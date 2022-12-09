ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

Lowcountry veterans receive food and clothes for the holidays

Lowcountry veterans receive food and clothes for the holidays. CHARLESTON, SC
CHARLESTON, SC
Woman airlifted after Colleton County shooting

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR) crews on Tuesday responded to a shooting in the Johnsonville community. According to CCFR, a woman was shot on Silkhope Lane shortly before 9:15 p.m. Firefighter-paramedics provided aid before requesting a medical helicopter to transport her to Trident. The...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Summerville, Mount Pleasant hosts annual holiday parades

Summerville, Mount Pleasant hosts annual holiday parades
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Redwood Materials to make $3.5B investment in Berkeley County

Governor Henry McMaster announced Wednesday morning that one of the largest economic developments in state history is coming to Berkeley County. Redwood Materials to make $3.5B investment in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
CCSO: Woman arrested for bringing gun to Baptist Hill basketball game

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Tuesday arrested a woman who brought a concealed weapon into a school basketball game. According to the report, deputies were told that a woman watching the game had a gun. A witness said the gun fell on the floor during the game, then the woman picked it up and put it in her backpack.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Nexton holiday event to collect toys for local children

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A family-friendly event aimed at collecting new and unwrapped toys for local children will take place this weekend in the Nexton Square Shopping Center. Community members are encouraged to “fill the Unit” with donated toys while enjoying an afternoon of cookie decorating, face painting, and...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Summerville to celebrate town’s 175th anniversary

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Summerville will hold a celebration Saturday to commemorate the town’s 175th anniversary. The free event will begin at 3:00 p.m. in Gahagan Park, and will feature live music, food vendors, a visit from Santa, jump castles, and more. A fireworks show...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Colleton County home destroyed by space-heater fire

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews with Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR) believe that a space heater sparked the Tuesday afternoon fire that destroyed a mobile home. According to CCFR, crews arrived shortly after 12:10 p.m. to find a single-wide mobile home on Patriot Lane engulfed in flames. The home had already collapsed by the time crews arrived.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Crews recover pets from house fire in Awendaw Monday

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews responded to a house fire in Awendaw on Monday morning. According to the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District, first responders were dispatched to a structure fire on Doar Road around 9 a.m. Officials say four pets were recovered from the scene. A hunting dog survived the...
AWENDAW, SC
BCSD holds first board meeting since superintendent shakeup

BCSD holds first board meeting since superintendent shakeup
CHARLESTON, SC
Man found dead in car after accidental discharge, police say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) said a man found dead inside a vehicle Tuesday was accidentally shot. Officers responded to the area of Rivers Avenue and Dalton Street around 6:20 a.m. following a reported traffic accident. “First responders assisting the victim found a...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
1 killed in North Charleston auto-pedestrian crash, reports shows

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was killed after being struck by a vehicle Sunday night in North Charleston. Officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to the crash which happened just before 11:00 p.m. in the area of Ashley Phosphate Road and Mazyck Road. According...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
CPD: Man accused of stealing $10K from blind neighbor

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Sunday arrested a man accused of making fraudulent purchases on his blind neighbor’s debit card over the past two years. According to the report, the woman became suspicious in November when she noticed a $40 charge to Martha’s...
CHARLESTON, SC
DNA leads to arrest for 2014 burglary, rape, kidnapping

DNA leads to arrest for 2014 burglary, rape, kidnapping
CHARLESTON, SC
Crash causing major delays on I-526 Tuesday afternoon

Crash causing major delays on I-526 Tuesday afternoon
CHARLESTON, SC
CCSO: Traffic lights out after crash on Main Road

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Traffic lights in the area of Main Road and River Road on Johns Island were knocked out Monday following car crash. According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), the crash happened around 3:00 p.m. and involved two vehicles. As a result of...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Candidates announced for CCSD special election

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Three candidates are vying for the open Charleston County School District (CCSD) Board of Trustees seat, which will be filled in a February 7 Special Election. The seat for District 6 was won by former CCSD member Erica Cokley, who dropped out of the race...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
United announces historic purchase of Boeing 787 Dreamliners

United announces historic purchase of Boeing 787 Dreamliners
CHARLESTON, SC

