CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Tuesday arrested a woman who brought a concealed weapon into a school basketball game. According to the report, deputies were told that a woman watching the game had a gun. A witness said the gun fell on the floor during the game, then the woman picked it up and put it in her backpack.

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC ・ 9 HOURS AGO