‘Christmas in the Mansion’ event at the Rahr-West Art Museum in Manitowoc
(WFRV) – A new addition to the Rahr-West Art Musuem makes it more accessible to all and there’s an event coming up that you won’t want to miss. Local 5 Live visited the Rahr-West Art Museum in Manitowoc with more on the new addition of the elevator plus details on the ‘Christmas in the Mansion’ event.
‘Home for the Holidays’ set in Fish Creek
FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – Northern Sky Theater will present its perennial popular year-end show “Home for the Holidays” in five performances in the company’s Gould Theater. Info: northernskytheater.org. Performances are at 4 p.m. Dec. 27-31. According to a press release: This year’s show will feature...
WINTER STORM WARNING: A wintry mess will bring out the shovels for many
We’ll be watching our western and northern counties for slippery roads today as sleet or an icy mix will develop. The rest of the area will see rain or a mix, but temperatures will be warm enough to keep the roads in good shape. The high will be in the upper 30s. Gusty winds out of the E/SE from 15-35 miles per hour.
Beja Shriners host “Breakfast with Santa”
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Beja Shriners hosted breakfast with Santa at the Beja Shrine Center. Beja Shriners public relations director Gary Fehl says breakfast with Santa is their way of spreading holiday cheer. “This is a very unique experience Santa Clause is special to all the children...
Holiday Spotlight: Weyauwega Dairy
(WFRV) – It’s a multi-generation business where you can shop everything from gift baskets, meat products, and award-winning cheeses. Gerard Knaus from Weyauwega Star Dairy stopped by Local 5 Live with a closer look at this local business. Shop in person at Knaus Cheese Shop in Rosendale and...
Winter storm to bring accumulating snow and slick travel to NE Wisconsin
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for most of the WFRV viewing area until 9:00 AM Thursday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for areas south of Hwy 10 until Thursday morning. A combination of sleet and snow late Wednesday night and early Thursday will lead to slippery road conditions and slow travel is expected.
Give the gift of Wisconsin at Loco Wisco
(WFRV) – If you’re crazy about all things Wisconsin or someone on your shopping list is, Local 5 Live gives you a look at the perfect place to shop. Loco Wisco offers everything from State-inspired games and snacks to apparel and jewelry, even shop for the ‘cutest little cheese curd’ on your list.
Customers at New London Christmas Tree Farm pay it forward for others
NEW LONDON, Wis. (WFRV) – More than a dozen customers of the Kling Family Christmas Tree Farm in New London paid for one another’s trees on Sunday. Owners say it started with one woman who not only paid $50 for her tree but another $50 for the customer behind her.
‘Hoping for a strong finish’: Port of Green Bay’s year-to-date shipping down 11%
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Close to 150,000 tons of cargo moved through the Port of Green Bay in November, with a yearly goal of 2 million tons, the Port needs roughly 400,000 tons in the next month to meet its goal. The shipping season is set to conclude...
Herrling Clark Law Firm: Limiting accidents in the winter
(WFRV) – While December brings holiday fun, it also means we’re in the heart of winter and that means snow and ice which can create challenges. Partner and Personal Injury Attorney from Herrling Clark Katelyn Sandfort visited Local 5 Live with some ways to stay safe and limit accidents this winter, and what to do if you or someone you know does have an accident.
Warren Gerds/Review: ‘We Believe in Glad Tidings’
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s special for AVB Community Band to play in The Weidner’s main hall once a year. Monday night’s concert had special moments among the special. The program contained selections that showed the band’s range – big vigor to smoothly flowing tenderness...
Catching up with Remarkable Woman of Northeast Wisconsin Pearl Webster of the Safe Shelter
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In the year since Safe Shelter Executive Director Pearl Webster became the Remarkable Woman of Northeast Wisconsin, she’s gotten over being camera shy. Her remarkable work in improving the health and well-being of struggling families on the Oneida National makes her a sought-after...
Adverse weather pushes back bridge project in Menasha, open date moves to mid-January
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Drivers hoping to cross the Racine Street Bridge in Menasha will have to wait a month, as adverse weather has caused some modifications to the project. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced ‘schedule modifications’ to the Racine Street Bridge project in Menasha. The modifications are...
Construction begins on final 6 TitletownHomes, planning underway for future development
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – It has been three years since construction initially began on Titletown’s townhomes, and on Wednesday, construction began for the final six TitletownHomes. Titletown Development LLC announced that the groundbreaking of this final set is the last step in the initial phase of residential development...
Green Bay Police reminding residents of ‘Be Safe Hotline’
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is sounding the alarm, reminding residents that help is there if they need it. The ‘Be Safe Hotline’, isn’t just a phone number, rather it’s an initiative focused on informing victims of domestic abuse about local resources.
Fire on Green Bay’s east side causes $60k in damages, three without a home
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Green Bay are investigating what caused a fire that left three people without a home. According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, on December 12 around 11:20 p.m., firefighters were notified of a possible structure fire in the 100 block of University Avenue. It was later mentioned that the structure was ‘fully engulfed’.
Green Bay’s Eric Genrich joins Local 5 News to talk about various campaigns
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich stopped by Local 5 News on Tuesday morning to provide a community update about various campaigns and programs in the area. Genrich started off by explaining in detail about the Golden House Be Safe campaign, which is about spreading...
Oconto Unified School District wins $20K technology makeover from Packers’ Leap for Learning program
OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers and UScellular have announced the winner of a $20,000 technology makeover through the inaugural Leap for Learning program. According to a release, the Oconto Unified School District was awarded the prize during a celebration on Tuesday and is expected to use the money to fund a new STEM lab.
Bellin Health opening state-of-the-art clinic in Brillion, grand opening set for 2024
BRILLION, Wis. (WFRV) – A new state-of-the-art Bellin Health Clinic is coming to Brillion in early 2024 at the Brillion Works District on the city’s east side. Located at 235 East Ryan Street, the clinic is expected to be around 16,000 square feet and hold 13 exam rooms with additional opportunities for expansion.
Green Bay Police Department provides an update about active situation on S. Ridge Rd.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department has given an update on the active situation on the 700 block of South Ridge Road. In a press conference, Captain Jeff Brester says around 12:15 p.m., officers located an individual that has warrants, and after trying to make contact with the person, they fled into a house.
