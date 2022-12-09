I was very recently diagnosed with early breast cancer. The prognosis is very favorable. The cancer is hormone receptor-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer and appears to be confined to the breast. I will need surgery and possibly additional treatment. As is the case for many people after a cancer diagnosis, I’m in a waiting period right now and there are things we don’t know. But thanks to research funded by NCI, answers about the treatment that’s best for me will come in time.

