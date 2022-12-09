ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

IGN

Final Fantasy 16 New Trailer Reveals June 2023 Release Date

At The Game Awards 2022, a new Final Fantasy 16 trailer has revealed not only new gameplay clips, but also a release date: June 22, 2023. The new trailer showed sequences of Final Fantasy 16's action combat system. We also got another look at the game's epic Summon battle system, with Ifrit appearing, towering above the human characters on screen. The story featured in the trailer — which is titled 'Revenge' — sets up a lot of intrigue for Clive and Joshua, the two main characters of Final Fantasy XVI.
ComicBook

Street Fighter 6 Release Date Leaked

It appears that the release date for Street Fighter 6 has leaked ahead of an official reveal at The Game Awards. Users on ResetEra noticed that the game's PlayStation Store listing has been updated with a release date of June 2nd, 2023. The game's Standard, Deluxe, and Ultimate editions have all been listed alongside this date. Obviously fans will still want to wait for confirmation from Capcom, but this is about as official as it gets! Capcom had been teasing an announcement for Thursday's show, and it sure looks like this is what the publisher has in store.
IGN

UnderDungeon - Official Release Date Trailer

UnderDungeon will be available on PC, Xbox and Nintendo Switch on January 13, 2022. Join the cute cat Kimuto in this upcoming dungeon crawler game and get ready to face the harsh world of work on your first day of the new job as a delivery guy. Watch the trailer to get a look at the world and some of the challenges you'll face.
IGN

Chained Echoes - Official Launch Trailer

Chained Echoes is a 16-bit SNES-style RPG set in a fantasy world where dragons are as common as piloted mechanical suits. Take up your sword, channel your magic or board your Mech. Chained Echoes is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
hypebeast.com

Check Out the New ‘Tekken 8’ Story and Gameplay Trailer

Japanese video game developer, Bandai Namco, has released a new trailer for Tekken 8. The reveal trailer for the renowned fighting game surfaced this past September – teasing Kazuya Mishima’s return via a battle between him and his son, Jin Kazama. Whereas the reveal trailer got fans excited just with the announcement alone, the new trailer offers a closer look at the story and gameplay of the forthcoming title.
IGN

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden - Official Reveal Trailer | The Game Awards 2022

Watch the announcement trailer for Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, an upcoming action-RPG from Focus Entertainment and Don't Nod, as revealed during The Game Awards 2022. The trailer gives us a look at the characters, a peek at the story, and a glimpse at the world. New Eden, 1695. Antea...
game-news24.com

Darkness: A new pre-alpha trailer was released

Michael Deckert | 09.12.2022 2:35 p.m. The first trailer for Dune: Awakening, presented last August, was in the show at The Games Awards 2022. This is from a pre-alpha and shows the future survival survival-mom in the game engine. The new sign of the life of the survival MMO Dune...
otakuusamagazine.com

The Dangers in My Heart Trailer Shares Cast, Crew and Debut

The manga The Dangers in My Heart (known as Boku no Kokoro no Yabai Yatsu in Japanese) is getting an anime adaptation that will debut in April 2023. HIDIVE will offer simultaneous streaming. A teaser trailer just under a minute longer has dropped for the show. Looking to the announced...
Polygon

Dune: Awakening survival game trailer evokes the same awe as Villeneuve’s movie

Dune: Awakening, an online multiplayer survival game developed by Funcom, had its big moment Thursday night at The Game Awards. A new trailer was revealed, showing off a tone and timbre very much akin to Dennis Villeneuve’s motion picture, Dune﻿. Gameplay seems to be a mixture of Ark: Survival Evolved and Planetside, of all things, with intimate moments of desperation contrasting against huge, pitched battles in the sand.
ComicBook

New Xbox Game Pass Game Delayed Before Release

A new title that was slated to come to Xbox Game Pass next week has been delayed for one reason or another. For the most part, Microsoft tends to announce its new slate of additions to Game Pass on the first day of each month. When this transpires, it also happens to list the dates on which these new games will formally arrive on Xbox Game Pass and its various tiers. And while delays following these announcements almost never happen, that hasn't proven to be true here in December 2022.
Anime News And Facts

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Chapter 87 Release Date, Raw Scans, Spoilers, Read Online

Mushoku Tensei, better known as Jobless Reincarnation in the West, is one of the most popular Isekai stories of this decade. It is a gut-wrenching story of a former NEET who gets reincarnated in a fantasy world with the memories of his last life. He starts as an annoying, and pervert brat with questionable actions but slowly develops into an admirable character. Critics acclaim the series for its amazing character development and the never seen before worldbuilding. In short, it is a story of a guy who is trying to live his new life to the fullest and regret nothing.
progameguides.com

How to get all free items in SHEIN x Klarna Wonderland – Roblox

Fintech company Klarna and fast-fashion mogul SHEIN have teamed up to release the collab experience SHEIN x Klarna Wonderland and with it has come a few free avatar items. These items, the Buckle Backpack and Unicorn Hat, may only be available for a limited time, so be sure to claim them sooner rather than later! Continue reading below to learn more.
progameguides.com

Where to find All 12 Resonance Amp locations in Destiny 2

Season of the Seraph brings Rasputin back to Destiny 2 and it just wouldn't be a Rasputin-themed season without his music boxes. Much like in Warmind, there are Seraph Chests to be discovered which contain season-specific loot. As players complete activities, they'll be awarded with Resonate Stems. Heading over to their inventory and using the Resonance Amps, four of these Resonate Stems can be converted into coordinates for a Seraph Chest.
progameguides.com

How to get the free Dr. Done-It’s Beard and Goggles avatar item in Starving Artists – Roblox

SEGA's newest Netflix show, Sonic Prime, has made its official debut inside of the Roblox Metaverse with help from Gamefam's Sonic Speed Simulator. No stranger to the Roblox platform, Netflix's launch party includes event-themed minigames, crossovers, and even a handful of free items. This launch party event, along with its obtainable items, will only be available from Saturday, December 10, 2022, to Friday, December 16, 2022, so be sure to follow along with our guides sooner rather than later!
progameguides.com

Is Madden 23 Down? How to check EA server status

Every multiplayer game depends on the quality of servers, as you don't want to be thrown out in the middle of the match. That's especially the case if you're playing popular games like Madden 23. Be prepared for these situations by checking the EA server status. This is just one of the solutions you have at your disposal if Madden 23 is down.
progameguides.com

How to perform tricks on Dirt Bike in Fortnite

In Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, Epic Games added several new elements, including new POIs, weapons, utility items, and vehicles. The Dirt Bike is one of the new vehicles added to the game, and it is available around all the major POIs and landmarks. Players need to know how to perform tricks while riding this vehicle. Here's how to find and land trick points using a Dirt Bike in Fortnite.

