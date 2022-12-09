Taylor Swift Sets Her Sights On An EGOT, Will Direct Her First Feature Film Next Year

Is there anything Taylor Swift can’t do? As the singer-songwriter revels in the success of her tenth studio album Midnights and the cascade of awards she’s been winning for the remastered version of her 2012 album Red , she has reportedly signed on with Searchlight Pictures to make her feature directorial debut.

While casting and plot details are being kept under wraps, Swift has already written an original script (not surprising), which will be produced by the Academy Award-winning studio, according to Variety .

“Taylor is a once in a generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey,” Searchlight Presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield said in a joint statement, per Variety .

The singer’s accolades as a director are only growing, just one year after the debut of All Too Well: The Short Film . The 14-minute video, which stars Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink, has gone on to win numerous awards including Best Longform Video, Best Direction and Video of the Year at the MTV Video Music Awards. It’s also rumored that the short film is eligible for an Academy Award under the Best Live Action Short category.

Aside from All Too Well: The Short Film, Swift has also won the VMA for Best Direction for her work on “The Man,” a song from her 2019 album Lover where she turned heads after fully transforming into a stereotypical douchey dude. The award makes her the only solo artist to take home the award twice.

Aside from directing, Swift is no stranger to the big screen. The musician, who most recently starred in Amsterdam , has made in appearances in movies like Cats , The Giver and Valentine’s Day, making her one of the most well-rounded artists of our generation.

Swift is clearly vying for that Oscar, and we have no doubt that she could actually swing it. If anyone can take home a trophy, it’s her.