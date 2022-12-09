Read full article on original website
WKRC
School bus and SUV collide in Millvale
MILLVALE, Ohio (WKRC) - A school bus and an SUV collided in Millvale Wednesday afternoon. Witnesses said the SUV ran a red light and struck the school bus at Beekman and Westwood Northern Boulevard/Hopple. There were reportedly no injuries. Parents could pick their children up at the scene. No word...
WKRC
City of Cincinnati gives apartment complex owners 10 days to fix poor conditions
HARTWELL, Ohio (WKRC) - The Williamsburg of Cincinnati Apartments faces possible legal consequences. The City of Cincinnati gave the owners of the complex 10 days to start making changes. The city sent a letter which outlined 10 demands in detail. The request included asking the complex to allow a city...
WKRC
Bloom OTR has special drag shows for the holidays
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The holiday season is all about finding that extra sparkle. And who can do that better than drag queens? The performers of Bloom OTR; Jessica Dimon, Sasha, Nichelle Kartier, and Anastahzia, talk about their upcoming shows.
WKRC
6 'N the Mornin' offers up authentic Southern brunches
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Southern-style restaurant in the Kenwood area is getting accolades for its unique menu items. The folks from 6 'n the Mornin talk about their Atlanta roots and show a little bit about what they're all about.
WKRC
City of Cincinnati reaches out to help residents of apartment complex left without water
HARTWELL, Ohio (WKRC) - Residents of a local apartment complex who were left without water the week of Thanksgiving are now getting help from the city. The city sent a letter with a list of demands to the Williamsburg of Cincinnati management team. The demands were outlined in detail, and...
WKRC
Father charged with abusing, killing his baby daughter in Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A Texas man is accused of allegedly abusing and murdering his baby daughter in Butler County. A grand jury indicted John Powers this week. Powers abused the child from April 3 through May 10, according to court papers. On May 10, he reportedly caused the...
WKRC
Taste of Belgium moving to new Cincinnati location
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Cincinnati-based Taste of Belgium will soon reopen its doors near the University of Cincinnati – though it won’t be in the same space it formerly occupied. The popular Belgian waffle destination has signed a lease at the Verge, located at 165 W. McMillan...
WKRC
Local village mayor dies unexpectedly at 63
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The mayor of a local village has died unexpectedly at the age of 63. Mayor Joseph Anneken lived in Elmwood Place his entire life, his obituary says. He was a machinist for 45 years and had also served on the village council for several years. The obituary...
WKRC
Flyover gives first look at how I-75 will split between Brent Spence, companion bridge
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - For the first time, we are getting a bird's eye view of the I-75 corridor as it approaches Covington and the new companion bridge that will be built next to the Brent Spence Bridge. We are also seeing some of the designs to minimize the sound...
WKRC
Local dairy farm finds success in online sales
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - New Horizon Farm and Dairy is staying afloat, thanks to a business plan by the operators' then 16 year-old daughter. New Horizon is a family-owned business in Clinton County, who almost closed its doors in 2018. Maggie Mathews, now 19, came up with the idea to sell their product online after returning from a school trip.
WKRC
UC pharmacy resident gives the ultimate gift through Be the Match
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A cancer survivor is getting a great holiday gift this year thanks to a pharmacy resident at the University of Cincinnati. Eight years ago, Matthew Weaver signed up with Be the Match when he was just starting his pharmacy education. A few weeks ago, he got the call.
WKRC
100 jobs expected for new manfacturing facility planned at former Cincinnati Gardens site
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - When Cynthia Booth was looking for sites to build a new plant to make personal protective equipment, with the goal of employing local residents and reducing dependence on offshore manufacturers, her real estate broker took her to several sites outside the city of Cincinnati. “I’m...
WKRC
Pediatricians give advice to parents on how to keep their children safe during the holiday
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - As illness continues to climb in the community, pediatricians have some important advice for parents. Pediatric infectious disease specialists say flu, COVID-19, and other respiratory illnesses including RSV still driving up demand for medical care. Here's what they want parents to know about getting and that giving...
WKRC
Holiday Lights at Lawrenceburg Civic Park
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WKRC) - Tis the season... The City of Lawrenceburg presents the Holiday Lights display, exclusively designed for Lawrenceburg's Civic Park, which will be on display all winter long for your viewing enjoyment. Put the Winter Wonderland events on your bucket list as Lawrenceburg features destination dining, premier events, unique shopping experiences and award-winning parks.
WKRC
Interim Chief Teresa Theetge named Cincinnati Police Chief
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Teresa Theetge is set to become the first woman to lead the department on a permanent basis. Theetge has been a Cincinnati Police officer for more than 30 years. She took over the job on an interim basis in February when Eliot Isaac retired. She had risen...
WKRC
Northside burger restaurant opens second location inside craft brewery
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Northside burger joint just opened its second restaurant location inside of a Cincinnati craft brewery. Tickle Pickle, which first opened on Hamilton Avenue in Northside in 2015, opened its second location inside of Listermann Brewing Co. at 1621 Dana Ave. in Evanston on Nov. 28.
WKRC
Former Reds pitcher Tom Browning pleads guilty to OVI
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Former Reds pitcher Tom Browning pleaded guilty to an OVI charge in Brown County court Wednesday. Police say Browning driving on Sunset Boulevard near West Grant Avenue in Georgetown on August 26, when his vehicle left the road and hit a tree and a house.
WKRC
Dorothy Lane Market gets final approval for Greater Cincinnati store
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - Plans for a Dorothy Lane Market, the gourmet grocer that has become a Dayton institution, continue to progress, with the project landing its final approval recently. Last week, the Mason Planning Commission approved the final development and landscaping plans for the market. This means officials...
WKRC
PLK Communities to develop 168-unit apartment project in Warren County
SPRINGBORO, Ohio (Cincinnati Business Courier) - One of Cincinnati's largest commercial real estate developers is underway on a $25 million project. PLK Communities is developing a 168-unit multifamily property, called Meribel, in Springboro. The project is expected to open next summer. Meribel, on Springs Boulevard in Springboro, will feature 80...
WKRC
Father accused of punching baby while assaulting the mother
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Sedamsville man is accused of punching his six-month-old baby while assaulting the mother. Police say William Stiver punched a woman, bit her face and hurt her hand on Saturday. She was holding that baby when Stiver allegedly punched the baby in the head. Then when police...
