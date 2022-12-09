Read full article on original website
Woman, 32, Found Dead At Scene Of Montco Fire: Coroner
Montgomery County officials have released the name of the woman found dead at the scene of a Limerick Township house fire on Tuesday, Dec. 14. Amanda Lynn Cogorno, 32, was found dead on the third floor of a home on the 400 block of Swamp Pike around 11:30 a.m., First Deputy Coroner Alexan…
sanatogapost.com
Several Fire Companies Respond to Limerick Blaze
LIMERICK PA – A smoky and blazing building fire on the grounds of the On Point Nursery, 458 Swamp Pike, which Montgomery County emergency dispatchers said began Tuesday (Dec. 13, 2022) shortly after 11 a.m., required the efforts of more than a dozen area fire companies and departments to extinguish.
lvpnews.com
Honor procession is a tribute to fallen New Tripoli firefighters
The fire service is a universal brotherhood. When a first responder loses their life in service to their community, it is a loss to all of their comrades in the service. That truism was evident last week as hundreds of firefighters and scores of emergency vehicles lined the route of two hearses as they traveled Route 309, Route 100, Tilghman Street and Parkway Road from the fire station of Community Fire Company New Tripoli to the Lehigh County Coroner’s facility in the Lehigh County Joint Operations Center, along Broadway, in South Whitehall Township Dec. 8.
WFMZ-TV Online
Woman dies in Limerick Twp. farmhouse fire
LIMERICK TWP., Pa. - Officials in Montgomery County are working to determine what caused a deadly fire at a farmhouse. Fire officials tell 69 News a woman was found dead after the fire Tuesday. She was found on the third floor of a farmhouse in the 400 block of Swamp...
New Details Released After Man Found Dead On Farm In Lebanon County
A road in Lebanon County was closed and a coroner was called after a body was found, according to county dispatchers. The man's body was found in the 400 block of Freeport road and Morrissey Drive in Bethel Township on Wednesday, Dec. 14 around 8:20 a.m., dispatchers say. State police wer…
Gunshot Victim At Schuylkill Blaze That Killed 2 Firefighters ID'd: Reports
A man found dead at the scene of a Schuylkill County house fire that killed two firefighters died as the result of a gunshot to the head, multiple outlets write. As Daily Voice has previously reported, Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris, 36, and firefighter Marvin Gruber, 59, responded to…
Woman shot in Bethlehem over weekend dies in hospital, DA says
A 21-year-old East Stroudsburg woman who was shot Saturday afternoon in Bethlehem has died, Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck reported Wednesday afternoon. Jani Bostic was treated at an area hospital after being wounded in the head just before 3 p.m. as she sat in the driver’s seat of a blue Kia Forte in the 1200 block of Butztown Road, Houck said. She was pronounced dead at 1:03 p.m. Wednesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg in Bethlehem, Houck said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bucks DA to announce update in investigation of missing Sellersville woman Thursday
SELLERSVILLE, Pa. - The Bucks County District Attorney is set to release new information on the disappearance of a Sellersville woman Thursday afternoon. It comes just over two months since Beth Capaldi went missing, and just a week after investigators were seen at her home in hazmat suits. Bucks County...
Man dies 15 years after crash left him disabled, Lehigh County coroner reports
A 59-year-old Allentown man who was a quadriplegic after a crash in 2007 involving a motorcycle and another vehicle died Friday night at Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Hospital in the city, the Lehigh County coroner reports. Craig A. Mittl was pronounced dead at 8 p.m. from complications of quadriplegia due to...
Multiple vehicles stolen in Northumberland County
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say several vehicles were stolen from a home in Delaware Township, Northumberland County. PSP says between December 11 at 11:00 p.m., and December 12 at 5:30 a.m., one or more people stole a 2021 black and tan Can-Am Maverick off-road vehicle, a 2020 white, International CV515 […]
Allentown Woman, 81, Burns To Death Lighting Candles: Coroner
An 81-year-old Allentown woman is dead after her clothes caught fire while lighting candles, authorities say. Dolores Fahrman was at home lighting candles just before 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11 when she accidentally lit her clothes, said Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio in a statement. Fahrman died after...
LANTA bus driver to face summary charges after rollover crash, police say
While the police report that may explain why a LANTA bus overturned Monday afternoon on a Route 22 ramp in Whitehall Township is not yet complete, a few more details were released Wednesday morning. The 60-year-old Bethlehem man who was driving the otherwise empty bus just after 1 p.m. will...
Dump truck on its side closes Route 248 ‘for an extended time,’ police say
A dump truck rolled onto its side Tuesday afternoon on Route 248 in Northampton County, spilling its load across both lanes. Lehigh Township police about 3:30 p.m. urged motorists to avoid the area of the crash on Route 248, also known as Lehigh Drive, between Walnut and Magnolia drives. “The...
Man found behind burning home in Schuylkill County died from self-inflicted gunshot wound: Coroner
A man found dead behind a burning home in Schuylkill County died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a coroner.
One person transported after car crashes into wall in Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person has been transported to a local hospital Tuesday afternoon after a car crashed into a wall. On Tuesday afternoon, around 3:30 p.m., a car collided with the wall of a building in Scranton on Green Ridge Street, causing the street to be shut down. Eyewitness News crews on […]
Luzerne County woman killed in Florida crash
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Florida — A woman from Luzerne County was one of three people killed in a wrong-way crash in Florida. Ava Fellerman, 20, died in the crash early Sunday morning when a pickup truck on the wrong side of the road hit the car she and two others were riding in, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania woman convicted of stealing $169K from elderly father
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman from Bucks County has been convicted Tuesday of stealing more than $169,000 from her elderly father over a period of three years. According to the Bucks County District Attorney’s office, 49-year-old Diane L. Rohrman of Downingtown was found guilty of theft, identity theft, access device fraud, and computer trespass.
Route 33 crash cleared after snarling afternoon traffic (UPDATE)
UPDATE: This crash on Route 33 North between the Tatamy and Stockertown/Bangor (Route 191) interchanges was cleared as of 4:22 p.m., the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation reported. ORIGINAL POST: A crash on Route 33 North was snarling traffic Tuesday afternoon on the highway near Stockertown in Northampton County. The crash...
NYC man arrested transporting 46 pounds of weed in Northampton County, authorities say
A 52-year-old New York City man was arrested Monday in the Bethlehem area after picking a shipment containing 46 pounds of marijuana, the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office reports. Another law enforcement agency told an attorney general’s agent who works out of Allentown on drug cases that the shipment was...
Truck stop proposed in Palmer Township flood zone missing key details, planners say
A proposal submitted by Exchange 12 Principal Abraham Atiyeh marks the developer’s fourth submission to the township to develop 1492 Van Buren Road. Atiyeh initially pitched the site as a two-warehouse development in 2018, then proposed 496 apartments instead. Then, in April 2022, he again proposed construction of a 128,900- and a 138,700-square-foot warehouse and distribution center. Now he proposes building two truck terminals on the 35-acre parcel bisected by the Schoeneck Creek flood zone between Route 33 and Van Buren Road.
LehighValleyLive.com
