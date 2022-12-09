ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

SFGate

Youngkin wants major new funding for mental health services

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia needs a major new investment in funding for behavioral health care services, Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin said in a speech Wednesday, pledging to spend the rest of his time in office working to transform a system he said faces a “crisis" of people in need.
VIRGINIA STATE
SFGate

Deliberations underway in criminal case against WA sheriff

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Prosecutors and defense lawyers made their closing arguments Tuesday in the criminal trial of Washington county sheriff, and a jury began deliberating on Wednesday. Closing arguments painted Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer as a “great man” wrongfully accused, and conversely, as a liar whose false...
TACOMA, WA
SFGate

Idaho Power contractor killed in landslide on Oregon border

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A 39-year-old Oregon man was killed in a landslide Saturday while doing contract work for Idaho Power to secure a rock shelf above a road on the Idaho-Oregon border, authorities said. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said deputies from Adams County in Idaho and Baker...
TILLAMOOK, OR
SFGate

Water stations OK'd for Southern California bighorn sheep

DESERT CENTER, Calif. (AP) — In response to years of drought, Southern California conservationists are planning to install water stations in inland desert regions that are home to bighorn sheep. The Southern California News Group reported Wednesday that the nonprofit Society for the Conservation of Bighorn Sheep will install...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Lumber mill linked to deadly blaze settles with victims

WEED, Calif. (AP) — A lumber company that owns a Northern California wood veneers manufacturing plant linked to a deadly fast-spreading blaze that killed two people and sent thousands fleeing for their lives has reached a settlement agreement with more than 700 people who filed wrongful death, personal injury, and property loss claims.
WEED, CA
SFGate

1 dead, 11 hurt in Southern California bus rollover

BAKER, Calif. (AP) — A bus overturned on a Southern California freeway, killing one person and injuring 11 others, three of them critically, authorities said Wednesday. The crash occurred at around 11 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 15 in an unincorporated area south of Baker, about 155 miles (249 kilometers) northeast of Los Angeles, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
BAKER, CA

