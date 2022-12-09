Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures of 25 to 32 degrees expected. * WHERE...North Bay Interior Valleys. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other. sensitive vegetation...
Coldest temperatures of the year so far could come to the Bay Area tonight
"It's kind of a bone-chilling wet cold."
Here's how much rain fell over the SF Bay Area across 2 storms
Two back-to-back storms soaked the San Francisco Bay Area from Thursday through Monday morning,
Flu is 'eclipsing COVID as the biggest threat,' Bay Area health officer says
"What I've seen over the past two weeks tells me that we should all expect to be exposed to influenza."
Stunning stretch of private coastal Bay Area land to become a public park
Over 6,000 acres of coastal land is to be protected and opened to the public.
A car-free Embarcadero? These San Francisco organizers are serious about it.
Two key politicians have already signaled support for a still-faraway "Grand Embarcadero."
SFGate
Update: Missing At-Risk Woman Found
BERKELEY (BCN) Less than an hour after issuing a bulletin late Tuesday about a missing woman, police in Berkeley issued a follow up alert that the 21-year-old woman described as at-risk has been found. Police had reported in a news release issued just before midnight. that Jiajing Zhou -- who...
2 killed, 4 injured when eucalyptus tree falls on California's Highway 101
Two people were killed and four were hurt Sunday when a giant eucalyptus tree fell on Highway 101.
How San Francisco’s legendary It’s-It ice cream was almost lost to history
"People are going to know what you're talking about: cookies, ice cream and chocolate."
San Francisco school issues warning after lead found in its water fountains
Buena Vista Horace Mann K-8 Community School students are being told not to drink from any fountains.
SFGate
1 Dead In Crash On I-880 Monday Morning
OAKLAND (BCN) A man died after his car crashed into a tree along Interstate Highway 880 in Oakland on Monday morning, the California Highway Patrol said. The wreck was reported about 7:40 a.m. on the northbound side of the freeway, just south of Hegenberger Road. The man was driving a...
Unprecedented Bay Area city council mayhem ends in dramatic fashion
The meeting had no shortage of twists and turns.
SFGate
Chp Reports Fatal 2-Vehicle Collision Closes Mariposa Road At Austin Road
STOCKTON (BCN) The California Highway Patrol reports a fatal collision occurred in Stockton early Wednesday when two cars collided near the intersection of Mariposa Road and Santa Ana Way on the city's far east side. The CHP responded to a 5:11 a.m. report of the collision to find a vehicle...
SFGate
Woman Killed In 2-Car Crash Tuesday Morning
SAN JOSE (BCN) A woman died in a collision between two vehicles in San Jose on Tuesday morning, police said. The crash was reported at 6:16 a.m. in the area of Pomona and Alma avenues. The woman was taken to a hospital and succumbed to her injuries there, and her...
SFGate
Police Report At-Risk Missing Woman
PETALUMA (BCN) Police in Petaluma are asking for the public's help finding an at-risk woman reported missing. Police said the woman -- described only as Virginia and as a Filipina in her 60s -- is in the advanced stages of dementia and was last seen leaving a residence in the 1400 block of Mountain View Avenue at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Architects propose tallest high-rise in Berkeley
It's unclear whether the project will move forward.
Oracle reportedly puts large chunk of Bay Area campus up for sale
The company appears to be cutting its Bay Area square footage broadly.
San Francisco-based diner Mel's Drive-In celebrates 75 years with 75% off
The famed diner chain is slashing prices to celebrate its 75th anniversary.
The history of San Francisco’s oldest city block, 700 Montgomery Street
These five brick buildings have seen more history than any street in San Francisco.
I spent nine hours at San Francisco's SantaCon. Here's what you missed.
I didn't see any furtive elves puking in the bushes for once this year.
Comments / 0