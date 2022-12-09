ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buck rescued twice, exactly one year apart, from the same culvert in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared photos and videos of a rescue after a buck was seen struck in a culvert in Colorado Springs. On Nov. 28, CPW was alerted that a mule deer buck with the tag 116 was seen under a deck a mile or so away from the culver atop Popes Bluff, which sits about 50 feet above the culvert. CPW said the steep grades and cliffs separate the culvert from homes.
KRDO

Pikes Peak National Cemetery receives wreath donations for veterans thanks to Lockheed Martin

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs is one of more than 30 cemeteries across the US that's received wreath donations for veterans thanks to Lockheed Martin. The aerospace company made a $240,000 donation to sponsor 16,000 veterans' wreaths for placement by Wreaths Across America (WAA) for the upcoming National Wreaths Across America Day, Sat. Dec. 17.
KRDO

Declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency issued in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Mayor of Pueblo Nick Gradisar issued a temporary housing and shelter emergency declaration for the City of Pueblo. The declaration begins at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, and ends at 7:00 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. During this emergency, local churches, synagogues, mosques,...
KRDO

Police determine ‘false alarm’ at Cañon City school

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Heavy police presence was reported at a K-8 school in Cañon City Tuesday morning. However, the Cañon City Police Department later determined the situation was a "false alarm." Before 9 a.m., the CCPD said officers were at Harrison K-8 School on Field...
KRDO

Wanted man accused of shoplifting at Ace Hardware store in Pueblo West

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in identifying and locating a wanted man accused of shoplifting at an Ace Hardware store in Pueblo West. Deputies reported the wanted suspect on Monday afternoon. Deputies said the suspect drove off in a...
KRDO

Investigation underway in deadly crash involving a pedestrian and an El Paso Co. Sheriff’s deputy

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- An investigation is underway after a deadly crash involving an El Paso County Sheriff's deputy and a pedestrian. According to Colorado State Patrol, troopers received a call of a crash at 6:50 a.m. in Southeast Colorado Springs Wednesday. CSP said the crash, at 2739 E. Las Vegas St., involved a deputy vehicle and a pedestrian.
KRDO

Roncalli Stem Academy awarded $10,000 to help aid computer science programs

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)--In order to help more students access computer science, Code.org, in partnership with DonorsChoose, selected 102 schools around the country to be awarded a $10,000 cash prize. Roncalli STEM Academy is one of two schools in the state to be recognized with the endowment. The organization helps students...
KRDO

Inmate at El Paso County Jail likely died while experiencing withdrawal

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- An inmate is dead after she was found unresponsive in her cell at the El Paso County Jail. According to the sheriff's office, the woman was found around 9:50 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 11. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said despite life-saving measures initiated by jail personnel, medical staff, and the Colorado Springs Fire Department, the woman died.
KRDO

CSU-Pueblo head football coach retires after 15 years

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The head football coach for Colorado State University-Pueblo announced his retirement as he transitions to a new role with the school. According to school officials, Coach John Wristen is set to retire after 15 seasons of leading the ThunderWolves football program. “We are thrilled that Coach...
