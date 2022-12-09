ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

McGill-Toolen head football coach steps down

By Tom Ingram
 5 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The head football coach of McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile will step down from his position, according to the school’s athletic director.

Athletic director Bill Griffin announced in a Friday morning email that school president Bry Shields said Norman Joseph will step down from his role as head coach of the Yellow Jackets. In the email, Shields praised Joseph’s service and character.

“Coach Joseph is a man of true Christian character,” said Shields. “We appreciate his service to our school, and we wish him the best in his future endeavors. We believe now is the time for our football program to move forward under new leadership, therefore, we will  begin immediately to search for the best person to guide our players to success on and off the playing field.”

Joseph was 12-10 in two seasons. The Yellow Jackets missed the playoffs this year in 6A. The email said applications to replace Joseph should be sent to Griffin.

WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

