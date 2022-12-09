ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slash's Son's Band's New Single 'Sounds Nothing Like Guns N’ Roses'

By Logan DeLoye
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash’s son London Hudson plays drums for S8nt Elektric , and they just released a new song. According to Louder Sound , the single is a "power-pop" anthem that sounds "nothing like Guns N’ Roses." S8nt Elektric were formed in 2021 and have since opened for large acts including Metallica.

In an interview with Brave Words , Hudson mentioned that he can play the guitar but prefers playing the drums because he doesn't "want to live in my Dad's shadow." Hudson hopes to inspire a new generation of music listeners .

"I do play a little guitar but drums is my main passion, it really called me just because I didn’t want to f***ing live in my dad’s shadow. I don’t think I can get better than him if I played guitar. I’m not trying to. I’m just trying to do my own thing, have fun, and hopefully people gel with what I do. No one’s gonna take our parents’ places. That’s not my battle; I don’t want that. I've got too many other people to take over. What they did is f***ing awesome, it’s gonna be there forever, but so will we. We’re just trying to do something for the new generation, inspire what happened in the ‘80s and ‘90s with those bands with a new generation of kids," he shared during the interview.

Louder Sound mentioned that before playing drums with S8nt Elektric, Hudson played for Suspect208 with son's of "late Stone Temple Pilots singer Scott Weiland and Metallica bassist Rob Trujillo."

Listen to S8nt Elektric's latest single, "All I Do" at iHeart.com .

