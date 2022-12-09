Read full article on original website
Policing searching for Lancaster County Sunoco robbery suspect
EPHRATA, Pa. — Ephrata police are searching for a suspect in a Dec. 1 Sunoco robbery. According to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 9:04 p.m., the male suspect walked into the A Plus Sunoco located at 529 W. Main St. in Ephrata Borough and asked for all the money in the register.
Columbia man arrested in deadly November shooting
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police have arrested a Columbia man in connection to a late November shooting that left one man dead and another injured. James Pilgrim Jr., 29, is facing multiple charges in connection to the shooting. Authorities say those charges are forthcoming. On Nov. 30 around 10:45...
WGAL
Body found in Bethel Township, Lebanon County
BETHEL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A body was found Wednesday morning in Lebanon County. The coroner was called to the scene along the 400 block of Freeport Road in Bethel Township. Jackie Wolfe owns the property where the body was discovered. "I woke up to commotion," she said. Wolfe said...
Multiple vehicles stolen in Northumberland County
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say several vehicles were stolen from a home in Delaware Township, Northumberland County. PSP says between December 11 at 11:00 p.m., and December 12 at 5:30 a.m., one or more people stole a 2021 black and tan Can-Am Maverick off-road vehicle, a 2020 white, International CV515 […]
skooknews.com
Pottsville Police Attempting to Identify Suspects in Separate Dollar General Thefts
The Pottsville Police Department is attempting to identify two suspects from separate incidents involving theft at Dollar General. The first suspect police are attempting to identify is a female who was part of two separate retail thefts that occurred at the Dollar General store on November 29, 2022, and December 3, 2022. The female may be operating a dark in color Toyota Camry.
Suspect arrested in Lancaster shooting that left 3 injured
LANCASTER, Pa. — On Dec. 11, the Lancaster City Bureau of Police were dispatched to the 300 block of East Liberty Street at around 8 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting. Upon arrival, two wounded victims were located and transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. During the...
iheart.com
Police Search For Three In Gas Station Robbery
(North Middleton Township, PA) -- Police are searching for three armed suspects accused of robbing a Cumberland County Gas Station at gunpoint over the weekend. North Middleton Township police say three people wearing masks pistol-whipped the cashier of the Speedway on North Hanover Street early Saturday morning. Police found tire tracks and footprints, but have not identified a getaway car. The suspects reportedly took an undisclosed amount of cash from a register.
Police: Man turns gun on himself after killing woman, injuring two others in shooting in Lancaster
Sunday, Dec. 11 10:05 a.m.: Courtney Cooper, 35, is shot and killed inside her home on the 900 block of N. Lime St. Sunday, Dec. 11 8:00 p.m.: Police respond to a reported shooting in the area of the 300 block of E. Liberty St. and find one adult victim with non-life-threatening injuries. They quickly find another adult victim with non-life-threatening injuries a short distance away, on the 400 block of Ice. Ave.
WGAL
Police: Harrisburg man taken into custody for Aug. 2022 homicide
A Harrisburg man has been taken into custody by Harrisburg police after being accused of killing a man in August. The Harrisburg Bureau of Police responded to the 100 block of Evergreen Street on Aug. 4 for a report of a deceased person. Officers found a dead adult male victim...
WGAL
Woman arrested, charged with killing husband in 1987 in Perry County
NEW BLOOMFIELD, Pa. — Perry County investigators announced the arrest of a woman in a 35-year-old homicide at a news conference on Tuesday afternoon. Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Daryl Vankirk said troopers arrested Judith Ann Jarvis, of Millerstown, on Tuesday morning in Lancaster County. She was taken to the Perry County Prison. Bail was denied.
Suspect apprehended during police incident at Millersville Sheetz last week is identified
MILLERSVILLE, Pa. — Manheim Township Police have released the identity of a wanted suspect who was apprehended at a Sheetz store in Millersville last week. Quindon M. Hill, 25, of Lancaster, was wanted on felony weapons charges and a parole violation when he was arrested last week at the convenience store, located on Wabank Road between Millersville Road and Comet Drive on Tuesday, Dec. 6, according to police.
Death in Lebanon County being investigated by state police
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the cause of death after a body was found in Lebanon County. Police with Troop L, which covers Lebanon County, confirmed that a body was found on the 400 block of Freeport Road in Bethel Township. Roads in the area were temporarily closed, but those...
Motorcyclist speeds away from police while popping wheelies
Lock Haven, Pa. — A man with a slew of traffic offenses on his record refused to stop for Lock Haven Police despite numerous attempts by authorities. Kaleb Matthew Barnard, 19, of Loganton turned his motorcycle around several times as officers attempted to stop him. At one point, Barnard drove head on toward two cruises as he sped by them, police said. Barnard allegedly popped wheelies throughout the chase, taunting...
WGAL
Running vehicles stolen in Harrisburg, including one with 4-month-old child inside
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Several unattended running vehicles were stolen over the weekend in Harrisburg, including one with a 4-month-old child inside. Harrisburg police said the child was found unharmed in the abandoned minivan after an approximately two-hour search, but it all could have been avoided had the vehicle been secured and the child not left alone.
iheart.com
Man Dead, Boy Wounded In Lancaster Shooting
(Lancaster, PA) -- A man is dead and a boy has injuries after a shooting in Lancaster. Thirty-year-old James Diggs of Lititz died after the shooting Friday night at Fourth and Ruby streets. The unidentified boy was shot multiple times, and he remains hospitalized in stable condition. Police have not reported any arrests, and investigators do not believe the shooting was a random act.
Trio Charged In Berks Teen's Fatal Shooting, DA Says
Three people were arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of Berks County teen in Reading earlier this year, authorities announced. Police were dispatched to Brookline Park on Meade Street and MacArthur Avenue just before 8 p.m. on March 14, as Daily Voice reported. There, officers found multiple gunshot victims,...
WGAL
One person shot in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — According to Harrisburg police, a woman was shot on Sunday night. Police say a woman was shot in the ankle on 16th Street near the intersection of Market Street at 10:45 p.m. The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment. No arrests have been...
Central Pa. woman charged in husband’s 1987 killing after tests disprove her goose-bite story
Blood on a pair of old pajamas helped investigators arrest an elderly woman Tuesday, 35 years after they say she shot and killed her husband in their Perry County home. For decades, 76-year-old Judith A. Jarvis has claimed the blood on the right sleeve of her pajamas the night of her husband’s death in August 1987 was caused by a goose bite, Pennsylvania State Police said in court documents. She said her husband had shot himself.
Harrisburg homicide suspect turned himself in: police
A Harrisburg man accused of beating a man to death in August is in police custody Tuesday, according to officials. Harrisburg police Lt. Kyle Gautsch said Charles Baumgartner, 37, turned himself in, and online court dockets show he was arraigned by late afternoon. Baumgartner is charged in the death of...
local21news.com
Arrest made after 3 hurt in Lancaster shooting, mayor and community respond
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster have announced they have made an arrest in a shooting that left three people injured. Officials said they will release more information about the suspect in a press conference Tuesday. People in the community are responding to the violence, some saying...
