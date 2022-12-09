Read full article on original website
Lowcountry veterans receive food and clothes for the holidays
Lowcountry veterans receive food and clothes for the holidays. Lowcountry veterans receive food and clothes for …. Lowcountry veterans receive food and clothes for the holidays. ‘Sober or Slammer’ campaign cracking down on impaired …. ‘Sober or Slammer’ campaign cracking down on impaired driving. State Rep. Wendell Gilliard...
Woman airlifted after Colleton County shooting
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR) crews on Tuesday responded to a shooting in the Johnsonville community. According to CCFR, a woman was shot on Silkhope Lane shortly before 9:15 p.m. Firefighter-paramedics provided aid before requesting a medical helicopter to transport her to Trident. The...
Summerville, Mount Pleasant hosts annual holiday parades
Summerville, Mount Pleasant hosts annual holiday …. DD2 Superintendent discusses student safety during Monday night board meeting. 2YH: Why socialization is important for older adults. Shadowmoss residents frustrated by incomplete flood …. Shadowmoss residents frustrated by incomplete flood mitigation project. Mixed-use urban neighborhood could be developed at …. Mixed-use urban...
Redwood Materials to make $3.5B investment in Berkeley County
Governor Henry McMaster announced Wednesday morning that one of the largest economic developments in state history is coming to Berkeley County. Redwood Materials to make $3.5B investment in Berkeley …. Governor Henry McMaster announced Wednesday morning that one of the largest economic developments in state history is coming to Berkeley...
CCSO: Woman arrested for bringing gun to Baptist Hill basketball game
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Tuesday arrested a woman who brought a concealed weapon into a school basketball game. According to the report, deputies were told that a woman watching the game had a gun. A witness said the gun fell on the floor during the game, then the woman picked it up and put it in her backpack.
Nexton holiday event to collect toys for local children
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A family-friendly event aimed at collecting new and unwrapped toys for local children will take place this weekend in the Nexton Square Shopping Center. Community members are encouraged to “fill the Unit” with donated toys while enjoying an afternoon of cookie decorating, face painting, and...
Summerville to celebrate town’s 175th anniversary
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Summerville will hold a celebration Saturday to commemorate the town’s 175th anniversary. The free event will begin at 3:00 p.m. in Gahagan Park, and will feature live music, food vendors, a visit from Santa, jump castles, and more. A fireworks show...
Colleton County home destroyed by space-heater fire
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews with Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR) believe that a space heater sparked the Tuesday afternoon fire that destroyed a mobile home. According to CCFR, crews arrived shortly after 12:10 p.m. to find a single-wide mobile home on Patriot Lane engulfed in flames. The home had already collapsed by the time crews arrived.
Crews recover pets from house fire in Awendaw Monday
AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews responded to a house fire in Awendaw on Monday morning. According to the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District, first responders were dispatched to a structure fire on Doar Road around 9 a.m. Officials say four pets were recovered from the scene. A hunting dog survived the...
BCSD holds first board meeting since superintendent shakeup
BCSD holds first board meeting since superintendent …. Citadel suspends cadet who plead guilty to Jan 6 …. Woman arrested for bringing gun to school basketball …. DD2 superintendent talks student safety amid recent …. ‘Sober or Slammer’ campaign cracking down on impaired …. ‘Sober or Slammer’ campaign cracking...
Man found dead in car after accidental discharge, police say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) said a man found dead inside a vehicle Tuesday was accidentally shot. Officers responded to the area of Rivers Avenue and Dalton Street around 6:20 a.m. following a reported traffic accident. “First responders assisting the victim found a...
1 killed in North Charleston auto-pedestrian crash, reports shows
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was killed after being struck by a vehicle Sunday night in North Charleston. Officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to the crash which happened just before 11:00 p.m. in the area of Ashley Phosphate Road and Mazyck Road. According...
CPD: Man accused of stealing $10K from blind neighbor
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Sunday arrested a man accused of making fraudulent purchases on his blind neighbor’s debit card over the past two years. According to the report, the woman became suspicious in November when she noticed a $40 charge to Martha’s...
State Rep. Wendell Gilliard renewing calls for hate crime legislation
The renewed calls come after a recent report by the FBI. State Rep. Wendell Gilliard renewing calls for hate …. The renewed calls come after a recent report by the FBI. Citadel suspends cadet who plead guilty to Jan 6 …. Woman arrested for bringing gun to school basketball …
DNA leads to arrest for 2014 burglary, rape, kidnapping
DNA leads to arrest for 2014 burglary, rape, kidnapping. Citadel suspends cadet who plead guilty to Jan 6 …. Woman arrested for bringing gun to school basketball …. DD2 superintendent talks student safety amid recent …. ‘Sober or Slammer’ campaign cracking down on impaired …. ‘Sober or Slammer’ campaign...
Deon Jackson planning to file lawsuit against Berkeley County School District after abrupt firing
Former Berkeley County School District Superintendent Deon Jackson is planning to file a lawsuit weeks after his abrupt firing. Deon Jackson planning to file lawsuit against Berkeley …. Former Berkeley County School District Superintendent Deon Jackson is planning to file a lawsuit weeks after his abrupt firing. Crash causing major...
Crash causing major delays on I-526 Tuesday afternoon
Crash causing major delays on I-526 Tuesday afternoon. Redwood Materials to make $3.5B investment in Berkeley …. Governor Henry McMaster announced Wednesday morning that one of the largest economic developments in state history is coming to Berkeley County. Local expert explains heart condition that killed …. Local expert explains heart...
CCSO: Traffic lights out after crash on Main Road
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Traffic lights in the area of Main Road and River Road on Johns Island were knocked out Monday following car crash. According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), the crash happened around 3:00 p.m. and involved two vehicles. As a result of...
Candidates announced for CCSD special election
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Three candidates are vying for the open Charleston County School District (CCSD) Board of Trustees seat, which will be filled in a February 7 Special Election. The seat for District 6 was won by former CCSD member Erica Cokley, who dropped out of the race...
United announces historic purchase of Boeing 787 Dreamliners
United announces historic purchase of Boeing 787 …. United announces historic purchase of Boeing 787 Dreamliners. ‘Sober or Slammer’ campaign cracking down on impaired …. ‘Sober or Slammer’ campaign cracking down on impaired driving. State Rep. Wendell Gilliard renewing calls for hate …. The renewed calls come after...
