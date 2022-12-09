ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures of 25 to 32 degrees expected. * WHERE...North Bay Interior Valleys. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other. sensitive vegetation...
OXNARD, CA
Update: Missing At-Risk Woman Found

BERKELEY (BCN) Less than an hour after issuing a bulletin late Tuesday about a missing woman, police in Berkeley issued a follow up alert that the 21-year-old woman described as at-risk has been found. Police had reported in a news release issued just before midnight. that Jiajing Zhou -- who...
BERKELEY, CA
1 Dead In Crash On I-880 Monday Morning

OAKLAND (BCN) A man died after his car crashed into a tree along Interstate Highway 880 in Oakland on Monday morning, the California Highway Patrol said. The wreck was reported about 7:40 a.m. on the northbound side of the freeway, just south of Hegenberger Road. The man was driving a...
OAKLAND, CA
Woman Killed In 2-Car Crash Tuesday Morning

SAN JOSE (BCN) A woman died in a collision between two vehicles in San Jose on Tuesday morning, police said. The crash was reported at 6:16 a.m. in the area of Pomona and Alma avenues. The woman was taken to a hospital and succumbed to her injuries there, and her...
SAN JOSE, CA
Police Report At-Risk Missing Woman

PETALUMA (BCN) Police in Petaluma are asking for the public's help finding an at-risk woman reported missing. Police said the woman -- described only as Virginia and as a Filipina in her 60s -- is in the advanced stages of dementia and was last seen leaving a residence in the 1400 block of Mountain View Avenue at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
PETALUMA, CA

