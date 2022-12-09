ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Tripoli, PA

sanatogapost.com

Several Fire Companies Respond to Limerick Blaze

LIMERICK PA – A smoky and blazing building fire on the grounds of the On Point Nursery, 458 Swamp Pike, which Montgomery County emergency dispatchers said began Tuesday (Dec. 13, 2022) shortly after 11 a.m., required the efforts of more than a dozen area fire companies and departments to extinguish.
LIMERICK, PA
lvpnews.com

Honor procession is a tribute to fallen New Tripoli firefighters

The fire service is a universal brotherhood. When a first responder loses their life in service to their community, it is a loss to all of their comrades in the service. That truism was evident last week as hundreds of firefighters and scores of emergency vehicles lined the route of two hearses as they traveled Route 309, Route 100, Tilghman Street and Parkway Road from the fire station of Community Fire Company New Tripoli to the Lehigh County Coroner’s facility in the Lehigh County Joint Operations Center, along Broadway, in South Whitehall Township Dec. 8.
NEW TRIPOLI, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Woman dies in Limerick Twp. farmhouse fire

LIMERICK TWP., Pa. - Officials in Montgomery County are working to determine what caused a deadly fire at a farmhouse. Fire officials tell 69 News a woman was found dead after the fire Tuesday. She was found on the third floor of a farmhouse in the 400 block of Swamp...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Woman shot in Bethlehem over weekend dies in hospital, DA says

A 21-year-old East Stroudsburg woman who was shot Saturday afternoon in Bethlehem has died, Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck reported Wednesday afternoon. Jani Bostic was treated at an area hospital after being wounded in the head just before 3 p.m. as she sat in the driver’s seat of a blue Kia Forte in the 1200 block of Butztown Road, Houck said. She was pronounced dead at 1:03 p.m. Wednesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg in Bethlehem, Houck said.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WBRE

Multiple vehicles stolen in Northumberland County

DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say several vehicles were stolen from a home in Delaware Township, Northumberland County. PSP says between December 11 at 11:00 p.m., and December 12 at 5:30 a.m., one or more people stole a 2021 black and tan Can-Am Maverick off-road vehicle, a 2020 white, International CV515 […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Allentown Woman, 81, Burns To Death Lighting Candles: Coroner

An 81-year-old Allentown woman is dead after her clothes caught fire while lighting candles, authorities say. Dolores Fahrman was at home lighting candles just before 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11 when she accidentally lit her clothes, said Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio in a statement. Fahrman died after...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WBRE

One person transported after car crashes into wall in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person has been transported to a local hospital Tuesday afternoon after a car crashed into a wall. On Tuesday afternoon, around 3:30 p.m., a car collided with the wall of a building in Scranton on Green Ridge Street, causing the street to be shut down. Eyewitness News crews on […]
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Luzerne County woman killed in Florida crash

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Florida — A woman from Luzerne County was one of three people killed in a wrong-way crash in Florida. Ava Fellerman, 20, died in the crash early Sunday morning when a pickup truck on the wrong side of the road hit the car she and two others were riding in, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania woman convicted of stealing $169K from elderly father

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman from Bucks County has been convicted Tuesday of stealing more than $169,000 from her elderly father over a period of three years. According to the Bucks County District Attorney’s office, 49-year-old Diane L. Rohrman of Downingtown was found guilty of theft, identity theft, access device fraud, and computer trespass.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Truck stop proposed in Palmer Township flood zone missing key details, planners say

A proposal submitted by Exchange 12 Principal Abraham Atiyeh marks the developer’s fourth submission to the township to develop 1492 Van Buren Road. Atiyeh initially pitched the site as a two-warehouse development in 2018, then proposed 496 apartments instead. Then, in April 2022, he again proposed construction of a 128,900- and a 138,700-square-foot warehouse and distribution center. Now he proposes building two truck terminals on the 35-acre parcel bisected by the Schoeneck Creek flood zone between Route 33 and Van Buren Road.
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

