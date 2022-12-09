Conn. drivers ranked best in the nation: Study

Conn. (WTNH) — Out of all 50 states, Connecticut took the prize for the best-ranked drivers, according to a new study.

The study, conducted by QuoteWizard , found that Connecticut drivers ranked the best in the nation — and it wasn’t a close call. The Nutmeg state took the top spot by a wide margin, ranking the lowest in citations, DUIs, speeding tickets, and accidents.

“Congratulations Connecticut, these aren’t just good numbers, they’re the best we’ve ever seen,” QuoteWizard said.

Michigan, West Virginia, and Delaware followed suit, with New England’s New Hampshire and Vermont scoring spots in the top 10.

On the other end of the spectrum, Utah was ranked as the state with the worst drivers. Utah took the lead in every dangerous driving category; first in speeding, second in citations, fifth in accidents, and eighth in DUIs.

California, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Ohio drivers also didn’t make the cut.

See how each state ranked here .

