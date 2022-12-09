ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
There are are reports the Los Angeles Lakers are interested in high-scoring forward Bojan Bogdanovic. But what would a trade look like? Well, depends on your perspective. Since the original report, via Shams Charania, that the Los Angeles Lakers have contacted the Detroit Pistons about Bojan Bodanovic, the NBA media lines have been buzzing with chatter about the possibility.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

NBA insider: Russell Westbrook could be on the Heat before the end of the season

It seems like the Lakers may be trending away from trading Russell Westbrook, but that doesn’t mean he won’t eventually be on the move. Since moving to the bench, things have stabilized a bit for Russell Westbrook and the Lakers. They’ve won nine of their last 15 games and Westbrook has averaged 14.7 points, 7.5 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game. He was always going to be a hard piece to trade, given his shooting struggles and enormous salary, but the fact that the bench experiment is working seems to make his L.A. future more secure.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Lane Johnson headlines a list of six injured Philadelphia Eagles

Weeks pass and so do months. The dates on the calendars change. Preparation for the next opponent always leads to a game before that contest is forgotten and the Philadelphia Eagles begin preparing for another clash. Each week brings a constant, however. Every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday at about 4 p.m. EST, eyes are glued to our timelines and the notifications we receive on our cellular devices to catch a glimpse of the latest injury report. Unfortunately, the NFL’s best right tackle, Lane Johnson, lands on Week 15’s list on Wednesday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

