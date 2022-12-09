A Quinton man who assaulted New Kent Sheriff’s Officers after an altercation will spend the next three years in prison. Da’At Sagoyewatha Olam, aka David Wingfield Williams, 58, of the 5100 block of New Kent Highway, entered guilty pleas to two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer and possession of a firearm by a nonviolent felon as part of a plea agreement reached during proceedings Monday in New Kent Circuit Court. Two additional counts of assault on a law enforcement officer and one misdemeanor count of brandishing a firearm were dropped as part of the agreement.

