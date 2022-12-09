The first bounty that you get in High on Life will ask you to head over to The Slums. However, before you get there, you'll be met with pair of guards who are positioned in front of the entryway. One is blue and one is red, and each one is guarding the entryway of its respective color. When you approach, you will be asked to settle a debate between the two of them: which one is the hottest? You'll be provided with a choice between the red guard, the blue guard, or two forms of not answering the question. Unfortunately, you have the answer if you want to proceed. So, which guard s the hottest in High on Life?

1 DAY AGO