid the questline. Due to this approach, the upgrade pattern of all players tends to be the same with little deviation. So, if you are a player trying too much and failing to progress due to poor upgrade selection, don't worry - we have curated the best chronological order of the Tech Tree Upgrade pattern that will help you reach the end screen without difficulty.
Roblox Choo-Choo Charles Codes (December 2022)
In Roblox Choo-Choo Charles, you can collect Coins that are found around the map, as well as earn coins for successfully surviving a round or winning the round as the Killer. Coins are used to purchase fun cosmetic items like various skins, knives, traps, and abilities that look great and can help you progress further each round.
How to get Curling Iron Emote in Fortnite
Fortnite Winterfest is rolling out, and Santa's presents are on their way. Some new and interesting Outfits, Emotes, Sprays, and more have been announced, as well as some collaboration content. One such is the Curling Iron Emote. Spread the Winterfest cheer to flex your new emote!. How can you unlock...
Final Fantasy XIV unveils the incredible winners of the Reaper and Sage weapon design contest
The Final Fantasy XIV community is among the best in all MMOs, and events like Weapon Design Contests show off their passion. That’s clear if you look at any of the finalists from the winners of the Weapon Design Contest, Reaper & Sage Edition. The four winners and a dozen finalists were revealed on the FFXIV Lodestone site on December 13.
