Catawba County, NC

Identified: Investigation ongoing after man’s body found in wooded area of Catawba County

By Ciara Lankford
Queen City News
 5 days ago

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man who was found dead in a local wooded area last Saturday afternoon.

The man has been identified as Luiz Enrique Rodriguez, 51, of Catawba County. The medical examiner has ruled the manner of death as a homicide.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Rodriguez’s body was discovered at 3:41 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, in a wooded area along Lee Cline Road near the intersection of Eckard Road.

An autopsy was performed on Rodriguez where it was determined the manner of death as a homicide. The cause of death is not being released at this time, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Gun found in vehicle at high school in Lancaster, officials say

Finger print analysis helped identify Rodriguez. Authorities said his family has been notified of his death. Rodriguez was also known by a different name, Gose Gutierres, deputies said.

Anyone with information concerning Rodriguez and or this investigation is asked to call Sheriff’s investigators at 828-464-3112.

Queen City News

