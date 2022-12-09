First Bank and Malvern Bancorp, Inc., the parent company of Malvern Bank have announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which First Bank will acquire Malvern Bancorp, Inc. and Malvern Bank in a transaction valued at approximately $149.5 million. The merger has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both institutions and is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2023, subject to the approval of First Bank and Malvern Bancorp, Inc. shareholders, as well as customary regulatory approvals.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO