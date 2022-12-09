Elton John Quits Twitter Due To 'Unchecked' Misinformation

Photo: Getty Images

The Rocket Man himself has left Twitter. Elton John made the announcement this morning (December 9), citing the platform's "recent change in policy which will allow misinformation to flourish unchecked."

The news follows Tesla CEO Elon Musk 's purchase of the social media company back in October, which has caused Twitter to come under fire. Some believe Musk's commitment to free speech has allowed hate speech and misinformation to run rampid on the platform .

John made the announcement in a Tweet." All my life I’ve tried to use music to bring people together," he wrote. "Yet it saddens me to see how misinformation is now being used to divide our world. I’ve decided to no longer use Twitter, given their recent change in policy which will allow misinformation to flourish unchecked."

John is not the first well-known musician to leave Twitter. Nine Inch Nails ' Trent Reznor announcing his departure last month, citing Musk as a reason for him leaving. "We don't need the arrogance of the billionaire class to feel like they can just come in and solve everything," he said.

Jack White left the site last week, citing Twitter's new stance on moderation. Before his exit, White addressed Musk directly. "Perhaps you're learning how harmful it can be when you let dangerous, hateful people say whatever they want on your stage," White said in an Instagram post. "Do the right thing Elon and don't provide other hate mongers a stage."