Portage, MI

WWMT

New restaurant to open in vacant Arcadia Brewing company location

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Three years after Arcadia Ales closed in downtown Kalamazoo, it appears a new restaurant will soon take over the space. From last year: Plans for new restaurant at former Kalamazoo brewery site have stalled. Now hiring signs are posted on the property, and an application found...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo Public Safety discusses hiring challenges, incentives

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is hiring more public safety officers to patrol our streets. The hiring process happens three times a year for a two-week period. Previous Coverage: Kalamazoo Public Safety to accept applications through Dec. 23rd. As of Tuesday, police have received 35...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Chapel near Hillside Cemetery expected to be torn down

PLAINWELL, Mich. — Folks who drive on M-43 past the Hillside Cemetery near Plainwell noticed Wednesday that an excavator and a dumpster were near the chapel. The chapel is expected to be torn down due to building's condition with lead paint peeling off and rot on the inside, according to a long-time cemetery employee.
PLAINWELL, MI
WWMT

New downtown Allegan business receives Michigan small business grant

ALLEGAN, Mich. — A new business is expected to open in Downtown Allegan. The City of Allegan announced Wednesday that Heronmark, a small local business, will serve the community in the coming years. Owners Ben and Katelyn Ramsey are expecting to construct a modern and fresh interior layout that...
ALLEGAN, MI
WWMT

18-year-old in stolen car leads police on a two-county, high-speed chase

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An 18-year-old man faces charges after leading Kalamazoo County deputies and Battle Creek police officers on a chase Sunday afternoon. The chase began in Kalamazoo with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety and a stolen car from Battle Creek, but the chase was turned over to Kalamazoo County Sheriff's deputies once the driver made their way onto eastbound I-94, according to the Battle Creek Police Department.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Grand Rapids Police Department K-9 Eli continues recovery

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police K-9 Eli is continuing on his path to recovery. In an update Tuesday, Eli is continuing to recover at home, but needed some additional staples to keep his wounds secure, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department in a post to Facebook.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo area gas prices continue to drop, experts say

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Gas prices across the country are continuing on a downward trend. In Kalamazoo, gas prices have dropped by 22 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.38 per gallon, according to GasBuddy in their weekly update. Gas prices dropping: "Don't be in a hurry to...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Edwardsburg bus driver shortage leads to remote learning day

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WSBT) — Students at Edwardsburg Public schools were not in school today and will not be tomorrow, either. EPS announced earlier that students will have remote learning Wednesday. This comes after school was cancelled Tuesday because the school system didn't have enough bus drivers due to illness.
EDWARDSBURG, MI
WWMT

Kitchen fire leads to death of 47-year-old man in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 47-year-old man has died days after a fire at a Grand Rapids home Thursday, according to the Grand Rapids Fire Department. The fire was on the 1200 block of Lafayette Avenue NE. Firefighters reported smoke coming from the back of two-story home. The fire...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Discrimination charges filed against Grand Rapids Police regarding two children

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Civil Rights announced a second round of discrimination charges against the Grand Rapids Police Department Wednesday. The department has faced scrutiny following the killing of Patrick Lyoya in April, but civil rights officials said concerns about bias and discrimination have followed the department for years.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo Public Safety to accept applications through Dec. 23rd

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety has launched a new hiring campaign. KDPS has opened the application process for “Public Safety Officer” positions until 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 23rd. Applications may be submitted online at the following websites:. City of Kalamazoo employment opportunities website.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Portage Public Safety uses virtual reality to practice de-escalation skills

PORTAGE, Mich. — The Portage Department of Public Safety is implementing a new training system called "Apex Officer" that allows officers to train for real scenarios in a virtual reality. The training allows police to create unique scenarios each time and train to de-escalate situations. The system can put...
PORTAGE, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo's Haymarket Event Center among list of state grant winners

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo's Haymarket Event Center was awarded thousands in funding through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, or MEDC, Match on Main grant program, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “Michigan’s small businesses and traditional downtowns are the heart of our communities, and with today’s Match on Main grants,...
KALAMAZOO, MI

