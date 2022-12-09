Law & Order: SVU viewers bid adieu to Det. Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) after a highly anticipated season 24 finale. Giddish confirmed her exit in an Instagram post on Aug. 24, captioning it in part: "This will, indeed, be my last season on 'Law & Order: SVU.' Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life. I've been so fortunate to be a part of the 'Law & Order' family for the last 12 years. There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins. She's grown and changed, and I have as well. I started on this show when I was in my late 20s, and I'm grateful I got to spend so many of my adult years with Rollins in my life." Her exit came as a shock, and it was later revealed that it was not her decision. Even her co-stars Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T championed for her to stay, but executives had other plans. Giddish is now speaking about her long run on the show and what she'll miss the most.

4 DAYS AGO