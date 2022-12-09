Read full article on original website
2 men found dead in NJ auto service garage
PAULSBORO – Two men found dead in a garage Tuesday were likely killed by carbon monoxide poisoning. Family members told 6 ABC Action News that Allen Nichols and Lloyd Campbell were in the garage that houses Campbell Towing and Auto Service, a long-time family business, on Monroe Avenue. A customer found them after knocking on the garage's door and got no answer.
Two teens arrested for Trenton shooting
TRENTON, NJ – Two teens have been arrested and charged for a shooting that sent one male victim to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds last Monday. Trenton Police Department officers responded to 1010 Liberty Street on Monday at approximately 8:00 pm after being alerted to 10 gunshots by the city’s Shot Spotter gunfire alert system. Detectives reported that the victim suffered several gunshot wounds to his lower extremities. As a result of the investigation, SRT detectives were able to identify two juvenile offenders as the suspects. Arrest warrants were issued for the juvenile offenders for Criminal Attempt Homicide and The post Two teens arrested for Trenton shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Teen Left To Die In Roadway After Car Thief Flips Vehicle In Philadelphia: Police
A teenager is dead and a suspect is on the run after a stolen car crashed on Roosevelt Boulevard in north Philadelphia, police tell Daily Voice. A 2021 Kia was headed north near the intersection with Rising Sun Avenue just before midnight on Monday, Dec. 12 when the driver ran a red light and rear-ended a Honda, the department said.
Holmdel officials adopt ordinance targeting perpetrators of vehicle thefts
HOLMDEL — The members of the Township Committee have adopted an ordinance that makes certain acts illegal when those acts are committed by individuals who may be planning to commit vehicle theft in Holmdel. During a meeting on Dec. 13, Mayor Greg Buontempo, Deputy Mayor D.J. Luccarelli, Committeeman Rocco...
Ex-Con Dealing Heroin, Cocaine Convicted Of Heartless Murder In Newark
A 28-year-old convicted drug dealer from Newark has been convicted of murder along with various drug and firearm charges for shooting a 29-year-old man in the head in 2019, authorities said. Darryl Watson was convicted on 10 counts of the various charges in connection with the Feb. 7, 2019 killing...
NJ woman, others, stole more than $160,000 from a 94-year-old victim in Old Saybrook, police say
OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) - A woman from New Jersey is one of three people accused of stealing $164,284 from a 94-year-old man in Old Saybrook. According to Old Saybrook police, Ashlee Crawford, 33, of Plainfield, NJ, fraudulently wrote and cashed checks she obtained from the victim’s account. Police...
Drug dealer convicted in Newark killing. He shot victim 11 times, authorities say.
A jury has convicted an Essex County man of murder and a slew of other charges for a shooting nearly four years ago that killed a 29-year-old Newark man, authorities said Tuesday. Darryl Watson, 28, of Newark, was convicted of first-degree murder for the fatal shooting of Fred Sims on...
Police: Mom Caught Shoplifting At Bergen Walmart Deliberately Drop-Kicks Baby, Shows No Remorse
A woman caught shoplifting at a Bergen County Walmart deliberately drop-kicked her baby across the floor while being taken into custody, then showed no remorse afterward, authorities said. It's difficult to comprehend -- and even harder to stomach -- if you’ve seen the video, which captured the assault at the...
Man arrested after picking up 46 pounds of weed in Pa., authorities say
A 52-year-old New York City man was arrested Monday in the Bethlehem area after picking a shipment containing 46 pounds of marijuana, the Pennsylvania attorney general’s office reports. Another law enforcement agency told an attorney general’s agent who works out of Allentown on drug cases that the shipment was...
NYPD: Dawn raid on Staten Island finds woman in bathroom with backpack of cocaine
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A woman was caught in the bathroom with a backpack containing drugs during the raid of her home in Graniteville, authorities allege. Bridgette Browning, 55, was arrested after police armed with a search warrant swarmed her home on Van Riper Street on Dec. 1 around 6 a.m., according to the criminal complaint, which was based on an investigation by Narcotics Borough Staten Island.
Passaic Man, 19, Shot Dead In Clifton
A 19-year-old Passaic man was shot dead in Clifton before dawn Monday, authorities confirmed. Ariel Henriquez was brought to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center with a gunshot wound via private vehicle shortly before 4 a.m. Dec. 12, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Clifton Police Chief Thomas Rinaldi said.
N.J. driver was drunk in transport van wreck that killed 20-year-old, officials allege
A New Jersey man has been charged after investigators alleged he was driving a transport van intoxicated at the time of a fatal crash, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said. Jose Manuel Garcia-Vazquez, 24, of New Brunswick, was arrested Saturday in the crash that killed 20-year-old New Brunswick resident Karen...
Prosecutor: NJ bank robber busted, parents and brother helped him hide
A 36-year-old Monmouth County man has been arrested in connection with a bank robbery this summer, Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald announced on Monday, while his family has been busted for helping him hideout. Michael Gaboff, of Millstone, was accused of entering a Chase bank along Route 27 in Franklin...
They Came In Through The Bathroom Window: Are Pair Nabbed By Paramus PD Part Of Burglary Ring?
A pair of burglars who were captured by Paramus police after they were spotted on security cameras may be part of a group of South American nationals who’ve been breaking into the homes of Asian victims, authorities said. The homeowner was out of state when his brother alerted police...
Burlington County Man, 39, Killed In Crash Near NJ Turnpike: State Police
A 39-year-old man from Burlington County was killed when he struck a tractor-trailer approaching the New Jersey Turnpike, authorities said. Marcos Cabrera, of Florence, crashed at 12:45 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12 at Interchange 10 in Edison, New Jersey State Police said. Family members shared their deep loss and despair on...
Alleged Atlantic City shooter who barricaded with kids was on parole and pretrial release
A Trenton man was on parole and on release with pending gun charges when he allegedly shot an Atlantic City man and then barricaded inside a home with four juveniles last week. Anthony Matthews, 31, also had 10 warrants out of multiple jurisdictions, Superior Court Judge Patricia Wild noted during...
Teen charged for gun, crack cocaine possession after foot chase in Trenton
TRENTON, NJ – Police in Trenton have arrested Najere K. Saunders, 19, after a brief foot chase Thursday in Trenton. The Trenton Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit Detectives received information about Saunders having a handgun in the area of Tyler and Benton, on Thursday. Detectives said Saunders fled when he noticed their presence as they were watching him. Officers pursued him on foot after he failed to stop and obey commands by officers. He discarded a handgun during the foot pursuit. Eventually, he was captured and arrested. The handgun was found to be a Ruger .9mm semiautomatic handgun which was The post Teen charged for gun, crack cocaine possession after foot chase in Trenton appeared first on Shore News Network.
Sussex County man sentenced for operating motor vehicle during license suspension, reckless driving
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County man was sentenced for operating motor vehicle during license suspension, and reckless driving, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Gabor Szilagyi, 59, of Sparta Township was sentenced on Dec. 8 before the Honorable Michael C. Gaus, J.S.C. at the...
Trenton man charged with robbing Dunkin Donuts in Lawrence Township
A 22-year-old Trenton man is facing multiple charges, including weapons offenses, after he allegedly robbed the Dunkin Donuts store on Princeton Avenue, according to the Lawrence Township Police Department. The man has been charged with robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a...
Man, 19, shot and killed in New Jersey
Police are investigating the shooting death of a 19-year-old man in New Jersey early Monday morning, authorities said.
