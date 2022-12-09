The fire service is a universal brotherhood. When a first responder loses their life in service to their community, it is a loss to all of their comrades in the service. That truism was evident last week as hundreds of firefighters and scores of emergency vehicles lined the route of two hearses as they traveled Route 309, Route 100, Tilghman Street and Parkway Road from the fire station of Community Fire Company New Tripoli to the Lehigh County Coroner’s facility in the Lehigh County Joint Operations Center, along Broadway, in South Whitehall Township Dec. 8.

