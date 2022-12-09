(KNSI) – St. Cloud’s snowplow crews are gearing up to tackle the latest of what Old Man Winter is ready to throw at them. The National Weather Service predicts snow, sleet, rain and freezing rain starting Tuesday morning. Officials say a big part of keeping the community safe is trying to keep ice from building up on the roads. St. Cloud Assistant Public Works Director Brian Schoenecker says they mix an organic compound from sugar beets called Beet Heat to keep the streets safe. “We found that by using this product we actually can cut our salt usage down. So, we’re putting less rock salt on the roads and we’re still getting a very good treatment process going on with the snow and ice.”

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO