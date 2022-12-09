ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winterville, NC

WITN

POLICE: Man shot in face by family member

SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina town say a man was shot in the face Tuesday night by a relative. The shooting happened in the 500 block of East 9th Street in Scotland Neck Tuesday night. Police said they learned the two were in a vehicle...
SCOTLAND NECK, NC
neusenews.com

Driver arrested after drunk driving tip received

On December 13, 2022, around 3:00 am, officers received a tip in reference to a drunk driver with a child in the vehicle. Officers located the vehicle, developed probably cause, and initiated a traffic stop. Officers determined the driver, Jonathan Turner (41) of Lenoir County, was intoxicated, and was in...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WITN

Three men arrested in Lenoir County operation

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Three people were arrested in Lenoir County as part of Operation Restore Lenoir. The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office says law enforcement raided the home of Tony Tucker at Dahlia Street in the Jackson Heights neighborhood on Wednesday as part of a drug investigation. Deputies...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina man facing additional charges in death of 2-year-old

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston man is facing additional charges in the death of a 2-year-old that happened earlier this month. Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Corbin Elijah Moore, 27, of 2927 Hazel Hill Rd. in Kinston. He is facing second-degree murder charges. The charges come after it was determined the child’s death […]
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Lenoir County man charged with murder in toddler’s death

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Lenoir County man is now facing a murder charge in connection with the death of a toddler earlier this month. Corbin Moore, 27, was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder and is jailed in Duplin County under no bond. Moore was originally arrested on Dec....
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Craven County’s latest drug operation leads to 24 arrests

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday morning the arrest of two dozen people on drug and illegal weapons charges. Sheriff Chip Hughes continues to make the message clear with each announcement: don’t come to Craven County to conduct illegal activity. Hughes said in Wednesday morning’s press conference this latest […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Nearly $750,000 seized, 24 charged in Craven Co. investigation

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Law enforcement in one part of the East say it is seeing a gradual improvement in the fight against the sale of illegal drugs. Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes shared an update on the quarterly drug investigation Wednesday. Hughes says from the end of August...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

POLICE: Man wanted for shooting at officers after crashing vehicle

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city are searching for a man they say drove away from a traffic stop, crashed into an apartment building, and then fired shots at officers following him. The Greenville Police Department says 31-year-old Duane Cotton, of Farmville, is wanted for felony...
GREENVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Structure fire breaks out in Pitt County, no one injured

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — A structure fire broke out in Pitt County Monday night, Dec. 12, 2022. It happened on U.S. 13 near Ballards Crossroads Road. The Red Oak Community Rural Fire Department responded to the scene, along with Bell Arthur Fire Department, Falkland VFD, Bell Arthur EMS and Pitt County EMS.
PITT COUNTY, NC

