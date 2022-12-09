Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Marcus Mariota situation confuses many
On Thursday, the Falcons told quarterback Marcus Mariota he’d be benched. The next day, he left the team. It’s a confusing situation, exacerbated by an erroneous item from SI.com claiming that Mariota’s partner had a baby had a baby on Tuesday of this week. If true, that would explain his absence from the team. The truth, however, is that the baby was born last week, after the game against the Steelers.
NBC Sports
Vikings defensive coordinator Ed Donatell: Defense with “work through” recent struggles
The Vikings are 10-3. That’s good. Their defense is not. Despite having a knack (in most close games) to make a big play in a big spot, the Minnesota defense has yielded points and yards in significant chunks. For five straight games, the opposing offense has gained more than 400 yards, a franchise record. And the Vikings have allowed more points than they have scored; it’s the first time in league history that a 10-3 team has had that distinction.
Steelers current playoff, draft scenarios and what got them here
The Steelers (5-8) have less than a 1 percent chance of reaching the postseason. That number, even if the team wins out, goes up to 2 percent.
NBC Sports
Purdy shares special moment with Shanahan after 49ers' big win
Kyle Shanahan and Brock Purdy sat in front of the rookie’s locker Sunday, just to take a moment to soak in what happened. The 22-year-old third-string quarterback-turned-QB1 helped lead the 49ers to their sixth consecutive victory in his first NFL start -- a commanding 35-7 win over the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi’s Stadium.
NBC Sports
Kyler Murray’s injury should get Lamar Jackson’s attention
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray wisely wasn’t going to play this year without a new contract. His wisdom manifested itself in a very unfortunate way. A torn ACL has knocked him out for the balance of 2022 and significantly complicates his preparations and availability for 2023. Through it all, he has the full security of the long-term contract he negotiated earlier this year.
NBC Sports
Marlon Humphrey wants to give Deshaun Watson “a not-so-soft” welcome to Ravens-Browns rivalry
Quarterback Deshaun Watson will meet the Ravens on Saturday for the first time since joining the Browns and the two sides should see plenty of each other over the rest of his time in Cleveland. The Browns have gone 1-1 with Watson, although he posted better numbers in last Sunday’s...
NBC Sports
Jalen Hurts' message to those who blasted him early in his career
Jalen Hurts rarely admits that all the criticism he heard early in his career bothered him. He talks all the time about blocking out the noise, not listening to the rat poison. So it was interesting to hear him with a little bit of an edge talking about that stuff...
NBC Sports
Peyton Manning says Bill Belichick once put Peter Boulware in the Pro Bowl to spite Art Modell
On Monday night’s ManningCast, Peyton Manning said Bill Belichick once found an unusual way to get revenge on Art Modell, the owner who fired him as head coach of the Browns. According to Manning, Belichick once added Ravens linebacker Peter Boulware to the AFC Pro Bowl team because Boulware...
NBC Sports
Carson Strong finally finds a home after getting cut by Eagles
Four months after he was released by the Eagles, quarterback Carson Strong has finally found a new home. Strong, who threw only four passes in the Eagles’ preseason games, has resurfaced with the Arizona Cards, are adding him to their practice squad according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.
NBC Sports
Brock Purdy is expecting to be “ready to roll” on Thursday despite oblique injury
49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was dealing with a minor oblique injury in Sunday’s win over the Buccaneers. But the young quarterback doesn’t expect to miss any time because of it. Even with the short week ahead, Purdy told reporters after the game that he expects to be fine...
NBC Sports
After benching, Marcus Mariota leaves Falcons
Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota is out. Literally. After being benched for rookie Desmond Ridder for performance reasons, Mariota has left the team. And the team doesn’t know if he’ll be back. Coach Arthur Smith has said Mariota will be placed on injured reserve. The minimum four-game absence would...
NBC Sports
Cowboys claim Trayvon Mullen off waivers
Needing some depth for their defensive backfield, the Cowboys have brought in an experienced corner. Dallas has claimed Trayvon Mullen off waivers on Wednesday, the team announced. Mullen was most recently with Arizona after Las Vegas traded him there at the end of training camp. He appeared in eight games...
NBC Sports
Patrick Mahomes has right hand injury but had a full practice Wednesday
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes popped up on the practice report with a right hand injury. It is a new injury, but Mahomes was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice. Mahomes was on the practice report last week with a foot injury but had full participation all week. His 889...
NBC Sports
Brady jokes Greenlaw's bold autograph request was 's--t for me'
Dre Greenlaw went viral Sunday night for having the gall to ask Tampa Bay star quarterback Tom Brady to autograph the football the 49ers linebacker intercepted in the third quarter of San Francisco’s 35-7 victory over the Buccaneers. It was a moment to remember for Greenlaw. But how did...
NBC Sports
Perry: Could this tweak produce very different results for Patriots offense?
TUCSON, Ariz. -- Is there a simple fix for what's ailing the Patriots offense? No. But might one tweak lead to the kind of improvement that could lead to better results during the final month of the season?. ESPN's Dan Orlovsky, friend of the Next Pats Podcast, has watched the...
NBC Sports
Purdy conjures memories of another 49ers rookie's starting debut
SANTA CLARA — The day Brock Purdy became a member of the 49ers, coach Kyle Shanahan cited one recognizable player as his top comparison. And after Purdy's first NFL start, that similarity became even more striking. In 2017, the 49ers signed Nick Mullens as an undrafted rookie from Southern...
NBC Sports
Nick Bosa on Brock Purdy: We’ve got a quarterback
Brock Purdy made a good impression in relief of Jimmy Garoppolo after Garoppolo’s foot injury in Week 14 and he made another strong one in his first NFL start. Purdy was 16-of-21 for 185 yards and two touchdowns while also running for a touchdown in Sunday’s 35-7 rout of the Buccaneers. The seventh-round pick’s performance left his teammates singing his praises.
NBC Sports
“Probably” Thursday before 49ers will know if Brock Purdy can play
Quarterback Brock Purdy‘s oblique injury will likely keep the 49ers from making a decision about his status for Thursday night’s game against the Seahawks until shortly before kickoff. That was the message from head coach Kyle Shanahan on Tuesday. The 49ers won’t have a full practice all week...
NBC Sports
Cardinals to sign David Blough off Vikings practice squad
With Kyler Murray out for the rest of the year with a torn ACL, the Cardinals had a need for a quarterback that they are filling on Wednesday. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Cardinals will sign David Blough off of the Vikings practice squad. Blough has not...
NBC Sports
Mike Leach remembered across college football, sports world
The college football world is reeling following the news of Mike Leach’s death at age 61. The former Mississippi State head coach had one of the largest personalities in the sport, and certainly never shied from being his true, blue authentic self in front of the camera. In addition...
