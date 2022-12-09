COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared photos and videos of a rescue after a buck was seen struck in a culvert in Colorado Springs. On Nov. 28, CPW was alerted that a mule deer buck with the tag 116 was seen under a deck a mile or so away from the culver atop Popes Bluff, which sits about 50 feet above the culvert. CPW said the steep grades and cliffs separate the culvert from homes.

