Erlanger, KY

WKRC

School bus and SUV collide in Millvale

MILLVALE, Ohio (WKRC) - A school bus and an SUV collided in Millvale Wednesday afternoon. Witnesses said the SUV ran a red light and struck the school bus at Beekman and Westwood Northern Boulevard/Hopple. There were reportedly no injuries. Parents could pick their children up at the scene. No word...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Bloom OTR has special drag shows for the holidays

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The holiday season is all about finding that extra sparkle. And who can do that better than drag queens? The performers of Bloom OTR; Jessica Dimon, Sasha, Nichelle Kartier, and Anastahzia, talk about their upcoming shows.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Taste of Belgium moving to new Cincinnati location

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Cincinnati-based Taste of Belgium will soon reopen its doors near the University of Cincinnati – though it won’t be in the same space it formerly occupied. The popular Belgian waffle destination has signed a lease at the Verge, located at 165 W. McMillan...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Local village mayor dies unexpectedly at 63

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The mayor of a local village has died unexpectedly at the age of 63. Mayor Joseph Anneken lived in Elmwood Place his entire life, his obituary says. He was a machinist for 45 years and had also served on the village council for several years. The obituary...
ELMWOOD PLACE, OH
WKRC

Local dairy farm finds success in online sales

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - New Horizon Farm and Dairy is staying afloat, thanks to a business plan by the operators' then 16 year-old daughter. New Horizon is a family-owned business in Clinton County, who almost closed its doors in 2018. Maggie Mathews, now 19, came up with the idea to sell their product online after returning from a school trip.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WKRC

UC pharmacy resident gives the ultimate gift through Be the Match

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A cancer survivor is getting a great holiday gift this year thanks to a pharmacy resident at the University of Cincinnati. Eight years ago, Matthew Weaver signed up with Be the Match when he was just starting his pharmacy education. A few weeks ago, he got the call.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Holiday Lights at Lawrenceburg Civic Park

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WKRC) - Tis the season... The City of Lawrenceburg presents the Holiday Lights display, exclusively designed for Lawrenceburg's Civic Park, which will be on display all winter long for your viewing enjoyment. Put the Winter Wonderland events on your bucket list as Lawrenceburg features destination dining, premier events, unique shopping experiences and award-winning parks.
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
WKRC

Interim Chief Teresa Theetge named Cincinnati Police Chief

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Teresa Theetge is set to become the first woman to lead the department on a permanent basis. Theetge has been a Cincinnati Police officer for more than 30 years. She took over the job on an interim basis in February when Eliot Isaac retired. She had risen...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Northside burger restaurant opens second location inside craft brewery

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Northside burger joint just opened its second restaurant location inside of a Cincinnati craft brewery. Tickle Pickle, which first opened on Hamilton Avenue in Northside in 2015, opened its second location inside of Listermann Brewing Co. at 1621 Dana Ave. in Evanston on Nov. 28.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Former Reds pitcher Tom Browning pleads guilty to OVI

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Former Reds pitcher Tom Browning pleaded guilty to an OVI charge in Brown County court Wednesday. Police say Browning driving on Sunset Boulevard near West Grant Avenue in Georgetown on August 26, when his vehicle left the road and hit a tree and a house.
GEORGETOWN, OH
WKRC

Dorothy Lane Market gets final approval for Greater Cincinnati store

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - Plans for a Dorothy Lane Market, the gourmet grocer that has become a Dayton institution, continue to progress, with the project landing its final approval recently. Last week, the Mason Planning Commission approved the final development and landscaping plans for the market. This means officials...
DAYTON, OH
WKRC

PLK Communities to develop 168-unit apartment project in Warren County

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (Cincinnati Business Courier) - One of Cincinnati's largest commercial real estate developers is underway on a $25 million project. PLK Communities is developing a 168-unit multifamily property, called Meribel, in Springboro. The project is expected to open next summer. Meribel, on Springs Boulevard in Springboro, will feature 80...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Father accused of punching baby while assaulting the mother

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Sedamsville man is accused of punching his six-month-old baby while assaulting the mother. Police say William Stiver punched a woman, bit her face and hurt her hand on Saturday. She was holding that baby when Stiver allegedly punched the baby in the head. Then when police...
CINCINNATI, OH

