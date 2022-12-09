Tickets going fast for Fear Columbus' 'Krampus' experience

A Columbus event is putting an extra chill in the air this holiday season.

Produced by Fear Columbus Haunted House, "Krampus: A Haunted Christmas Experience" is an interactive walkthrough horror attraction located at 2605 Northland Plaza Dr. on the Northeast Side. The event opens Friday night, and will run through Sunday, and again next weekend, Dec. 16-18.

But get your tickets now: The event website indicates that 85% of tickets are already sold out. They must be purchased online at fearcolumbus.com/krampus.

Events:10 things to do this weekend in Columbus includes Dave Koz and 'found footage' at the Wex

What is 'Krampus: A Haunted Christmas Experience?'

The 'Krampus' event is an indoor haunted experience that features 40,000 square feet of detailed sets, live actors and audio-visual effects. Patrons will experience two Christmas-themed attractions: "The Tale of Krampus: Live the Nightmare" and "Aftermath: Frozen - Hell Frozen Over."

"The Tale of Krampus" opens with an indoor light show synced to music. Visitors will learn the tale of Krampus before they have to escape from the monster's lair.

With "Aftermath," visitors will walk through a set resembling a post-apocalyptic city during a blizzard.

Both attractions feature live actors and snow, wind and fog effects.

How much are tickets?

General admission to "Krampus: A Haunted Christmas Experience" is $29.99. Fast pass admission is $39.99, and allows visitors access in one-fourth of the wait time.

Time slots are available between 7 and 11 p.m. each day.

Things to do:Where and when to see Wildlights and other Columbus-area holiday light displays

What is Fear Columbus Haunted House?

Fear Columbus Haunted House is a large haunted house production company. Attractions in 2022 have included "The Summoning," where visitors walked through a house of a cult and a demon's lair, and "Aftermath," where visitors walked through a city "in complete anarchy."

ethompson@dispatch.com

@miss_ethompson