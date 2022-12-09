Read full article on original website
Popular retail store chain opens another new location in North Carolina with job openings availableKristen WaltersTarboro, NC
Female Inmate Stabs Guard With Ice PickDee F. CeeWashington, NC
Two Long Lost Sisters Find Each Other from Ancestry DNA Testing and Spend Their First Thanksgiving Together in 2022Zack LoveChocowinity, NC
WITN
POLICE: Lenoir County man drunk with three-year-old child in vehicle
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police say they arrested a man early this morning for drunk driving and found a toddler in the vehicle. Jonathan Turner was charged with driving while impaired, child abuse, and carrying a concealed gun. Police said around 3:00 a.m. they received a tip that a...
WITN
POLICE: Man shot in face by family member
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina town say a man was shot in the face Tuesday night by a relative. The shooting happened in the 500 block of East 9th Street in Scotland Neck Tuesday night. Police said they learned the two were in a vehicle...
WITN
AUTOPSY: Rocky Mount homicide victim found in car was 12 weeks pregnant
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - An autopsy has revealed that one of the two victims found dead in a car earlier this month was 12 weeks pregnant. The Rocky Mount Police Department says the North Carolina Medical Examiners’ Office’s autopsy revealed Destiny Wiggins was 12 weeks pregnant at the time of her death.
neusenews.com
WITN
Three men arrested in Lenoir County operation
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Three people were arrested in Lenoir County as part of Operation Restore Lenoir. The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office says law enforcement raided the home of Tony Tucker at Dahlia Street in the Jackson Heights neighborhood on Wednesday as part of a drug investigation. Deputies...
wcti12.com
Man arrested for possession of stolen gun, marijuana after traffic stop
KINSTON, Lenoir County — A man was arrested on multiple gun and illegal drug related charges after a traffic stop in Kinston. A search by K9 Brix found marijuana and what turned out to be a stolen handgun. John McClain Jr., 20, of Deep Run, was charged with:. Possession...
Zebulon police officer shot at community park; woman in custody after pursuit into Johnston Co.
Emergency crews responded to a call of an "officer down" just after 10 p.m. at Zebulon Community Park on Arendell Avenue.
NC police warn of fake $20 and $100 bills; Duo sought after Ulta store recently hit
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Police Department is getting reports of counterfeit money being used at local businesses. The police department said officers are looking for two people who are being accused of using fake bills at a local Ulta store. “Not only did they walk away with hundreds of dollars of cosmetics, but […]
WITN
Lenoir County man charged with murder in toddler’s death
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Lenoir County man is now facing a murder charge in connection with the death of a toddler earlier this month. Corbin Moore, 27, was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder and is jailed in Duplin County under no bond. Moore was originally arrested on Dec....
Craven County’s latest drug operation leads to 24 arrests
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday morning the arrest of two dozen people on drug and illegal weapons charges. Sheriff Chip Hughes continues to make the message clear with each announcement: don’t come to Craven County to conduct illegal activity. Hughes said in Wednesday morning’s press conference this latest […]
wcti12.com
Victim of fatal fire identified, cause still under investigation
La GRANGE, Lenoir County — A woman who died as a result of a fire in Lenoir County has now been identified as 54-year-old Faith LaFlamme. Investigators are waiting for autopsy results to determine the cause of death. The fire appears to have been accidental but the exact cause...
WYFF4.com
'Troubling' allegations lead to 2 Upstate assisted living home employees being fired, facility says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Two employees at an assisted-living facility in Greenville, South Carolina, were fired after "troubling and serious allegations regarding the mistreatment of residents by an employee" were reported. Officials at the Oaks at Chanticleer said they were made aware of the allegations on Tuesday. They said in...
WITN
Nearly $750,000 seized, 24 charged in Craven Co. investigation
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Law enforcement in one part of the East say it is seeing a gradual improvement in the fight against the sale of illegal drugs. Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes shared an update on the quarterly drug investigation Wednesday. Hughes says from the end of August...
WITN
POLICE: Man wanted for shooting at officers after crashing vehicle
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city are searching for a man they say drove away from a traffic stop, crashed into an apartment building, and then fired shots at officers following him. The Greenville Police Department says 31-year-old Duane Cotton, of Farmville, is wanted for felony...
Man shot in ‘lower extremities’ at used car dealership, Nash County deputies say
Nash County deputies say they're investigating after a man was shot in the 'lower extremities' at a used car dealership Friday afternoon.
'Now I've hit a man.' Driver shaken up after striking pedestrian in Johnston County
SMITHFIELD, N.C. — WRAL News spoke to the driver who hit a man early Monday morning. The crash occurred around 1 a.m. on N.C. Highway 210, outside of Smithfield. The driver hit a pedestrian who had been walking in the road. The person who was hit was transported to WakeMed with what appeared to be serious injuries.
wcti12.com
Structure fire breaks out in Pitt County, no one injured
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — A structure fire broke out in Pitt County Monday night, Dec. 12, 2022. It happened on U.S. 13 near Ballards Crossroads Road. The Red Oak Community Rural Fire Department responded to the scene, along with Bell Arthur Fire Department, Falkland VFD, Bell Arthur EMS and Pitt County EMS.
