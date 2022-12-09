ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
knsiradio.com

A Leaking Truck Got Stuck on Railroad Tracks in St. Cloud

(KNSI) – Firefighters were called to a truck stuck on railroad tracks in east St. Cloud on Tuesday morning. The St. Cloud Fire Department was called around 6:30 to East St. Germain Street for a commercial truck on the Burlington Northern Santa Fe tracks. The truck had a punctured fuel tank and was leaking. Officials say around 40 gallons of diesel fuel spilled.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
knsiradio.com

St. Cloud Crews Getting Ready To Treat Icy Roads

(KNSI) – St. Cloud’s snowplow crews are gearing up to tackle the latest of what Old Man Winter is ready to throw at them. The National Weather Service predicts snow, sleet, rain and freezing rain starting Tuesday morning. Officials say a big part of keeping the community safe is trying to keep ice from building up on the roads. St. Cloud Assistant Public Works Director Brian Schoenecker says they mix an organic compound from sugar beets called Beet Heat to keep the streets safe. “We found that by using this product we actually can cut our salt usage down. So, we’re putting less rock salt on the roads and we’re still getting a very good treatment process going on with the snow and ice.”
SAINT CLOUD, MN
9&10 News

86-Year-Old Pedestrian Hit and Killed By Car

Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office Deputies said that an 86-year-old Grawn man was hit and killed Sunday by a vehicle as he was walking north across US-31 South. Sheriff’s Office Deputies along with Blair Fire and EMS responded to US-31 South near State Street in Blair Township for the report of a vehicle that had struck a pedestrian.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
knsiradio.com

St. Cloud Downtown Summit Monday Night at River’s Edge Convention Center

(KNSI) — St. Cloud will hear from national experts on how St. Cloud can reshape its future on Monday evening. Speakers include strategist, investor and top 100 most influential urbanist Chris Leinberger who will offer their experiences and suggestions for the downtown district. He will be joined by the Assistant Director of the American Enterprise Institute’s Housing Center, Tobias Peter, who will offer his thoughts on housing market trends and policy.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
knsiradio.com

St. Cloud Downtown Alliance Launches Survey on Perception of the City’s Center

(KNSI) – Fresh off the heels of a summit on revitalizing downtown St. Cloud, the Downtown Alliance has launched a survey to find out what people think of the city’s heart. Residents and visitors are encouraged to take the perception survey to help the Downtown Alliance gauge the perceptions of the city’s center. Questions are related to downtown activity, safety, parking, and the district’s future.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
knsiradio.com

St. Cloud Area Lawyer Candidate for Judgeship

(KNSI) – A lawyer for several cities in Stearns County is a candidate to fill a soon-to-be vacant judgeship. Kristi Stanislawski is an attorney at Jovanovich, Dege & Athmann, PA. in St. Cloud, and is acting lead prosecutor for Cold Spring, Richmond, Kimball, and St. Stephen. Stanislawski serves on the Central Minnesota Legal Service’s board of directors, volunteers with the Children’s Law Center, and serves as a volunteer attorney with the Stearns-Benton County Pro Bono Legal Clinic.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
WTRF- 7News

Vehicle accident ties up traffic on Route 40

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – A vehicle accident Friday evening caused some traffic issues in St. Clairsville. The crash happened just past the Sheetz on Route 40. Traffic was stopped for a period in both directions, but did reopen, though the traffic was backed up for some time. Our crews on the scene tell us […]
SAINT CLAIRSVILLE, OH
Bring Me The News

Heavy snow brings multiple crashes to southern Minnesota roads

Heavy snow has impacted roads in southern Minnesota Friday morning, causing multiple vehicle spinouts, crashes and jackknifed semis. A snowstorm passed through the state Thursday night into Friday morning, with totals coming in higher than expected. While some parts near the Iowa border were expected to see a maximum of 6 inches, there are localized reports of 8 inches and more in some areas.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

BUSTED! MN Driver Was Going 107 MPH, Another Driver Wearing 2 ‘Right’ Shoes

'Tis the season for sober driving! The Minnesota State Patrol has been Tweeting this month almost nightly about recent arrests or citations of Minnesota drivers. Some of the Tweets are really crazy to read, like the person in Northern Minnesota who was going more than 100 miles an hour in a 60-mile-an-hour zone! This is the time of year to slow down, get to your holiday party, and get together safely!
MINNESOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

Fewer than 20% of Minnesotans are current on COVID-19 shots

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Fewer than 20% of Minnesotans are current on their COVID-19 shots ahead of the Christmas holiday, and health officials said Tuesday that that has them worried. “The numbers have been improving recently, and though this is better than the vast majority of the nation, it is...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy