3 suspects in Williamsburg human trafficking case plead not guilty
Four people charged in connection to a human trafficking case at a Williamsburg laundry facility appeared before a federal judge at the U.S. District Courthouse in Norfolk Tuesday.
Virginia Beach agrees to pay $3M to the family of Donovon Lynch
Donovon Lynch was killed by a Virginia Beach Police officer, Officer Simmons, during a chaotic night at the Oceanfront in March 2021.
WITN
Man extradited back to Elizabeth City after being charged with murder in infant death
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man has been extradited back to North Carolina after being arrested in Virginia. Officers with the Henrico County Police Department in Virginia and the Elizabeth City Police Department arrested 23-year-old Tommy Montez last Tuesday. Police say that Montez is responsible for the...
‘The war is on’: City leaders demand answers after third inmate death at Richmond jail in 2022
City leaders are calling for an investigation into the Richmond City Justice Center after reports of the third inmate death in 2022.
nkccnews.com
Quinton man receives three-year prison sentence for assault deputies, possessing gun illegally
A Quinton man who assaulted New Kent Sheriff’s Officers after an altercation will spend the next three years in prison. Da’At Sagoyewatha Olam, aka David Wingfield Williams, 58, of the 5100 block of New Kent Highway, entered guilty pleas to two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer and possession of a firearm by a nonviolent felon as part of a plea agreement reached during proceedings Monday in New Kent Circuit Court. Two additional counts of assault on a law enforcement officer and one misdemeanor count of brandishing a firearm were dropped as part of the agreement.
WAVY News 10
Chesapeake council votes to buy 'mega-site' for $14M
Chesapeake City Council voted 7-1 on Tuesday night to spend more than $14 million to purchase 1,420 acres for an industrial use "mega-site." Read more: https://bit.ly/3j3Qu0U. Chesapeake council votes to buy ‘mega-site’ for $14M. Chesapeake City Council voted 7-1 on Tuesday night to spend more than $14 million...
'My son is vindicated': Donovon Lynch's family speaks on $3M settlement
The family of Donovon Lynch said the multi-million dollar settlement reached with the City of Virginia Beach is only the start of making amends.
WAVY News 10
NN Police looking for robbery suspect
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Police are looking for help in identifying a suspect in a robbery that took place Dec. 7 at the Dillard’s department store in Patrick Henry Mall. At about 11:48 a.m., police responded to the store in the mall in reference to...
WAVY News 10
String of mailbox vandalism under investigation in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police say they’re investigating a string of mailbox vandalism/thefts that have happened over the past month and a half. About nine blue mail drop-off boxes with the U.S. Postal Service were tampered with between October 23 and December 11, police say. The Hampton Police Division’s Economic Crime Unit and the United States Postal Inspector Task Force are investigating.
'Give to many, not just one' | Street signs discouraging panhandling to go up in certain areas of Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Signs in the Centerville area of Virginia Beach will soon go up, discouraging drivers from giving money to panhandlers. On Tuesday night, the Virginia Beach City Council issued the go-ahead for the initiative led by Councilwoman Sabrina Wooten. The approval means that a pilot study of up to one year will get underway in Wooten's district.
Second inmate at Richmond City Jail dies within one month, investigation ongoing
An inmate at the Richmond City Jail has died while in custody, the Richmond City Sheriff's Office reported on Monday, Dec. 12. This is the second inmate death within one month.
Virginia Beach reaches $3M settlement with Donovon Lynch's father in wrongful death lawsuit
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — UPDATE: The City of Virginia Beach will pay Wayne Lynch a $3 million settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit against the city and the police officer who killed his son. Lynch is the father of Donovon Lynch, 25, who was shot and killed by officer...
WAVY News 10
Former Virginia police captain arrested, accused of soliciting minor
Former Virginia police captain arrested, accused …. ‘Satan club’ discussed at Chesapeake school board …. More than 60 community members voiced their opinions over the "Satan club" at a Chesapeake public school Monday evening. Read more: https://bit.ly/3BuQ4qT. Friday Night Flights Top 10 Plays of the Year. We put a...
13newsnow.com
Woman accused of killing 2-year-old daughter in Virginia Beach hotel in court
Police found Leandra Andrade and her 2-year-old in a hotel room. Today, a homicide detective testified about the case.
NBC12
4 charged with labor trafficking in Hampton Roads
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT) -Four people were charged in the Newport News area after the Hampton Roads Human Trafficking Task Force investigated a laundry facility. A 33-count indictment was unsealed Friday, charging four people benefitted from forced labor, money laundering, and other immigration-related crimes, such as harboring undocumented citizens from Central America.
WAVY News 10
Norfolk Council denies nightclub permit for Granby St. business
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk City Council has denied a request from a Granby Street business seeking to renew its permit to operate as a nightclub. Council voted Tuesday night against the new conditional use permit for Caior Bistro & Social, a Black-owned business located at 727 Granby Street in the NEON District.
Man charged with making over 2,400 calls to power company found incompetent to stand trial
U.S. Magistrate Judge Amanda Knapp Friday in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio ordered Terrence Mott, 65, of Youngstown, to be taken to a medical facility to determine if his competency can be restored.
Newport News Police Dept. joins forces with Virginia State Police to crack down on crime
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A joint effort to crack down on crime in Newport News begins Friday. The Newport News Police Department is joining Virginia State Police in several parts of the city in a combined force. "I think the individuals who are going to get the win out...
nkccnews.com
Hopewell man assaults wife’s ex-boyfriend, found guilty of unlawful wounding in New Kent Circuit Court
A tale of infidelity in a relationship that led a Hopewell man to follow his estranged wife to New Kent has resulted in an unlawful wounding guilty conviction. Shawn A. Cameron, 37, of the 300 block of Allen Avenue, was found guilty of the reduced charge (originally malicious wounding) following a Monday morning contested trial in New Kent Circuit Court. One additional charge each of misdemeanor simple assault by a mob and misdemeanor trespassing were dismissed.
Hampton Police investigate series of mailbox vandalisms, thefts
Between October 23 and December 11, police say there have been about nine blue Postal Mail Drop-off boxes vandalized in Hampton.
