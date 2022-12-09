Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Broadmoor Hotel Is a Must-See Holiday Showpiece in Colorado SpringsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Two Colorado cities make list of top 50 dog-friendly citiesSara B. HansenDenver, CO
Colorado Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenColorado State
2 Towns in Colorado Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensColorado State
Lights, Animals, and Action at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's Electric SafariColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Related
KRDO
Buck rescued twice, exactly one year apart, from the same culvert in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared photos and videos of a rescue after a buck was seen struck in a culvert in Colorado Springs. On Nov. 28, CPW was alerted that a mule deer buck with the tag 116 was seen under a deck a mile or so away from the culver atop Popes Bluff, which sits about 50 feet above the culvert. CPW said the steep grades and cliffs separate the culvert from homes.
KRDO
Pikes Peak National Cemetery receives wreath donations for veterans thanks to Lockheed Martin
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs is one of more than 30 cemeteries across the US that's received wreath donations for veterans thanks to Lockheed Martin. The aerospace company made a $240,000 donation to sponsor 16,000 veterans' wreaths for placement by Wreaths Across America (WAA) for the upcoming National Wreaths Across America Day, Sat. Dec. 17.
KRDO
Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region unveils newly expanded veterinary and surgery center
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) just unveiled a newly expanded veterinary clinic and surgery center that's expected to help thousands of homeless pets a year. Construction on the 8,000-square-foot, $7 million veterinary clinic expansion project began in April. On Dec. 8,...
KRDO
Crews respond to kitchen fire in Colorado Springs house near Flanagan Park
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire on the east side of the city. CSFD first reported the fire at 5:03 p.m. as a residential structure fire in the 3100 block of N. Arcadia St. At 5:15 p.m., CSFd reported Engine...
KRDO
Declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency issued in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Mayor of Pueblo Nick Gradisar issued a temporary housing and shelter emergency declaration for the City of Pueblo. The declaration begins at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, and ends at 7:00 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. During this emergency, local churches, synagogues, mosques,...
KRDO
Memorial Hospital surgical patient awarded nearly $1 million, doctor found guilty of battery
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An El Paso County District Judge ordered a Colorado Springs to pay nearly $1 million to a former surgical patient. In October, a jury found that Dr. Tiffany Willard, a physician at Colorado Springs’ Memorial Hospital Central, was guilty of medical battery against a former patient following surgery to remove a hemorrhoid.
KRDO
Police determine ‘false alarm’ at Cañon City school
CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Heavy police presence was reported at a K-8 school in Cañon City Tuesday morning. However, the Cañon City Police Department later determined the situation was a "false alarm." Before 9 a.m., the CCPD said officers were at Harrison K-8 School on Field...
KRDO
Wanted man accused of shoplifting at Ace Hardware store in Pueblo West
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in identifying and locating a wanted man accused of shoplifting at an Ace Hardware store in Pueblo West. Deputies reported the wanted suspect on Monday afternoon. Deputies said the suspect drove off in a...
KRDO
Calls for criminal investigation after veteran is hospitalized following arrest from Colorado Springs police
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Multiple civil rights attorneys representing a Black veteran are calling for a criminal investigation after he ended up in the hospital after an interaction with the Colorado Springs Police Department. According to attorneys, 29-year-old Dalvin Gadson was stopped by officers during a traffic stop on...
KRDO
Investigation underway in deadly crash involving a pedestrian and an El Paso Co. Sheriff’s deputy
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- An investigation is underway after a deadly crash involving an El Paso County Sheriff's deputy and a pedestrian. According to Colorado State Patrol, troopers received a call of a crash at 6:50 a.m. in Southeast Colorado Springs Wednesday. CSP said the crash, at 2739 E. Las Vegas St., involved a deputy vehicle and a pedestrian.
KRDO
Roncalli Stem Academy awarded $10,000 to help aid computer science programs
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)--In order to help more students access computer science, Code.org, in partnership with DonorsChoose, selected 102 schools around the country to be awarded a $10,000 cash prize. Roncalli STEM Academy is one of two schools in the state to be recognized with the endowment. The organization helps students...
KRDO
Inmate at El Paso County Jail likely died while experiencing withdrawal
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- An inmate is dead after she was found unresponsive in her cell at the El Paso County Jail. According to the sheriff's office, the woman was found around 9:50 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 11. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said despite life-saving measures initiated by jail personnel, medical staff, and the Colorado Springs Fire Department, the woman died.
KRDO
Heavy police presence at Cañon City school, officers ‘clearing’ scene
CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Heavy police presence was reported at a K-8 school in Cañon City. According to the Cañon Police Department, officers were clearing Harrison School on Field Ave. People are asked to avoid that area. As of 8:53 a.m., CPD said "all is okay...
KRDO
Crowd gathers before Pueblo City Council’s anticipated final vote on proposed abortion ordinance
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, Pueblo's City Council is expected to have a final vote on the controversial abortion ordinance that seeks to prevent an abortion and reproductive health clinic from operating out of the city. The 11-page ordinance passed its first reading on Nov. 28. The proposed ordinance cites...
KRDO
CSU-Pueblo head football coach retires after 15 years
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The head football coach for Colorado State University-Pueblo announced his retirement as he transitions to a new role with the school. According to school officials, Coach John Wristen is set to retire after 15 seasons of leading the ThunderWolves football program. “We are thrilled that Coach...
Comments / 0