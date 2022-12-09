ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to Watch ‘The Grinch’ and ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’ In 2022

By Josh Sorokach
 5 days ago

Is the Grinch as “cuddly as a cactus” and as “charming as an eel”? Sure. But our little green friend is also a ton of fun to watch around the holiday season!

With films constantly switching streaming platforms, finding an old favorite can be confusing, but Decider’s got your back. We’re here with streaming information for the original How the Grinch Stole Christmas , Ron Howard’s 2000 film starring Jim Carrey , and Illumination’s 2018 movie simply titled The Grinch . Additionally, if you’d like to watch the original 1966 animated special on TV, How the Grinch Stole Christmas airs Monday, December 12 at 8:00 and 8:30 p.m. ET on TBS and Friday, December 16 at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT.

Here’s how to stream How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966), Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000), and The Grinch (2018) online.
Are any of The Grinch movies streaming on Netflix or Hulu?
Nope. Sadly, How the Grinch Stole Christmas , Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas , and The Grinch aren’t streaming on Netflix or Hulu.
Where to watch How the Grinch Stole Christmas online (1966):
Your best bet is Peacock Premium, which currently hosts How the Grinch Stole Christmas and Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical . Peacock Premium is available for $4.99/month or $49.99/year , and Peacock Premium Plus (fewer ads) is available for $9.99/month or $99.99/year.

The film is also streaming on the TBS website (you’ll need a cable login), and you can rent the movie on Prime Video or YouTube .
Is Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) streaming online?
Yes! Jim Carrey’s 2000 film is currently streaming on HBO Max . You can also rent the film on Prime Video , Apple TV , Google Play , or YouTube .

Photo: Universal/Courtesy Everett Collection


How to watch The Grinch (2018) Online:
Illumination’s 2018 Grinch movie is currently streaming for free (with a cable login) on the FX website . You can also rent or purchase the movie on Prime Video , Apple TV , or Google Play.

