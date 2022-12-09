ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, NH

Portsmouth police searching for teen missing for two months, second time missing this fall

By Ian Lenahan, Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YWLYN_0jdBI9CU00

PORTSMOUTH − Police report that a city teenager, who previously went missing for over a week earlier this fall, has neither been seen nor heard from in nearly two months.

The Portsmouth Police Department is again searching for 15-year-old Davyn Hanson, who has been missing since Oct. 14. Hanson first went missing in late September before being found in Whitefield, New Hampshire, a town roughly an hour north of Conway, on Oct. 6.

Department Capt. David Keaveny noted Hanson, a “habitual runaway,” is enrolled at Portsmouth High School and has family in both the Whitefield and Rochester areas, where police have been checking.

“We are looking for any information about where he is if anyone has any,” he said. “We’re hopeful that if his family sees him that they’ll reach out to us. As far as where he is, nobody has been in contact with us to let us know he’s safe at this point.”

A police description of Hanson notes he stands 5-feet, 6-inches tall, weighs around 115 pounds and has a thin build. Hanson has brown eyes and his natural hair color is brown, though he was last seen with bleach blonde hair down to his shoulders.

Police noted that Hanson was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and green and blue plaid pants.

“We’re concerned about a 15-year-old being out there,” Keaveny said. “We’re looking at all possibilities. It’s been a while now.”

The department is partnering with the New Hampshire Information and Analysis Center and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children to locate Hanson.

Members of the public with information about Hanson’s whereabouts are asked to contact Det. Charley Raizes at (603) 610-7534 or via email at raizesc@portsmouthnhpd.gov.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

Neighbors on edge after 3 people stabbed in Medford

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) – Neighbors are on edge after three people were stabbed in Medford Monday night. Police said they responded to a home on Doane Road around 9 p.m. for a report of a stabbing. Investigators were seen going in and out of the house. They also placed...
MEDFORD, MA
whdh.com

Boston police investigating Dorchester shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot in Dorchester on Sunday. Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of Wildwood Street around 7:30 p.m. found a victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to Boston police. No additional information was immediately...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police seeking suspect after woman stabbed while unloading vehicle in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they search for a suspect in connection with the stabbing of a 68-year-old woman in Roxbury on Thursday. Officers responding to a reported stabbing on Deckard Street found the woman injured, according to Boston police. She said she was attending to the belongings in the rear of her SUV when a man she didn’t know offered to help her before suddenly hitting her in the back of the head, sparking a struggle.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Wakefield man accused of driving on I-95 with bomb in his car

By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVWOBURN - A Wakefield man accused of driving on a highway with a bomb in his car is being ordered not to leave his home.Christopher Graziano, 46, pleaded not guilty to several charges at his arraignment Monday afternoon in Woburn District Court. A judge ordered him to be held without bail until a GPS monitor can be installed at his home Tuesday. Massachusetts State Police stopped him on Route 95 north in Woburn just after 3 a.m. Sunday for a marked lanes violation. Troopers then learned Graziano's license has been suspended for four years, so they made arrangements...
WAKEFIELD, MA
whdh.com

Police investigating Allston shooting that left person hospitalized

BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was rushed to the hospital following a shooting overnight in Allston, police said. Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 128 Brighton Ave. around 2:30 a.m. assisted Boston EMS with transporting the victim to a nearby hospital. Crime scene tape could be...
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

Fire breaks out at home in Rye, New Hampshire

RYE, N.H. — A fire broke out at a house in Rye on Sunday night. Crews battled the fire at the home on Long John Road. Officials said no one was home at the time, and there are no reports of any injuries. No other details were made available.
RYE, NH
NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland woman dies after crashing vehicle on I-95

SHERMAN, Maine — A woman from Portland died Sunday after the vehicle she was driving went off Interstate 95 in Sherman. It happened around 3:30 p.m. near mile marker 263 on the northbound side of I-95, according to a release Monday from a Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson.
SHERMAN, ME
CBS Boston

Woman hit and killed outside Salem doctors' office

SALEM - A 69-year-old woman has died after she was hit by a car outside a doctors' office in Salem, Massachusetts on Friday morning.Salem police said officers responded to the patient pick-up area of North Shore Physicians Group on Highland Avenue at about 11 a.m. Karen Raffa, of Beverly, was initially reported to be in stable condition but later died of her injuries at the hospital, police said Saturday.The driver of the car was an 87-year-old woman from Peabody who stayed at the scene and was also taken to a hospital.Police and the Essex County District Attorney's office are investigating the crash. No charges have been filed yet against the driver, who police did not identify. 
SALEM, MA
whdh.com

Teen seriously injured in rollover crash on I-293 in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old from Manchester, New Hampshire suffered serious injuries in a rollover crash on Interstate 293 on Friday, state police said. Troopers responding to a reported crash at mile marker .4 in Manchester around 7 p.m. found a Toyota Camry on its roof in the woods off the right side of the roadway, according to state police.
MANCHESTER, NH
CBS Boston

Wellesley woman gets 6 months for role in crash that killed 2 Needham teens

DEDHAM — A Massachusetts woman was sentenced to serve six months in jail on Friday for her role in a traffic crash that took the lives of two high school students walking across a street near their school nearly five years ago.Dania Antoine-Guiteau, 56, of Wellesley, who was convicted last month of motor vehicle homicide in connection with the February 2018 crash in Needham, was sentenced in Norfolk Superior Court to 2 1/2 years in jail, with six months to serve and the remainder suspended for two years, according to prosecutors. She also lost her license for at least 15...
NEEDHAM, MA
Boston

Alleged Faneuil Hall assailant confirmed to be Boston firefighter

Robert Buckley, 43, has been placed on paid administrative leave after pleading not guilty to assaulting and seriously injuring a 68-year-old man on Dec. 4. The Boston Fire Department confirmed that a Plymouth man who allegedly attacked a 68-year-old man at Faneuil Hall last week causing serious injuries is a city firefighter.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

State Police find missing NH woman

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire State Police have since found a missing 76-year-old woman safe, after sending a Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert earlier in Tuesday evening. Dorinda Gibney was reported missing to the Concord Police Department at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. She is described as being 5 feet, 6...
CONCORD, NH
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man found dead in basement under suspicious circumstances identified by family

A Massachusetts man that was found dead in a basement last week has been identified by family and friends of the deceased. According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Barry Golner, Michael Burke, 38, and Samantha Perry, 38, both of Lowell have been charged with kidnapping in connection with allegedly restraining and holding a 37-year-old Lowell man against his will inside their Coburn Street residence in Lowell.
LOWELL, MA
Portsmouth Herald

Portsmouth Herald

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
912K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Portsmouth, NH from Seacoastonline.com.

 http://seacoastonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy