Blood on a pair of old pajamas helped investigators arrest an elderly woman Tuesday, 35 years after they say she shot and killed her husband in their Perry County home. For decades, 76-year-old Judith A. Jarvis has claimed the blood on the right sleeve of her pajamas the night of her husband’s death in August 1987 was caused by a goose bite, Pennsylvania State Police said in court documents. She said her husband had shot himself.

PERRY COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO