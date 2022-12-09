ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey 101.5

2 men found dead in NJ auto service garage

PAULSBORO – Two men found dead in a garage Tuesday were likely killed by carbon monoxide poisoning. Family members told 6 ABC Action News that Allen Nichols and Lloyd Campbell were in the garage that houses Campbell Towing and Auto Service, a long-time family business, on Monroe Avenue. A customer found them after knocking on the garage's door and got no answer.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Two teens arrested for Trenton shooting

TRENTON, NJ – Two teens have been arrested and charged for a shooting that sent one male victim to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds last Monday. Trenton Police Department officers responded to 1010 Liberty Street on Monday at approximately 8:00 pm after being alerted to 10 gunshots by the city’s Shot Spotter gunfire alert system. Detectives reported that the victim suffered several gunshot wounds to his lower extremities. As a result of the investigation, SRT detectives were able to identify two juvenile offenders as the suspects. Arrest warrants were issued for the juvenile offenders for Criminal Attempt Homicide and The post Two teens arrested for Trenton shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
TRENTON, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD: Dawn raid on Staten Island finds woman in bathroom with backpack of cocaine

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A woman was caught in the bathroom with a backpack containing drugs during the raid of her home in Graniteville, authorities allege. Bridgette Browning, 55, was arrested after police armed with a search warrant swarmed her home on Van Riper Street on Dec. 1 around 6 a.m., according to the criminal complaint, which was based on an investigation by Narcotics Borough Staten Island.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Daily Voice

Passaic Man, 19, Shot Dead In Clifton

A 19-year-old Passaic man was shot dead in Clifton before dawn Monday, authorities confirmed. Ariel Henriquez was brought to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center with a gunshot wound via private vehicle shortly before 4 a.m. Dec. 12, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Clifton Police Chief Thomas Rinaldi said.
CLIFTON, NJ
Shore News Network

Teen charged for gun, crack cocaine possession after foot chase in Trenton

TRENTON, NJ – Police in Trenton have arrested Najere K. Saunders, 19, after a brief foot chase Thursday in Trenton. The Trenton Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit Detectives received information about Saunders having a handgun in the area of Tyler and Benton, on Thursday. Detectives said Saunders fled when he noticed their presence as they were watching him. Officers pursued him on foot after he failed to stop and obey commands by officers. He discarded a handgun during the foot pursuit. Eventually, he was captured and arrested. The handgun was found to be a Ruger .9mm semiautomatic handgun which was The post Teen charged for gun, crack cocaine possession after foot chase in Trenton appeared first on Shore News Network.
TRENTON, NJ
