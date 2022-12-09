We’ll be watching our western and northern counties for slippery roads today as sleet or an icy mix will develop. The rest of the area will see rain or a mix, but temperatures will be warm enough to keep the roads in good shape. The high will be in the upper 30s. Gusty winds out of the E/SE from 15-35 miles per hour.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 8 HOURS AGO