A Leaking Truck Got Stuck on Railroad Tracks in St. Cloud
(KNSI) – Firefighters were called to a truck stuck on railroad tracks in east St. Cloud on Tuesday morning. The St. Cloud Fire Department was called around 6:30 to East St. Germain Street for a commercial truck on the Burlington Northern Santa Fe tracks. The truck had a punctured fuel tank and was leaking. Officials say around 40 gallons of diesel fuel spilled.
St. Cloud Crews Getting Ready To Treat Icy Roads
(KNSI) – St. Cloud’s snowplow crews are gearing up to tackle the latest of what Old Man Winter is ready to throw at them. The National Weather Service predicts snow, sleet, rain and freezing rain starting Tuesday morning. Officials say a big part of keeping the community safe is trying to keep ice from building up on the roads. St. Cloud Assistant Public Works Director Brian Schoenecker says they mix an organic compound from sugar beets called Beet Heat to keep the streets safe. “We found that by using this product we actually can cut our salt usage down. So, we’re putting less rock salt on the roads and we’re still getting a very good treatment process going on with the snow and ice.”
Alleged Drunk Driving Suspect Pursued Across Much Of St. Cloud Area Monday Morning
(KNSI) — The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase that at one point went through several backyards and ended in a multi-vehicle crash. Police say the suspect was first spotted on County Road 4 in St. Wendel...
Minnesota schools announce Wednesday snow closures, e-learning days
After snow and an icestorm closed dozens of schools on Tuesday, more closures, e-learning days, and early starts/finishes are being announced ahead of Wednesday. A winter storm system is expected to continue throughout the week, with some of the heaviest snow set to fall on Tuesday night. Some parts of...
St. Cloud Downtown Summit Monday Night at River’s Edge Convention Center
(KNSI) — St. Cloud will hear from national experts on how St. Cloud can reshape its future on Monday evening. Speakers include strategist, investor and top 100 most influential urbanist Chris Leinberger who will offer their experiences and suggestions for the downtown district. He will be joined by the Assistant Director of the American Enterprise Institute’s Housing Center, Tobias Peter, who will offer his thoughts on housing market trends and policy.
St. Cloud Downtown Alliance Launches Survey on Perception of the City’s Center
(KNSI) – Fresh off the heels of a summit on revitalizing downtown St. Cloud, the Downtown Alliance has launched a survey to find out what people think of the city’s heart. Residents and visitors are encouraged to take the perception survey to help the Downtown Alliance gauge the perceptions of the city’s center. Questions are related to downtown activity, safety, parking, and the district’s future.
St. Cloud Area Lawyer Candidate for Judgeship
(KNSI) – A lawyer for several cities in Stearns County is a candidate to fill a soon-to-be vacant judgeship. Kristi Stanislawski is an attorney at Jovanovich, Dege & Athmann, PA. in St. Cloud, and is acting lead prosecutor for Cold Spring, Richmond, Kimball, and St. Stephen. Stanislawski serves on the Central Minnesota Legal Service’s board of directors, volunteers with the Children’s Law Center, and serves as a volunteer attorney with the Stearns-Benton County Pro Bono Legal Clinic.
Over $8 Million In Broadband Grants Will Improve Rural Internet Locally
(KNSI) – Central Minnesota is benefitting from a rural broadband push. Office of Broadband Development Executive Director Bree Maki says thousands of customers will soon be getting service. “More specifically to the St Cloud area, we are happy to say that more than $8.2 million will be invested in...
Fewer than 20% of Minnesotans are current on COVID-19 shots
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Fewer than 20% of Minnesotans are current on their COVID-19 shots ahead of the Christmas holiday, and health officials said Tuesday that that has them worried. “The numbers have been improving recently, and though this is better than the vast majority of the nation, it is...
