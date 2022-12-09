Read full article on original website
Related
Malvern Bank to Be Acquired By New Jersey-Based First Bank
First Bank and Malvern Bancorp, Inc., the parent company of Malvern Bank have announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which First Bank will acquire Malvern Bancorp, Inc. and Malvern Bank in a transaction valued at approximately $149.5 million. The merger has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both institutions and is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2023, subject to the approval of First Bank and Malvern Bancorp, Inc. shareholders, as well as customary regulatory approvals.
VISTA.Today
Chester County, PA
15K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).https://vista.today/
Comments / 0