Read full article on original website
Related
progameguides.com
How to increase Player Level in Genshin Impact Genius Invokation TCG
Increasing your Genius Invokation TCG level in Genshin Impact will unlock more gameplay content, such as Co-op duels, Tavern Card Challenges, and more. Player Levels are time-gated at the beginning of Version 3.3 based on the number of EXP-rewarding challenges available. Here's everything you can do to expedite your level-up process.
Genshin Impact guide: How to navigate the Genius Invocation card game
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Genshin Impact has been a wild ride, from exploring the luscious lands of Sumeru to experiencing an emotionally touching story with the featured Archon quest. But given how Genshin Impact is still one of the best gacha games that is constantly pushing boundaries on high-end Android phones, we shouldn't expect anything less from the game. Of course, the fun isn't over, either. Genshin Impact is ending 2022 on a high note by delivering the biggest game mode since launch, and that's Genshin Impact's Genius Invocation trading card game (TCG). Below we've outlined how to get started on Genshin Impact's new TCG, and if you're new to the game, we also have all the details to reach Sumeru; this way, no one gets left behind.
progameguides.com
Genshin Impact – How to Play & Win Genius Invokation TCG
Genshin Impact's Genius Invokation TCG is a card game mode where you can duel against friends, NPCs, and even cats, using a customized deck of your choosing. The TCG may look complicated at first, but you'll soon find that it's fairly simple and fun to play. Here's how to play and win duels in Genius Invokation TCG.
progameguides.com
Genshin Impact Hilichurls’ Treasure Trove HoYoLAB web event guide
Hilichirls' Treasure Trove is a Genshin Impact web event set in HoYoLAB, the official community platform for all of HoYoverse's games. The event runs from December 7, 2022, to January 17, 2023, and is open to all players. Start by heading to the official web event page on HoYoLAB, which...
ComicBook
Xbox Series X Loses Two Exclusive Games to PS5
Yesterday, an Xbox console exclusive came to PS5. Next week on December 6, another Xbox console exclusive will follow in its footsteps. The first of these two games is Sable from developer Shedworks and publisher Raw Fury. An open-world exploration released on September 23, 2021 via Xbox consoles and PC, Sable debuted with Metacritic scores ranging from 71 to 76, depending on the platform. It's unclear why the game hasn't come to PS4 given it's on Xbox One, but it's now available via PS5 for $24.99.
progameguides.com
How to get Christmas Guff Gringle Skin for free in Fortnite
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 is off to a brilliant start, with several new collaborations coming to the game. The festive celebrations will begin with Winterfest 2022, and players can unlock various cosmetic items for free during this event. The Guff Gringle skin was added with an update, and players need to know how to get this cosmetic item for free. Here's how to get the Guff Gringle skin in Fortnite.
msn.com
PS6 and next-gen Xbox release windows are set! …very tentatively
The PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S consoles are part of the ninth generation of consoles along with the Nintendo Switch. It has only been two years since both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles were released, but it looks like the future generation of consoles is already being planned. The PlayStation 6 and the future Xbox console have a new release window that has been announced by both companies.
progameguides.com
How to get the free Dr. Done-It’s Beard and Goggles avatar item in Starving Artists – Roblox
SEGA's newest Netflix show, Sonic Prime, has made its official debut inside of the Roblox Metaverse with help from Gamefam's Sonic Speed Simulator. No stranger to the Roblox platform, Netflix's launch party includes event-themed minigames, crossovers, and even a handful of free items. This launch party event, along with its obtainable items, will only be available from Saturday, December 10, 2022, to Friday, December 16, 2022, so be sure to follow along with our guides sooner rather than later!
progameguides.com
How to get and change MVP Poses in Lost Ark
Lost Ark provides you with a lot of cool features, but as they're mostly tucked away into its settings menu, it can be hard to discover, especially when you do not read into the game's release notes every now and then. In every online multiplayer game, sometimes winning alone is...
progameguides.com
What does the Feather Cap do in Crisis Core?
Crisis Core is a remastered prequel to the beloved worldwide hit Final Fantasy VII. Like every other game in the franchise, it's packed with familiar enemies, abilities, and items. Some items appear with new benefits to fit the massive changes to the combat system made in this game. The Feather Cap has been around since the original Final Fantasy, but it has a different use in Crisis Core.
progameguides.com
Should you keep trading the kid potions in Crisis Core?
There are numerous side quests to complete in Final Fantasy VII Crisis Core. These provide various rewards and typically aren't as clear as the story missions. This includes the kid in the Sector Five Slums who offers to trade you potions. This may leave you wondering if you should keep trading the kid potions in Crisis Core Final Fantasy VII Reunion.
progameguides.com
Roblox Choo-Choo Charles Codes (December 2022)
In Roblox Choo-Choo Charles, you can collect Coins that are found around the map, as well as earn coins for successfully surviving a round or winning the round as the Killer. Coins are used to purchase fun cosmetic items like various skins, knives, traps, and abilities that look great and can help you progress further each round.
tryhardguides.com
PlayStation announces Space Engineers for 2023
Space Engineers, the extraordinary and dense sandbox game from Keen Software House, will officially join PlayStation next year. It is available to wishlist on the PlayStation store today, but a release window has not been confirmed yet. However, pre-orders and a Founder’s pack Beta are expected to roll out “early...
progameguides.com
WoW Dragonflight – Is Renown account wide?
Renown is a major source of loot and other useful goodies in World of Warcraft Dragonflight. As the expansion itself is positive toward alts, or alternative characters, you may question whether or not Renown is account wide. The answer is technically no, but it is not that straightforward. Here's all that we know about Renown and how it affects your account as a whole in World of Warcraft Dragonflight.
progameguides.com
Best Espathra Tera Build in Pokémon Scarelt & Violet
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet introduced many new Pokémon, including the power Psychic-type Espathra. It has access to a variety of damaging and support moves. This lets it be offensive or defensive. This may leave you wondering what the best Tera Raid build for Espathra is in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
progameguides.com
Roblox DBZ Demo Codes (December 2022)
As the DBZ in the name hints at, be prepared to be taken to the world of Dragonball-Z, Roblox action-RPG style! In DBZ Demo, you'll start defeating the rather weak thieves who have invaded Jarf Bozos' private island. But soon, you'll be learning new moves and battling huge bosses, ultimately defeating your mentors in combat to learn devastating Ultimate attacks!
progameguides.com
Best Chronological order of Tech Tree Upgrades in Ixion
Unlike most video games on the market that encourages users to choose and upgrade any perks that appear fancy to them, Ixion demands its players to pick the upgrades to aid the questline. Due to this approach, the upgrade pattern of all players tends to be the same with little deviation. So, if you are a player trying too much and failing to progress due to poor upgrade selection, don't worry - we have curated the best chronological order of the Tech Tree Upgrade pattern that will help you reach the end screen without difficulty.
progameguides.com
Fortnite Tactical Armory augment, explained
In Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, you will get to choose from a pool of Reality Augments that improve certain aspects of the game. The Tactical Armory is one of the Augments you can select in the game, and it rewards players with two weapons. Here's how to use the Tactical Armory Augment in Fortnite.
dotesports.com
Test new March of the Lich King decks in this week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl
A cold wind is blowing through the Tavern, bringing alongside it Arthas and his Death Knights. Hearthstone’s March of the Lich King expansion just debuted and now is your chance to test some of the expansion’s new cards without dropping cash on packs. As you can tell by...
progameguides.com
Where to find the Snowball Launcher in Fortnite
In Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, players use various weapons to eliminate enemies and secure the victory royale. The Snowball Launcher is one of the game's most popular weapons and was unvaulted during Winterfest 2022 event. Players need to know where to find and how to use this weapon. Here's how to get the Snowball Launcher in Fortnite.
Comments / 0