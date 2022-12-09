Read full article on original website
Indiana man arrested in Henry County for stealing semi-truck
Henry County, IA- An Indiana man was arrested Saturday in Henry County after stealing a semi-truck. 33-year-old Jerad Peach of Indiana is charged with First-Degree Theft, Operating Under the Influence, Driving without a Commercial Motor Vehicle License, Driving with No Valid Divers License, Improper Rear Lamps, and Failure to Yield to an Emergency Vehicle.
Woman charged with driving under the influence after crash in Henry County
Henry Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A 35-year-old woman was arrested after Henry County Sheriff’s Office say she drove under the influence of alcohol. Nyla St.Clair, of Mount Pleasant, was charged with Driving While Under The Influence Of Alcohol,2nd Offense, No SR-22 Insurance as required, Driving While Revoked, and was also given a citation for Failure to Maintain Control, according to officials.
Indiana man charged with stealing semi arrested in Henry Co., Iowa
Doug Cropper’s retirement will end a 14-year tenure at Genesis and a 41-year career in healthcare that began in 1981. A list of Holiday events happening in the QCA. Clinton county is recycling real or natural Christmas trees. 1 hurt after shooting in Rock Island. Updated: 6 hours ago.
Wanted Ottumwa man in serious condition after officer-involved shooting in Blakesburg
BLAKESBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - A wanted Ottumwa man is in the hospital in serious condition after being shot by law enforcement after officers said he was armed with a weapon while trying to escape from being arrested last week. Wapello County law enforcement said Charles Hall, 35, of Ottumwa, is...
Cedar Rapids woman convicted of killing boyfriend will not serve more jail time
Iowa City and hookah bar reach temporary agreement over increased police calls. Iowa City and the owners of a hookah bar reached a temporary agreement in an effort to stop crime in the area. US lawmakers push for executive order to give rail workers paid sick leave. Updated: 5 hours...
Marengo Police: Sprinkler system in C6-Zero facility not activated
MARENGO, Iowa (KCRG) - Marengo Police are still looking for the cause of the explosion in an industrial building last Thursday. According to officials, they know a crew was working on a conveyor system when the explosion happened, but are not sure at this time if that was the cause.
Truck Theft Halted By Henry County Sheriff’s Office
On Saturday at approximately 4:24 a.m. the Henry County Sheriff’s Office performed a routine traffic stop on a truck for failing to display taillights. Following an investigation, it was discovered that the blue, 2005 International semi, was stolen from the Quincy, Illinois area. The driver, 33-year-old, Jerad Dean Peach...
Sigourney man reportedly gave brother’s name when stopped for traffic violation
A Sigourney man who allegedly gave his brother’s name when stopped for a traffic violation to avoid being jailed for missing a court date got arrested anyway when the brother’s driving privileges were barred. The incident occurred in Tiffin at around 5:15am last Thursday. 25-year-old Adam Fry of...
Cedar Rapids man cited after single vehicle accident in Keokuk
Keokuk, IA- The Keokuk Police Department has cited a Cedar Rapids man following a single-vehicle accident. The Daily Gate City reports that, on Thursday, December 8th, 30-year-old Dakota Lee Rogers of Cedar Rapids was driving a pickup truck northbound in the 200 block of Carbide Lane. Rogers then blacked out...
The Odds of a White Christmas in Eastern Iowa Will Surprise You
If you talk to almost any Iowan who dislikes snow, winter, and cold, they'll likely agree that they'll put up with those things for two days each year: Christmas Eve and Christmas day. After that, they're ready to say adios to the snow and cold. While most Hallmark movies show...
Northeast Iowa man with empty Natty Light cans in his pickup truck allegedly tells State Patrol he was rushing to UIHC due to girlfriend’s surgery
A northeast Iowa man who authorities say had a 12-pack of beer and empty beer cans in his truck allegedly claimed he was rushing to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics because his girlfriend was having surgery. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 41-year-old Jacob Eitel of Hawkeye was...
Gunman shoots self in Iowa City Court Street parking ramp incident
Content warning: This article references gun violence and suicide. A man is in stable condition after a shooting incident in the Court Street parking ramp just south of downtown Iowa City Monday afternoon. Law enforcement surrounded the area of the ramp quickly, establishing a one-block perimeter and ordering nearby locations,...
10 houses to be 3D printed in Muscatine
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Muscatine is partnering with local housing organizations, nonprofits, and Muscatine Community College to 3D print 10 homes in 2023. City officials detailed the plans in a Tuesday morning press conference. Muscatine County will be one of the first locations in the state with 3D-printed homes when completed.
IC Police: Suspect shot himself during parking ramp standoff
Iowa City Police say an armed suspect shot himself during a standoff with police in a Riverfront Crossings parking ramp. According to an ICPD news release, at approximately 2 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a welfare check at the Court Street Parking Ramp bus depot. Information received by police indicated a man was possibly armed and that a woman and children were involved.
Iowa City woman charged with assault after downtown incident
A woman who told police she didn’t care if she got arrested for assault was taken into custody for an assault that happened overnight in downtown Iowa City. Police say the incident occurred just after 1am at Gabe’s on East Washington Street. 21-year-old Raven Davenport of Westwinds Drive and the victim reportedly got into an exchange of words because Davenport believed the victim got in her personal space. Davenport then allegedly proceeded to make threats and then assault the victim by hitting her in the face.
Report: First responders had been trying to determine which chemicals were stored at site of Marengo blast in weeks leading up to explosion
Marengo’s police chief says first responders had been unsuccessfully trying to determine which chemicals were stored at the site of an explosion that sent nearly a half-dozen people to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Marengo Police Chief Ben Gray told The Cedar Rapids Gazette that the owners...
The Best ‘Expensive’ Restaurant in Iowa is Here in the Corridor
The next time you're looking for a place to do a little "fine dining," there's a great restaurant in Iowa City that should be at the top of your list!. The website Eat This recently published a list with the best expensive restaurants in all 50 states, and I was surprised to see that an Eastern Iowa restaurant was the pick for our state. I just assumed that Iowa's best "expensive" restaurant would be in Des Moines!
Police: Ottumwa Man Participated in Armed Robbery
An Ottumwa man was arrested for taking part in an alleged armed robbery last month. 20-year-old Dakota Derby has been charged with first-degree robbery, a Class B felony. Court records say on November 22nd, Derby and multiple co-conspirators planned a meeting with the victims. According to authorities, Derby and an...
Transient accused of harassing City of Iowa City employee
A transient faces charges that he’s been harassing an employee of the City of Iowa City. According to arrest records, just after 3:15pm on December 1st 52-year-old Joseph Purdy was seen outside the Rec Center on South Gilbert Street yelling at windows to offices used by city staffers. When...
Police: Muscatine man found dead after domestic disturbance Thursday
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A Muscatine man is dead after an investigation into a domestic disturbance Thursday night, according to police. The Muscatine Police Department began investigating an allegation of a domestic disturbance between a man and woman, that had previously dated on Thursday about 6:24 p.m., according to a media release.
