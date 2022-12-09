ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comments / 3

 

nkccnews.com

Quinton man receives three-year prison sentence for assault deputies, possessing gun illegally

A Quinton man who assaulted New Kent Sheriff’s Officers after an altercation will spend the next three years in prison. Da’At Sagoyewatha Olam, aka David Wingfield Williams, 58, of the 5100 block of New Kent Highway, entered guilty pleas to two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer and possession of a firearm by a nonviolent felon as part of a plea agreement reached during proceedings Monday in New Kent Circuit Court. Two additional counts of assault on a law enforcement officer and one misdemeanor count of brandishing a firearm were dropped as part of the agreement.
QUINTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake council votes to buy 'mega-site' for $14M

Chesapeake City Council voted 7-1 on Tuesday night to spend more than $14 million to purchase 1,420 acres for an industrial use "mega-site." Read more: https://bit.ly/3j3Qu0U. Chesapeake council votes to buy ‘mega-site’ for $14M. Chesapeake City Council voted 7-1 on Tuesday night to spend more than $14 million...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

NN Police looking for robbery suspect

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Police are looking for help in identifying a suspect in a robbery that took place Dec. 7 at the Dillard’s department store in Patrick Henry Mall. At about 11:48 a.m., police responded to the store in the mall in reference to...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

String of mailbox vandalism under investigation in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police say they’re investigating a string of mailbox vandalism/thefts that have happened over the past month and a half. About nine blue mail drop-off boxes with the U.S. Postal Service were tampered with between October 23 and December 11, police say. The Hampton Police Division’s Economic Crime Unit and the United States Postal Inspector Task Force are investigating.
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

'Give to many, not just one' | Street signs discouraging panhandling to go up in certain areas of Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Signs in the Centerville area of Virginia Beach will soon go up, discouraging drivers from giving money to panhandlers. On Tuesday night, the Virginia Beach City Council issued the go-ahead for the initiative led by Councilwoman Sabrina Wooten. The approval means that a pilot study of up to one year will get underway in Wooten's district.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Former Virginia police captain arrested, accused of soliciting minor

Former Virginia police captain arrested, accused …. ‘Satan club’ discussed at Chesapeake school board …. More than 60 community members voiced their opinions over the "Satan club" at a Chesapeake public school Monday evening. Read more: https://bit.ly/3BuQ4qT. Friday Night Flights Top 10 Plays of the Year. We put a...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
NBC12

4 charged with labor trafficking in Hampton Roads

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT) -Four people were charged in the Newport News area after the Hampton Roads Human Trafficking Task Force investigated a laundry facility. A 33-count indictment was unsealed Friday, charging four people benefitted from forced labor, money laundering, and other immigration-related crimes, such as harboring undocumented citizens from Central America.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk Council denies nightclub permit for Granby St. business

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk City Council has denied a request from a Granby Street business seeking to renew its permit to operate as a nightclub. Council voted Tuesday night against the new conditional use permit for Caior Bistro & Social, a Black-owned business located at 727 Granby Street in the NEON District.
NORFOLK, VA
nkccnews.com

Hopewell man assaults wife’s ex-boyfriend, found guilty of unlawful wounding in New Kent Circuit Court

A tale of infidelity in a relationship that led a Hopewell man to follow his estranged wife to New Kent has resulted in an unlawful wounding guilty conviction. Shawn A. Cameron, 37, of the 300 block of Allen Avenue, was found guilty of the reduced charge (originally malicious wounding) following a Monday morning contested trial in New Kent Circuit Court. One additional charge each of misdemeanor simple assault by a mob and misdemeanor trespassing were dismissed.
HOPEWELL, VA

Comments / 0

