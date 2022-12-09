ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Delivers His Long-Awaited Album 'Me vs. Myself'

By Tony M. Centeno
 5 days ago

Photo: Atlantic Records/Highbridge The Label

A Boogie Wit da Hoodie is making his comeback with his fourth studio album.

On Friday, December 9, the rapper, born Artist Dubose,https://www.instagram.com/p/ClvfUdgParW/ dropped off his new LP Me vs. Myself . His latest body of work contains 22 new songs including lead singles "Playa" featuring H.E.R. , "B.R.O (Better Ride Out)" with Roddy Ricch and "Take Shots" featuring Tory Lanez . The LP also features other fresh collaborations with Kodak Black , who reunited with A Boogie for "Water (Drowning Pt. 2)," G Herbo , Lil Durk and Don Q . A Boogie laid down fresh bars over production from Boi-1da, 30 Roc, Wheezy, NOVA WAV, OG Parker, Smash David, S. Dot , and more.

"You don't know your fans until you go touch-to-touch.. that's what this album is all about," Artist told The Breakfast Club on Friday morning. "This is the most touch-to-ctouch album im ever going to do when it comes down to it. Meeting fans, signing autographs and CD's. I'm going to 1000 people a day in-stores type s**t, back-to-back."

The 27-year-old, who just celebrated his birthday earlier this week, truly has been getting up-close and personal with his fans. On the night before his album dropped, A Boogie teamed up with Power 105.1 for an exclusive listening event on a party bus with fans. In addition to playing the album early, the rapper also showed up to Times Square for a surprise appearance. He was bombarded by a massive mob of fans who swarmed the car he arrived in. Check out videos of the chaotic scene and listen to the album below.

