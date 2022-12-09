Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WWMT
New restaurant to open in vacant Arcadia Brewing company location
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Three years after Arcadia Ales closed in downtown Kalamazoo, it appears a new restaurant will soon take over the space. From last year: Plans for new restaurant at former Kalamazoo brewery site have stalled. Now hiring signs are posted on the property, and an application found...
WWMT
Kalamazoo Public Safety discusses hiring challenges, incentives
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is hiring more public safety officers to patrol our streets. The hiring process happens three times a year for a two-week period. Previous Coverage: Kalamazoo Public Safety to accept applications through Dec. 23rd. As of Tuesday, police have received 35...
WWMT
Chapel near Hillside Cemetery expected to be torn down
PLAINWELL, Mich. — Folks who drive on M-43 past the Hillside Cemetery near Plainwell noticed Wednesday that an excavator and a dumpster were near the chapel. The chapel is expected to be torn down due to building's condition with lead paint peeling off and rot on the inside, according to a long-time cemetery employee.
WWMT
Firefighters from 10 stations battle machinery fire at commercial business
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Crews from 10 local fire departments traveled to Lawndale Avenue in Kalamazoo to tackle flames coming from the roof of a business. Police news: 18-year-old in stolen car leads police on a two-county, high-speed chase. Machinery ductwork at Landscape Forms sparked a fire that extended into...
WWMT
New downtown Allegan business receives Michigan small business grant
ALLEGAN, Mich. — A new business is expected to open in Downtown Allegan. The City of Allegan announced Wednesday that Heronmark, a small local business, will serve the community in the coming years. Owners Ben and Katelyn Ramsey are expecting to construct a modern and fresh interior layout that...
WWMT
18-year-old in stolen car leads police on a two-county, high-speed chase
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An 18-year-old man faces charges after leading Kalamazoo County deputies and Battle Creek police officers on a chase Sunday afternoon. The chase began in Kalamazoo with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety and a stolen car from Battle Creek, but the chase was turned over to Kalamazoo County Sheriff's deputies once the driver made their way onto eastbound I-94, according to the Battle Creek Police Department.
WWMT
Grand Rapids Police Department K-9 Eli continues recovery
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police K-9 Eli is continuing on his path to recovery. In an update Tuesday, Eli is continuing to recover at home, but needed some additional staples to keep his wounds secure, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department in a post to Facebook.
WWMT
Kalamazoo area gas prices continue to drop, experts say
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Gas prices across the country are continuing on a downward trend. In Kalamazoo, gas prices have dropped by 22 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.38 per gallon, according to GasBuddy in their weekly update. Gas prices dropping: "Don't be in a hurry to...
WWMT
Teens arrested after chase involving four stolen cars in Gaines Township
GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two teenagers face time behind bars after being arrested in a Gaines Township chase involving four stolen cars, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. The incident happened at 3:15 a.m. when deputies patrolling the area of 60th Street near Kalamazoo Avenue saw three cars,...
WWMT
Edwardsburg bus driver shortage leads to remote learning day
EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WSBT) — Students at Edwardsburg Public schools were not in school today and will not be tomorrow, either. EPS announced earlier that students will have remote learning Wednesday. This comes after school was cancelled Tuesday because the school system didn't have enough bus drivers due to illness.
WWMT
Wayland woman in critical condition after crash in Georgetown Township, deputies say
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 51-year-old Wayland woman is in critical condition after a car crash in Ottawa County, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened around 9:15 p.m. Monday on Fillmore Street and 48th Avenue in Georgetown Township. The woman ran a red light...
WWMT
Kitchen fire leads to death of 47-year-old man in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 47-year-old man has died days after a fire at a Grand Rapids home Thursday, according to the Grand Rapids Fire Department. The fire was on the 1200 block of Lafayette Avenue NE. Firefighters reported smoke coming from the back of two-story home. The fire...
WWMT
"Apex Officer:" Portage Department of Public Safety launches new virtual reality training
PORTAGE, Mich. — Training at the Portage Department of Public Safety got a new upgrade. Portage Department of Public Safety - Police Division launched an immersive virtual reality training program called "Apex Officer" Tuesday, according to public safety officers. Community focused: First responders in Portage help a local food...
WWMT
Discrimination charges filed against Grand Rapids Police regarding two children
LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Civil Rights announced a second round of discrimination charges against the Grand Rapids Police Department Wednesday. The department has faced scrutiny following the killing of Patrick Lyoya in April, but civil rights officials said concerns about bias and discrimination have followed the department for years.
WWMT
Kalamazoo Public Safety to accept applications through Dec. 23rd
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety has launched a new hiring campaign. KDPS has opened the application process for “Public Safety Officer” positions until 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 23rd. Applications may be submitted online at the following websites:. City of Kalamazoo employment opportunities website.
WWMT
Portage Public Safety uses virtual reality to practice de-escalation skills
PORTAGE, Mich. — The Portage Department of Public Safety is implementing a new training system called "Apex Officer" that allows officers to train for real scenarios in a virtual reality. The training allows police to create unique scenarios each time and train to de-escalate situations. The system can put...
WWMT
Berrien County deputies spread holiday cheer with annual 'Shop with a Cop'
NILES, Mich. — The Berrien County Sheriff's Office assisted 11 families and 37 children Saturday, during their annual Shop with a Cop program. Holiday season: First responders in Portage help a local food pantry. With the help of about $7,400 in donations, area children in need were able to...
WWMT
Kalamazoo's Haymarket Event Center among list of state grant winners
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo's Haymarket Event Center was awarded thousands in funding through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, or MEDC, Match on Main grant program, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “Michigan’s small businesses and traditional downtowns are the heart of our communities, and with today’s Match on Main grants,...
WWMT
Grand Rapids police find similarities in many armed robberies from late November
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For about a week in late November, the Grand Rapids Police Department received reports of multiple armed robberies that shared some similarities, police said. Five armed robberies happened between Nov. 23 and Nov. 30 throughout the city, according to the department. After an investigation, the...
WWMT
National Fire Protection Association alerts residents of fire risk during the holidays
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The National Fire Protection Association wants to alert residents to the potential risks of fires around Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Many traditions of the holidays such as trees, decorations, and meals are all potential fire hazards that contribute to an increase in house fires each year.
Comments / 0