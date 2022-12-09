Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTRF
Mountaineer trios among the best in the country in efficiency
Morgantown, West Virginia, is home to four of the top 25 individual scorers in the Big 12 Conference. While no single player is carrying the team offensively, it has been a team effort thus far, with four players averaging between 10.8 and 13.6 points per game. The Mountaineers are off...
WTRF
The Wheeling Cat hosts breakfast “Just Before Goodbye”
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — It was a last breakfast for “The Wheeling Cat” as he called his friends together “Just Before Goodbye,” as you will, over some coffee and reminiscing at The Highlands. Country music legend Slim Lehart was surrounded by his youngest son,...
WTRF
Kaden Prather enters transfer portal
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia wide receiver Kaden Prather is leaving the Mountaineers. The sophomore wide receiver announced Monday that he will enter the transfer portal ahead of the 2023 season. He is the second wide receiver to transfer from WVU this year, along with Reese Smith. I would...
WTRF
Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling never turns anyone away
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling has been feeding the hungry since the 1980s. Executive Director Becky Shilling-Rodocker says they will have served 175,000 meals this year, by the end of December. “All people have to do is sign a name–not necessarily THEIR name even,”...
WTRF
Belmont County Victorian Mansion Museum in Barnesville transports visitors to Christmas in the 1800s
BARNESVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — The Belmont County Victorian Mansion Museum in Barnesville transports its visitors to Christmas in the late 1800s. Each of the 26 rooms and 11 fireplaces is lavishly decorated, each by a separate volunteer decorator. The mansion took 5 years to build–from 1888 to 1893.
WTRF
Ohio County Schools represents school-based mental health at national conference
OHIO COUNTY (WTRF) – Ohio County Schools was selected to present at the Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence Conference for educators and administrations across the country on their importance for school-based mental health. The BRSE program assists all schools in assessing the quality of their academic and instructional programs...
WTRF
Pet of the Week: Joe
(WTRF) — It’s our favorite day today! It’s Pet of the Week!. Today, we’ll introduce you to Joe. He is 4 years old and is currently staying at the Marshall County Animal Shelter. He’s a perfect combo of playful and couch potato. He knows tricks...
WTRF
Wheeling YWCA hosting 5th annual Youth Empowerment Workshop
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Area teens have a great opportunity to take part in a fun and unique experience. It’s one where they can make new friends and develop some critical skills at the same time. The Wheeling YWCA will be hosting their 5th annual Youth Empowerment Workshop...
WTRF
Million dollar paving project starting in Bellaire
BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) — Here is some great news for drivers in one local village. A long-awaited and much needed paving project has been finalized for Bellaire, and village officials couldn’t be happier. A $400,000 grant along with an interest-free loan of the same amount will help fund...
WTRF
Two-vehicle accident in Moundsville
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — Moundsville Police officials confirm there is a two-vehicle accident in the parking lot of the CVS in Moundsville Monday evening. First responders are on the scene. Stay with 7News and WTRF.com for updates.
Comments / 0