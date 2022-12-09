ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Margarita, CA

New escape room opens in Santa Margarita

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mgd7f_0jdBIioY00
Courtesy photo.

Cal Poly students helped design new interactive experience

– Getting in is easy – but do you have what it takes to escape? Such is the challenge posed by Escape! at Margarita Adventures, the Central Coast’s newest escape room experience, which is officially launching this week after a soft opening period. An escape room is a “locked” space in which guests work together to solve interactive puzzles within a specific time frame in order to “escape.”

Based in Santa Margarita, Margarita Adventures is known for its zipline tours and, more recently, its nature and adventure tours. Escape! is another addition to the adventure family.

Rita’s Relics: The First Escape!

The inaugural Escape! theme is titled “Rita’s Relics,” and is described by creator Frank Rodgers as “Indiana Jones meets Close Encounters.” The official description is:

“Rita, our resident librarian, has gone missing. As you step into her library in search of clues, the riddles will only multiply. You have one hour to find her and solve the mystery. From artifacts of antiquity to technologies from the future, you will use your hands, feet and, most of all, your mind to unlock the key to Rita’s location and become an Escape! room hero.”

The experience takes up to one hour and has two difficulty settings. The cost is $39 per person and is ideal for groups of two to six people, for ages eight and older. A current holiday promotion provides a $5 discount of gift certificates through Jan. 6, 2023. Visit Margarita-Adventures.com for booking and gift certificates.

A new adventure

Margarita Adventures proprietor Karl Wittstrom credits longtime Santa Margarita Ranch operations employee Frank Rodgers with conceiving, creating, and building out the Escape! room experience with instrumental help from Cal Poly Amusement Park Engineers and Designers (SLO CAPED).

“Frank is our very own ‘Mr. Gadget,’” Wittstrom said. “He and the Cal Poly students have designed one of the most interactive escape rooms in California, leveraging computer science, robotics, and analytics to create a one-of-a-kind experience.”

“The entire project was all built in-house, which is exciting for us, and we are developing more,” said Rodgers, “Plans are in the works to have three different escape room experiences for people to choose from during the upcoming year, and they are all quite technologically based.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Paso Robles Daily News

Five local restaurants included in Michelin Guide

Prestigious travel guide aims to, ‘make driving, tourism and the search for unforgettable experiences available to all’. – Five local Paso Robles restaurants have been included with updated listings in the prestigious Michelin Guide, according to a recent issue of the City of Paso Robles Economic Development Newsletter:. Food...
PASO ROBLES, CA
calcoastnews.com

Mini barracks with sea view decks in Cayucos

Editor’s Note: The following series, “Life in Radically Gentrifying Cayucos by the Sea,” to be posted biweekly includes the notes, thoughts, and opinions of an original American voice: author Dell Franklin. Franklin’s memoir, “Life On The Mississippi, 1969,” is currently on Amazon. By DELL...
CAYUCOS, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Best zinfandel wines in Paso Robles for the holidays in 2022

–A list of the best Paso Robles wines for the holidays would not be complete without a section on zinfandel. It’s known as the Paso Robles heritage grape varietal. Great zinfandel and Italian-style wines from Paso Robles are typically full-bodied, fruity with aromas of berries, sometimes jammy, and usually of moderate to high alcohol content. They pair well with roasted turkey, lamb, red meats, and anything Italian you might be making for the holidays.
PASO ROBLES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Sale closed in Paso Robles: $1.6 million for a three-bedroom home

The spacious property located in the 500 block of Mountain Springs Road in Paso Robles was sold on Nov. 28, 2022. The $1,575,000 purchase price works out to $392 per square foot. The house built in 1965 has an interior space of 4,013 square feet. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 2.0-acre lot.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Best pinot noir wines in Paso Robles for the holidays in 2022

– Pinot noir is always a popular choice for holiday parties and dinners because it is easy to pair with so many holiday dishes. Pinot noir’s traditional characters of medium-bodied fruit, lower alcohol, velvety mouthfeel, and bright acidity make it an excellent lighter red wine for an appetizer plate of charcuterie and cheeses or holiday meals. After tasting many local pinot noir wines, we made recommendations for you below. We suggest serving these wines slightly chilled at about 55°F.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Thousands attend Winter Wonderland in Atascadero

– Winter Wonderland attracted thousands of people to downtown Atascadero Friday night. 75 tons of snow drew locals and visitors from far away. A big snow slide inspired long lines of children and young parents with kids. Atascadero High School boys basketball players helped the sliders negotiate the slide as hundreds of spectators watched the action.
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy